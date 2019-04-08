Pakistan has always been one of the most talented and unpredictable teams for cricket betting enthusiasts. They will bring their flagship brand of ‘unpredictability’ to the 2019 ICC World Cup as they can show up and play brilliant cricket or come in cold and get blown away very soon.

Sportsbook Odds

What we are going to get at the 2019 World Cup is anybody’s guess. It will take a very optimistic bettor or a die-hard Pakistani cricket fan to put their savings on Pakistan winning the world Cup.

Despite this the top cricket betting sites give Pakistan a decent chance of winning. Betrally has Pakistan at 9.5 which is the same odds they have given New Zealand, who are a far more reliable team in the ODI format. Pakistan has similar odds with Bet365 putting them down at 12/5.

What Makes Pakistan So Unpredictable?

That’s actually hard to decipher because if one could quickly determine the reason, it would be easy to fix. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s cricketing ways have been unpredictable for years and it comes to down to a number of factors.

Politics in the selection process, rifts between players, match fixing that has forced certain players to underperform, injuries to key players and Pakistan crumbling to India at all World Cup matches.

Head coach Mickey Arthur has struggled to sort out these issues and help his side gain the right momentum leading into the World Cup.

Australia Smashing Pakistan In ODI Series

Pakistan are currently taking on the Australian’s in a 5 match ODI series in the middle-east. This is the final ODI series that both Pakistan and Australia will play before they head to England. Pakistan have had a terrible start losing the first two ODI’s and will concede the series if they lose another game.

What will be troubling to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Mickey Arthur is that Pakistani’s bowling has looked rather weak. This is surprising because Pakistan has always had great bowlers to champion their cause over the years.

Even if Pakistan loses the series, it is essential that they try and win 2 matches to gain some level of respect and confidence in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup.

No Star Studded Players

One thing that can hurt Pakistan is they do not have many star players with that elusive X factor. They have good players, and some very talented players, but none of them have really made an impression on the international circuit.

Mohammad Amir was once considered among the best young bowlers in the world but he has been badly out of form. The experienced S Malik is currently captaining the side against Australia, and Pakistan will depend heavily on him at the World Cup. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed is a solid player but not one that will win you matches consistently through his own achievements.

Pakistan will want their young players to step up and use the big stage to shine. It will be interesting to see if the 18 year old speedster M Hasnain gets a chance in England. Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim will carry a lot of expectations on their shoulders as will Umar Akmal.

To win consistently, Pakistan will need a collective effort rather than depend on one or two players to deliver and see them through.

India Might Give Them 2 Points

Pakistan has never won a World Cup match against India. They may not have to break that jinx in England as there are rumours that India will probably concede the game and give them a walkover victory. This is because India does not want to play Pakistan due to the February terrorist attack that killed 44 Indian soldiers.

Pakistan would prefer to beat India and take the 2 points but either way the points should help them get to the playoffs.

Conclusion: You could probably bet on Pakistan making it to the quarter-finals as they do have the talent to take out the weaker teams. However, they will most likely be the underdogs when they get there. But perhaps this underdog tag will suit Sarfraz’s team. After all, they were very much the underdog before they surprised everyone in the recent Champions Trophy in England.