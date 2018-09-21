That Test Squad

So then. Let’s sharpen those knives. It’s what I’m hear for. And presumably it’s what you’re here for too. It’s disembowel Ed Smith time again. Let’s skewer those funky left-field selections, and dismantle the methodology behind them.
But there’s just one problem this time. As a longtime blogger I know what I hate, and I don’t hate this test squad. In fact, I quite like it. The talking horse has come up trumps in my book. The squad isn’t perfect – there’s no way Jennings deserves to be retained – but all the other decisions look sound. As indeed does the thinking behind them.
When I heard Big Ed’s interview with TMS a week or so ago I have to say I feared the worst. The emphasis on ‘all-round packages’ at the expense of specialists was alarming. However, this squad has basically ignored all that. We’ve got the best pure opener in county cricket, the best pure spinner, the fastest pure bowler available, a wildcard veteran who can actually bat a bit.
Perhaps that TMS interview was BS. Perhaps it was just an attempt to try and cleverly post-rationalise decisions that had gone wrong? This squad is a complete departure from the ‘get your best XI all-round cricketers’ on the paddock philosophy.
I don’t think anyone can argue with the selection of Rory Burns. He’s been outstanding for Surrey for many years and he clearly deserves his chance. Ed Smith didn’t try to second guess anyone (including himself!) on this one and just made the obvious call. Bravo!
And then we come to Olly Stone. Yes he’ll need to be managed carefully. But England have so many all-rounders that they can afford to carry the odd luxury who might only bowl short spells. Just look at Adil Rashid this summer. England’s attack desperately needs pace so Stone fits the bill perfectly.
The decision to choose Jack Leach as the third spinner in the squad was also a no brainer. Just when we thought Smith was Leach-averse – I half expected him to recall someone like Liam Dawson for his batting – Mr Ed comes to his senses and picks the bowler everyone wanted. It’s remarkably simple this selection lark … if one lets it be.
And finally we should talk about Joe Denly. I bet a few people are mystified by this selection. Why go back to someone who was a failure when they played white ball cricket almost a decade ago? I’ll tell you why. It’s because Smith is dead right when he says that Denly has a ‘touch of class’. He always has.
Whilst I sympathise profusely with the James Hildreth brigade, Denly really isn’t a bad left-field punt. The cupboard isn’t exactly stuffed with exciting options, and whilst as a Worcestershire man I would have liked Joe Clarke to get an opportunity, I have to confess he probably hasn’t done quite enough in the second half of the season. Perhaps because his head has been turned by the vultures from Trent Bridge (I’m sure there’s a joke about robbin’ the poor to give to the rich in there somewhere).
Joe Denly, meanwhile, is one of the biggest unfulfilled talents in the English game. I was a huge fan of his back in 2009, when he was challenging for an Ashes place, and I thought he was the best young batsman in the country. I remember him scoring a half-century for The Lions against Australia at New Road and he looked a class apart. The way he pulled Brett Lee, and looked like he had all the time in the world to play the shot, was something special. I really have no idea why his career didn’t kick on. Perhaps it was being miscast as an ODI player?
Although I’ve probably put the mockers on the poor bloke now, and yes there’s obviously a risk this selection will backfire like so many other left-field choices in the past, at least I can see the logic behind this one. And who knows it might just work. Denly wouldn’t be the first player to suddenly mature as a cricketer in his thirties.
The only other somewhat contentious selection was the decision to take Pope. Again I don’t have a problem with this. With Moeen Ali a serious contender to bat 3 (at least in Sri Lankan conditions), and Denly also capable of batting up the order, Pope won’t be thrust into an unfamiliar role. He might just come good if he bats in the right place.
James Morgan
Good squad, as a Surrey fan I’m very happy for Burns after his horrific accident a few years ago to see his success here is great. Agree with pretty much everything you’ve said I get the feeling if it wasn’t for the threat of spin from day one jennings wouldn’t be going.
