Cricket has a long history in the United Kingdom and many people believe that England was the birthplace of the sport. The popularity of cricket in the UK goes back to the 17th century when it was widely practiced in rural areas.

Besides the long history of cricket here are some of the reasons why cricket is so popular in the UK.

Cricket Was Born in the United Kingdom

The origins of cricket go as far back as the 13th century and there is even an account of Edward I which records a game like cricket that was being played in Kent. The game originated and gained popularity soon after the formation of the cricket club in Hambledon, Hampshire.

The club was initially financed by the wealthy but it was played by local farmers and tradesmen. The club was responsible for creating the rules that govern the way bowling and batting are done. Cricket later gained recognition and moved to London where the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) was created.

The MCC was based in the Lord’s Cricket Ground and formed more rules that governed the newly formed game. The game later spread to public schools where it was widely accepted and played especially in Winchester, Eton, and Harrow.

It is Widely Accepted by the Upper Middle Class

Cricket is very popular in the United Kingdom because it is widely accepted by the upper-class people in society. This ensured that the sport was always funded and even made the formation of clubs very easy.

In the 19th and 20th century, students from well-to-do families held a competition called the “gentlemen vs Players”. The match drew a lot of support from the wealthy who were ardent fans of the sport which further increased its popularity in the country.

The support gained from the rich upper class in society ensured that cricket was able to survive through the 20th century and more than 18 professional clubs were formed while 17 were in England with one in Wales.

The Commercialization of Cricket

Cricket is more popular in the United Kingdom due to the commercial arrangement between ECB and BSkyB which gives the Sky the exclusive rights to broadcast live cricket games in the United Kingdom.

This promoted the sport across the nation especially between the period between 2006-2009. The commercialization of cricket also earned the sport massive revenues which enhanced its popularity and promoted competition between the cricket teams in the league.

The broadcast of the cricket games across the county also increased the sport’s viewership and increased the fanbase of the game.

The Clubs are Created According to Counties

The top cricket teams in the United Kingdom are named after the counties and then abbreviated as County Cricket Club (CCC). This makes the residents of the counties form a special bond to the cricket team and also earn their support.

The eighteen clubs of cricket in England are named after the counties which adopted cricket in the earliest stages. For instance, some of the cricket teams belonging to the county are Derbyshire, Middlesex, and Durham.

Participation in World Cricket Competitions

The popularity of cricket is reignited when the national cricket team participates in global competitions such as the Cricket World Cup. Such competitions draw attention from all over the world and make the sport get more following both in England and in the world.

The participation in global competitions also makes the cricket teams in England more competitive due to the growing external competition from teams such as India and Australia. This makes motivates cricket players and fans to reignite the passion of the sport and boost its popularity.

Such competitions also bring in a lot of tourists who get to learn more about cricket

