Rescheduling the India Tests – An Idea

As a former financial journalist, I spent a large amount of time drinking and smoking cigarettes with the characters of the Lloyds Market, for two reasons: The first was because I thoroughly enjoyed their company. The second? Because they would ever so often given me off-the-record commentary on the comings-and-goings of people within the market, as well as the probably impacts of mergers and acquisitions.

So it was of no surprise to me last week when it emerged that ‘sources close to the ECB’ wanted to give the BCCI the two fingers after the Indian cricketing board cheekily tried to move September’s Oval test to accommodate the reopening of the IPL. It turns out that starting and continuing an international competition (for the good of humanity, mind, not STAR Sports) during a pandemic was as much of a good idea as standing in front of a tornado and yelling at it, instead of getting out of the way.

The BCCI’s view was in layman’s terms: “Listen, I know you’ve sold out a mass of tickets for our and your fans alike, but we need you to reschedule our all-powerful T20 series – which really should have been cancelled before it started because it’s killing 4,000 people per day (and 296,000 so far) – for the good of the Indian people. I mean, I know we kept it going when everything was becoming a shitshow around us, but that was for the good of ‘humanity’. Now this is real. We need to get it done, because the humanity of India is, well, far more important than England cricket fans, and our squillionaires are bitching about it not getting done. So do your bit, get your knees and bow to us, because money rules, and your best players like Jos might not see the cash for their 2021 season [checks note] ever again”.

Unsurprisingly, this rankled with ‘sources close to the ECB’, not to mention the cricket public, and got a nasty reaction, which ranged from an excellent piece of satire to full-blooded screams about the Indians acting like Darth Vader, albeit without the cool headwear and cape.

But – as Mike Atherton pointed out in The Times – you can understand why India did it. Their best players are going to play New Zealand for the World Test Championship on June 22nd and then have to wait around to the play the Test Series at the start of August. While in England, some of their players will be playing all three forms (Test, One-Day and T20).

But India must have heard of The Hundred. The Hundred – whether you like the format or you don’t (it’s another argument that doesn’t need to be continued here) is going to be one of the focal points of the English summer, and plans for moving a series would seriously screw with the competition.

The BCCI now have two options: get the players back, risk some of their key cricketers getting COVID (thanks to Mr Modi’s stupid decision-making and the sheer weight of people, this disaster won’t end quickly), and then get them back to the UK for a series. Or they can sit around twiddling their fingers.

The Proposal

Now here’s a thought. Couldn’t the ECB and BCCI speak to the governing authorities of England’s upcoming one-day opponents, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, about adding fixtures against India to their tours?

India would then play three 50-over games against Sri Lanka and England apiece, and then two 20-over games against England and Pakistan. There would be no ‘final’ or anything that would take the light off the Test Matches. But it will still see some fascinating match-ups.

This idea would also put more money into their cricketers’ pockets, stop the Indians being bored s**tless or going home at the height of their pandemic, and – especially in the case of a Pakistan match – would be amazing for the world game.

The ECB could easily install these games, which would pack the grounds at some tick. And if some mercenaries from the India one-day squad should want some more shekels in their wallet while they’re waiting around, then I’m sure that some counties would love to sign them on a short term basis. These players also get some practice either for the IPL or the World T20, which should both start later this year.

This idea would also be an easy sell to the counties: every ground in the country would be beating each other over the head with a Gray Nicolls bat to get India to play on their turf.

It would also be an easy sell to the broadcasters: Star Sports would love to buy India vs Pakistan and/or England vs India – as would Sky Sports, as well as other world TV rights distributors. Advertisers too.

Yes, we understand the worries: the PCB and BCCI haven’t always seen eye-to-eye (they don’t want each other’s players in their lucrative T20 tournaments, for a start). Meanwhile, Sri Lanka may protest about the light being taken away from their tour by the ****ing Indians. India might also want more money than everyone else because they’re the biggest draw. Also, would Indian players like to stay on foreign turf while parents, family and friends are suffering from this awful, evil disease at home? Or would Indian players see it as a way to get on with normalcy after the postponement of the IPL?

Whatever the decision the ECB and BCCI comes to, one thing can be taken for granted: it will be for the good of humanity, not the poor bastards who have already bought their trains and hotel tickets for the 5 Test Matches in the ‘Indian summer’.

Alex Ferguson