As I’ve said several times, if Denly plays, one doesn’t have to play Rashid. Denly might be only a part-time legspinner, but is Rashid much more than that?
To answer your question, yes I think he is and I don’t see how you can seriously contend otherwise. Whether Root will treat him as more than that is another matter.
Yes I agree too, Jennings is fortunate but definitely do or die time so maybe he will rise to that challenge. Burns was an obvious shoe-in and blooding some pace ahead of next summer may well prove prescient. As a Kent man I am delighted to see Joe get another chance; he does have class and has had a good season in red ball cricket and after leaving us for a mediocre spell with Middlesex he has come back strongly. He can even bowl some leg-breaks if required after some important overs with the ball this season!
The people mystified by Joe Denly’s selection obviously haven’t watched much division 2 cricket this year; Joe has been really consistent in red ball cricket (and white ball too). His leg spin has come on too, he’s not going to be another Shane Warne but he’s pretty good. He’s a very good fielder too. He won’t let the team down.
Why not select an aggressive opener to replace Jennings?
Australia have Warner we could have had Jason Roy or Alex Hales to open with Burns..know it’s too late but Butler worked out didn’t he?
Burns is a no brainer, over 1300 runs this season, no one else has got a 1000 I think. As a Surrey fan very pleased. Roy can’t play spin very well, most of his one day dismissals are by spinners. Jennings however can’t play anything so not sure how he keeps his place. Denly is no doubt a good choice, but bear in mind most of his runs have been scored in Div 2 in the last few years. He’s a better bowler than Rashid though, well most people are.
I agree, a fairly sensible squad over all given the available batting options. With all due respect to Joe Denly though, calling up a 32 yr. old does suggest that the cupboard might be very nearly bare. Is it too late for Hildreth at 34? I guess so and now we’ll never know what might’ve been. Jennings is fortunate to be included (and might not have been if you-know -who hadn’t retired) but he is the incumbent Test opener and has some “experience.” Who knows, maybe Sri Lankan conditions will be to his liking? With Buttler and Jonny in the squad I guess someone like Foakes was unfortunately always going to be deemed surplus to requirement. The bowling selections seem to have most bases covered, in a way in which they very much weren’t last winter.
I am a bit doubtful about the ‘touch of class’ rationale for selection. It was used on many occasions to support the selection of Mark Ramprakash and I recall it being said about James Vince. I hope Denly succeeds, but a FC batting average of 36 (only 1 better than Woakes) suggests something else is missing if the class is present.
If I’m picky the pretence that Ian Bell doesn’t exist anymore (despite having had a strong season) is irksome. If you wanted class, experience and probably a better scoring contribution (even now) than pretty much all the top order batters who’ve been tried and discarded since he was last in the team, he could have offered all three. A Test batting lineup benefits, in my view, from having a senior pro in the ranks. Post-Cook, there isn’t anyone.
I’m actually OK with Jennings being taken. Maybe he can operate well now that Alastair Cook’s retired. Also, I like the selections – although I’m secretly hoping that Broad doesn’t play because of his rib constrictions.
There is a selection committee structure in place, so Ed presumably has to justify his thinking to others, just like the others have to do with him. He’s always struck me as someone who if you make a well thought out case would have the intelligence to take it on board. The most unproductive thing is to include players who don’t have the support of the captain. However much we may love to hate him most of the decisions involving him this summer have, against prediction, been quite effective, including my pet peeve, the messing about of the batting order which, according to vice captain Butler, was player inspired, including Moin at 3, Pope at 4 and promotion of an out of form Bairstow.
Great to see Olly Stone selected at last. Burns and Leach seem no brainers to me, so it’s hardly a revolution. Denly is the only real surprise to me, as I had thought Vince would get another chance. Guess Ed’s ‘package deal’ was a factor here, with his leg spin. Good to see new blood though. Bell might of had a decent season but it’s not exactly one for the future. Sam Hain might be close to a call up now if Jennings fails again.