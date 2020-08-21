Not a lot enthuses me these days. I’ve very much hit that grumpy old git stage of life. If you gave me a gift horse, the first thing I’d do is look at its teeth. And I’ve seen more young English batsman come and go than I’ve had cucumber sandwiches. Not a lot of them have got me excited.

However, I’m beginning to think that England have finally found a couple of young batting starlets worth watching. The first is Ollie Pope, who sadly didn’t trouble the scorers much this morning, and the second is Zak Crawley. And boy didn’t the latter play well today.

I’ve been keeping a close eye Zak since I saw him make a ton against Notts (including Darren Pattinson) last year on a tricky pitch at Tunbridge Wells. He was obviously highly gifted but I thought he might take a little time to get accustomed to the highest level. “Here’s one for the future” I thought “but I won’t expect much more than useful cameos at Test level until he matures a bit”.

Wrong! It seems that Zak is a very quick learner indeed. He impressed me in South Africa, and I enjoyed his other two half centuries for England this summer – his 70-odd against the Windies and his fifty in the dead game last week. However, I still thought it would take some time for him to (a) find the right tempo for Test cricket (I think he’s looked a tad frenetic at the crease in the past), and (b) make a match defining Daddy-hundred. He’s only 22-years old after all.

However, Zak has proved me wrong yet again. His hundred today at the Ageas Bowl was more than substantial. And he paced his innings absolutely perfectly. In fact, it was pretty much a flawless Test innings made against a decent attack in what were initially fairly testing conditions. Batting might have looked easy in the afternoon and evening sessions on a docile surface but it wasn’t easy going in the morning at all.

What impresses me most about Zak is that he’s got very good hands and pretty nimble feet (especially for a big man). What’s more, he utilises his long reach very effectively. He plays pace well, doesn’t get bogged down against the spinners, and plays all around the wicket off front foot and back. He’s really not an easy guy to bowl too.

Crawley also possesses a peachy back foot drive – which is the hardest shot in the book and a sign of genuine class – and he drives authoritatively off the front foot too. he’s also quick on the pull and strong off his legs. Have I just defined the ideal batsman?

But what about his defence? This is obviously the key to a long Test career. Well, it looked pretty solid today. He plays pretty straight, he left the ball well when he needed to, and his long legs give him the ability to get forward and negate some of the movement in the air and off the pitch.

I also loved how proactive he was at the crease today. He didn’t do anything reckless but looked to score whenever he could. He put the bowlers under pressure without really trying and his batting found a nice rhythm.

The most impressive thing, however, is that he’s still a work in progress – or at least he should be. He’s only played 44 first class games and his century today was just the fifth time he’s passed three figures as a professional player (three in the championship and one in the RLODC). I can’t explain how he’s become so good so quickly. The type of innings he complied today is usually the preserve of seasoned players who have honed their method over time.

Overall it’s hard not to be excited by Crawley. He looks the real deal. And it’s also a massive plus that he’s scoring runs at No.3. This has been a problem position for England for nigh on twenty years – either side of Jonathan Trott – plus it allows Root to come in at 4 where he’s far more effective.

Jos Buttler also played beautifully today. In fact, he’s currently going from strength to strength with the bat. He got off the mark with a piece of wonderful timing – a back foot poke through mid wicket that sped to the boundary in remarkable fashion – and he’s finally beginning to fulfil his obvious talent.

All I can say is fair play. I would’ve dropped Buttler two Tests ago and I still think Ben Foakes should be in the side. Perhaps Jos can forge a career as a batsman after all – although competition for places is now fierce.

Consistency, as always, will be the key for Jos moving forward as he’s had purple patches before but failed to back these up long-term. Indeed, today was two years to the day since he scored his last (and only) Test hundred.

However, Jos does seem a lot more confident now – which is strange because his keeping has generally been below par. Perhaps he has the ability to separate the two in his mind. If so then it’s a very useful ability to possess. I certainly wish Joe Root could separate the captaincy from his batting in the same way.

Either way, England are now in a fantastic position in this Test. Crawley and Buttler’s partnership has been an epic one. And a thoroughly enjoyable one to watch.

It feels nice to enjoy myself again. Perhaps I should try it more often?

James Morgan