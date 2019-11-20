Cricket Star is an online slot developed by Microgaming which utilises a 5×3 grid layout with 243 paylines. The slot, which is based on cricket if you hadn’t guessed by the title, has a return to player rate (RTP) of 97%, which makes it one of the highest paying slot games around.

The online slot was released in 2015 and is available at several major online casinos including leading UK site 32Red. The site is one of the few online casinos that features not only this cricket game but also high return rates for players. But let’s turn our attention back to the Cricket Star slot and take a closer look at the slot.

As mentioned, the game features 243 paylines which pays only left to right. The symbols, meanwhile, include cricket teams, groups of fans and players celebrating. Cricket fans will spot a batter, a trio representing New Zealand, a batsman from the South African team, a pair of batters for Pakistan, a group of fans celebrating a win, and more.

Special Features: Free Spins & Rolling Reels

Like most modern-day video slots, Cricket Star includes a Wild symbol which substitutes for all symbols except the Scatter. This special symbol helps you make more winning combinations and can also alter gameplay.

For example, landing more than 4 Wild symbols on the third, fourth and fifth reels can boost your wins. The game’s Wild Wickets Feature, meanwhile, sees the second, third or fourth reels randomly turn wild for guaranteed wins.

Rather than incorporating Wild symbols into the game, Microgaming has instead included Scatter symbols. Landing three, four, or five of these symbols will trigger Cricket Star’s Free Spins feature where you are awarded 15, 20, or 25 free spins.

Unfortunately, the Free Spins feature cannot be triggered more than once. Alongside the Free Spins feature, the game also has a Rolling Reels mechanic which can award you with multiple consecutive wins. When triggered in the Free Spins feature, it can award you up to a 10x multiplier.

Cricket Star: The Opinions

When Cricket Star was first released, the game was praised for its Rolling Reels mechanic, which was a somewhat new feature to be included in a slot. The game was also praised for its wonderful animations, free spins feature and soundtrack. However, many fans did point out that the game is a “clone” of Cool Wolf, a slot released in 2014 which uses a similar design and special features.

If you compare Cricket Star to the video slots of today and to Microgaming’s most recent releases, you’ll find that the game pales. Many modern-day slots now include a Rolling Reels-style mechanic, and Free Spins are now generally seen as a basic feature in slots.

Still, fans of cricket will enjoy playing the game, particularly users who frequently play Microgaming slots. The fact that the game has a high RTP and is available at 32Red Casino, a gambling site with one of the highest payout rates, may just be the reason you need to play.

Sponsored Post