I hope you’re all basking in the glory of England’s win yesterday. It was a sensational comeback. England picked an unbalanced team, collapsed horribly twice in the match, surrendered a first innings deficit of over one hundred runs, and still somehow managed to win. Pakistan must be wondering what hit them.

The prime architect of the win was one of the most modest and unappreciated professional cricketers in the world. Take a bow Chris Woakes. He took 2-43 (with the best economy rate) in the first innings, 2-11 in the second (including the prize wicket of Babar Azam), and then scored a match winning 84 not out in England’s unlikely run chase. He’s a world class all-rounder in home conditions. Can England ever afford to leave him out again?

I feel as pleased as punch for Woakes. He’s been in and out of the side over the years, picked up some very unfortunate injuries at precisely the worst moments, and he always seems to get overlooked by the media who naturally gravitate towards flashier players.

However, I’ve grown fond of him because, amongst other things, he’s just so damn orthodox. Indeed, his bowling has sometimes been criticised for being too orthodox and therefore too easy to line up. But none of this matters, of course, when he’s got a Dukes ball in his hand.

Woakes does absolutely everything that cricket coaches in England tell young bowlers to do: run in economically, get close to the stumps, bowl wicket to wicket, pitch the ball up, get your wrist in a upright position, and swing the ball away. It’s absolutely text book.

Woakes the batsman is also an impressive specimen. In fact, I’ve written in the past that I sometimes like his batting more than his bowling. He has a first class batting average of 34 with ten hundreds, which is better than Buttler and not far behind the likes of Jason Roy and James Vince, and a very good temperament. I have to admit that I thought England’s batting looked a bit thin with Buttler at 6 and Woakes at 7. Perhaps I needn’t have worried.

Yesterday’s other star was the aforementioned Jos Buttler. He batted fantastically well and showed just why Ed Smith is completely enamoured with him. He started the day under immense pressure after making several gaffs with the gloves, and he clearly needed a score after his disappointing dismissal in the first innings in which he was bowled through the gate. His counter-attacking 75 was therefore an innings of immense character.

We all know that Jos can hack it at Test level. He does have a Test century to his name after all. The whole question, in my book anyway, is whether he can produce consistently given his admission that he can’t quite get his head around how to approach Test innings.

Yesterday’s circumstances actually helped him. Knowing the total that England needed to chase (a bit like an ODI) seem to clear his head and give him clarity of thought. What’s more, the match looked lost when he marched to the crease at 106-4 and then 117-5. This can sometimes take the pressure off.

At first I thought that the burgeoning Buttler and Woakes axis had the feel of a “look this is going completely wrong so let’s just play some shots and see what happens” type of partnership. Runs can come quite easily in these circumstances. The test comes when the target gradually becomes achievable again.

However, Buttler and Woakes never looked fazed. They just kept on batting in tough circumstances against a pretty decent Pakistan attack. I wouldn’t say they played in a carefree way. I think they just found a gear that suited them and they stuck to a method that was proving successful. Lesser players might have overthought the situation and let doubts consume them. Bravo.

The end result is that England are now 1-0 up in the series. We’re usually 0-1 down at this point. Let’s hope they can sustain their good form.

It will be interesting to see what team England pick for the next game. Only a brave man would leave out Woakes this time. Perhaps Anderson will be the man ‘rested’ as Stuart Broad is likely to spontaneously combust if he’s ever left out again.

As for Buttler, his place looks secure for at least the summer. However, I wonder whether Ed Smith might be tempted to give the gloves to someone else now? After all, cynics would say that Buttler was only given the gloves in the first place as an excuse to justify his place. You can average 32 as a keeper but not as a specialist batsman. Now Jos is scoring runs less people will question his inclusion.

Much could depend on the fitness of Ben Stokes, of course. I have no idea what’s going on there. All I know is that the balance of England’s side looks a bit daft when Stokes decides that he is actually going to bowl in the middle of a match after all. No cricket team should take the field with four specialist batsmen, two all-rounders, and five bowlers. England are basically picking more bowlers than batsmen. And no team needs five bloody seamers!

But then again, who cares if your six and seven (who are more accustomed to batting at seven and eight) are winning games for you anyway. That’s what Ed Smith would say. “It’s total cricket you sad lamentable imbeciles. I told you I was right all along”.

Well, you were this time, Ed. Take the positives when you can I reckon.

James Morgan