A TFT subscriber from the ECB coaches association has been in touch. The game desperately needs an influx of new coaches so I’ve agreed to help out by publicising the recruitment drive here. If you would like to get involved with cricket coaching, you’ll find some useful information below. Alternatively, if you have any ideas which might help, please feel free to discuss these in the comments. I know your ideas will be greatly appreciated.

Initiatives such as All Stars cricket have created an increasing demand for coaches. Here are three ways that you can join with the ECB to improve your cricket coaching and support others to become coaches.

Join the ECB Coaches Association

This plugs you into the coaching network, with national benefits such as specialised insurance, discounts and regular member only content to help make your coaching easier and more effective. There are also opportunities and events for coaches provided by your local County.

October is a great month to join as membership will run until December 2020 for no extra cost.

For more information, and to join CLICK HERE

Become a Coaching Ambassador

Help support and recruit new cricket coaches as an ECB Coaching Ambassador. The short interactive online course provides you with practical advice and suggestions, and it’s free!

For more information CLICK HERE

Register for icoachcricket

Access the extensive online library of tried and tested ideas for you to use in your cricket coaching, plus see interviews and other content specifically for cricket coaches. Just like the Coaching Ambassador programme, it’s free.

For more information CLICK HERE.

Let’s work together to give those keen enthusiastic young players the quantity and quality of coaching that they deserve.

Stephen Wright