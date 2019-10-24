England will kick start November with a tour of New Zealand. The world champions will go head-to-head with the Black Caps in a series of T20 and test matches. The last time these sides met, nobody could have predicted what was about to unfold. The greatest ODI cricket match in history took place at Lord’s.

The reigning champions will need to be at their best if they want to get the job done. If you are looking for the latest cricket betting sites and odds, you have come to the right place. We will provide our expert analysis and give you a full rundown of our England vs New Zealand betting tips below.

T20 Fixtures

According to the ICC T20I Cricket Team Rankings, England are the second-best side in the world. For that reason, they are the favourites going into this tour. However, the Black Caps are a tough side to beat at home. What’s more, they will be desperate to set the record straight and avenge their Cricket World Cup final defeat.

Colin Munro is one of the best T20 batsmen in the world right now. Colin de Grandhomme is also extremely effective with the bat and ball. However, England have plenty of talented players in their dressing room. Alex Hales and Adil Rashid can cause problems for the hosts.

This could go right down to the wire, but we are backing England to win the T20 series. It’s going to be a fascinating watch, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds. We are expecting fireworks once again.

Test Fixtures

Once the T20 games have been completed, the sides will play two test matches. England will be hoping to bounce back after losing the Ashes against Australia, but that will be easier said than done. Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, and Tom Latham are among the best test batsmen in the world right now.

On top of that, we all know how effective Trent Boult and Neil Wagner can be with the ball in hand. Joe Root will be vital to England’s chances of success, if the hosts can take him out of the game early, they could emerge with a victory.

We think that New Zealand will edge the upcoming test series. However, it’s not a full-blown conclusion yet. Players like Ben Stokes and Jos Butler could turn this game on its head.

