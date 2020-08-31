So what did you think? Yesterday the BBC showed their first live cricket game since 1999. It was just the second live game broadcast on terrestrial television since 2005.

There was therefore quite a lot resting on this particular broadcast. How would they present the game to a new audience – once which was either returning to cricket or stumbling upon cricket for the first time?

Personally I thought they did well. It wasn’t crusty and old hat; nor was it too eager to be all new and shiny. It was just cricket with a little more colour and life. And the Beeb was fortunately blessed by a very good game too. My Mrs was quite happy to watch for the duration of England’s run chase.

Whether the BBC’s coverage resonated with a large audience I do not know. I can only give my impression. And overall I think they did a pretty good job.

Isa Guha is a good presenter. She’s young, looks the part, and freshens things up without trying too hard. She’s also relaxed but professional. And this is the ideal personality type to represent the game in the modern world. My initial fear was that the BBC might choose someone artificially whacky and far too energetic. Nothing looks more desperate than someone actively trying to get down with the kids.

The rest of the BBC team did fine too. I though the addition of Aatif Nawaz, the stand up comic, was a masterstroke. He really livened things up and talked with huge enthusiasm about Pakistan cricket. I hope they repeat this idea for all visiting teams in the future. It was also good to see Andy Zaltzman in the stats box. He’s a real character and always worth listening to.

It was also a good idea to get some current players involved. Jimmy Anderson is a lot more comfortable on camera than he used to be, and Shan Masood looked pretty dapper in his linen jacket. I know a lot of people have mixed feelings about Michael Vaughan these days but I think he’s a perfectly decent commentator. Phil Tufnell is also entertaining enough. He’s old school without being too crusty.

The game itself was a run-fest from start to finish. Pakistan’s batsmen took our bowling to the cleaners. Babar Azam showed his class and Mohammad Hafeez was awesome – not bad for a bloke approaching his 40th birthday.

Sadly I was pretty unimpressed with all England’s bowlers. Saqib Mahmood has talent but he looks more suited to red ball cricket from what I’ve seen (even though his record suggests otherwise). His current T20I economy rate is considerably worse than Jade Dernbach’s. I also thought that Chris Jordan and Tom Curran had off-days. I expect more from the latter.

It didn’t matter in the end, however, because England’s batsmen played a blinder. Tom Banton continues to impress and Jonny Bairstow is obviously a world class player in white ball cricket these days. Our opening pair set up Pakistan’s pins and Morgan and Malan knocked them over.

Eoin Morgan was in amazing form. I sometimes forget just how good he is because he’s surrounded by so many other superb players. Yesterday he was the clear standout.

Dawid Malan was also absolute class. He’s such a good white ball player. It’s amazing that someone this good isn’t a shoo-in for his country in both T20s and ODIs. He’s versatile, paces his innings brilliantly, and has a great temperament too. No wonder he’s in the top 10 in the ICC T20 rankings.

England’s problem, of course, is that we’ve got more world class white ball batsmen than Cameron Bancroft has sheets of sandpaper in his garage. It’s almost impossible to fit them all into the line-up. It seems absurd that someone as good as Malan might miss out when the T20 World Cup finally comes along. But then the thought of an England team without the likes of Roy, Stokes, and Buttler is also pretty insane.

Basically, for the first time in my lifetime, I think England could easily enter an ‘A Team’ in the T20 World Cup and still have a shot at winning the thing. Our reserves are almost as good as the first team.

My hope, of course, is that the broader public enjoyed watching these exciting players. Nothing sparks interest like success. It’s a bit like the Olympics where random athletes in random sports achieve a cult following for a week or two. If the nation’s triathletes, canoeists, and horse dancers can become household names then why not our cricketers? And unlike dressage, cricket is actually a bloody good sport.

I just hope that the BBC’s viewing figures were good enough to encourage terrestrial channels to show more cricket in the future.

James Morgan