I have an admission to make. I haven’t been able to watch as much cricket as I usually would this summer. I’m as busy as hell at work whilst trying to juggle two young kids, a garage conversion, and some cricket blog you might have heard of.

However, I have been lucky enough to watch a lot of Jimmy Anderson. Why? Because I go out of my way to see him. Watching him bowl for England has been part of my life for seventeen whole years. I don’t like the idea that he’ll soon be retired. I’m savouring him while I can – like the last drop of an expensive wine you’ve saved for a special occasion.

So what have I made of Jimmy’s performances? I can’t lie. He’s not quite the Jimmy of old. But he’s been pretty bloody close. He still makes the ball talk, his fielding is still remarkably athletic, and his pace hasn’t diminished much. Today he clocked 87mph a couple of times. I’m not convinced the speed gun’s 100% accurate but he still seems to have some snap in his action – at least as much as he’s had since he reached his mid-thirties.

This is why I get depressed at all the “Jimmy is finally showing his age” comments. He’s 38 years old FFS. Of course he’s not quite the prize stallion he once was. But he’s still ahead of the field in so many departments: accuracy, wherewithal, determination, and occasional grumpiness. I’ve grown to love the latter.

As soon as Jimmy has an off day, the media over-analyse his performance to death. It’s always “he looked old today” and “he’s finally losing it” rather than simply “he wasn’t quite at this best on this particular occasion”. I believe some are putting the twenty-something Jimmy on a pedestal as if he was perfect. But he wasn’t. No bowler is. He still had off days even then. Not even McGrath and Ambrose turned up and took five-fers every time they played a Test match.

So my message to the cricketing world today is “give the bloke a break”. He’s one of the best swing bowlers our country has ever produced. He may well be the best. So stop analysing the appearance of every new grey hair. Just enjoy him. He’s still good.

I’m sure that Root and Silverwood would soon put Jimmy out to pasture if he wasn’t up to it. The England team isn’t a charity. If he was washed up, like a footballer who can’t run anymore, then he wouldn’t be in the squad.

He’s not an Ed Smith investment either. He’s not there because the selectors have staked their reputations on him and they’re desperate to see him succeed. Anderson has survived plenty of regimes and England aren’t exactly short of alternative seam bowling options at the moment. I bet he’s testing the batsmen’s techniques in practice.

That’s why Jimmy’s three wickets today gave me immense pleasure. He wasn’t always perfect – England were generally poor for a spell with the second new ball – but he’s still the king of the swingers in overcast conditions. And he’s a big reason why Pakistan are struggling somewhat on 223-9.

If this does prove to be Anderson’s last summer – and I hope it’s not because he deserves to hang up his boots in front of a packed house like Alastair Cook – then he’ll be going out at the very top. His career hasn’t nosedived, and his quest to reach 600 Test wickets feels very different from Sachin Tendulkar’s quest for 100 hundreds (which became something of a circus).

The great Sachin’s final days as an international cricketer seemed like a farewell tour. He was being picked on sentiment and hope rather than expectation. Jimmy definitely isn’t there yet. And if England didn’t have so many good seam bowlers at the moment, I’d be backing him to reach 650 wickets let alone 600. After all, he an absolute freak.

Most bowlers struggle to get the ball down to the other end at the age of 38. But Jimmy’s body somehow finds a way to keep going: an out-swinger here, an in-ducker there, one ball slightly wide of the crease, the next delivered close to the stumps. The man can still bowl. And he’s been testing top Test batsmen from delivery number 1 to delivery number 33,331.

James Morgan