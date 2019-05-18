We’re a broad church at TFT, so it’s only fair we give counter-arguments a chance. So after all that Hundred bashing, here’s Alex with a more positive spin. Has he got a point? Be gentle folks.
“Loathing,
Unadulterated loathing,
For your face,
Your voice,
Your clothing,
Let’s just say: I loath it all!
Every little trait, however small,
Makes my very flesh begin to crawl …”
– Wicked
If there’s anything English cricket fans loath more than Steve Smith and David Warner right now, it’s Tom Harrison, the ECB, and ‘The Hundred’ concept.
Middle fingers have been raised from county members, the media, and all the trolls on social media. In other words, The Hundred is the kid with no friends in the schoolyard. And like the bullies in a schoolyard, people just kick without asking questions. And that’s infuriating.
Sure, there have been some ECB screw-ups. They told existing cricketing fans they didn’t matter, and then did a U-Turn. But the U-Turn didn’t matter because the kick in the balls had already been received.
The PR efforts were a shambles. Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive, never led the charge because he’s been fire-fighting various PR disasters, from that infamous night in Bristol to the calamitous trip to Australia. There wasn’t even room for much excitement about the 1000th test at Edgbaston in late July.
And there was the vagueness. The ECB have been accused of ‘cherry-picking’ stats by the media, not releasing all the stats (despite claiming that the data points were fantastic) to everyone, and then not finding names for the teams. Meanwhile, details concerning the draft, which players might get involved, and how the structure was going to be, have been thin on the ground.
It’s hard to defend the ECB for this. They’ve acted like wedding planner who decided on the day of the betrothal to take LSD and see what happened.
To add to that, the ECB bungled the launch last week. Using stock photos of rap bands and kids watching football matches, as well as a logo that was described as bad by just about everyone. One wag said on Twitter: “Just seen ‘The Hundred’ logo – congratulations to the primary school child who won the design competition.
But as my blood was boiling, I was revisted articles written about the shambles. This quote from the classic film Good Will Hunting hit me:
“It’s not about you, you mathematical dick! It’s about the boy! He’s a good kid! And I won’t see you fuck him up like you’re trying to fuck up me right now! I won’t let you make me feel like a failure too!” – Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).
The things is that The Hundred isn’t about me. I am a cricket fan who spent the best part of £900 going to various Tests, one-days, county championship games, and T20 contests last summer. I’ve lived and cried with the England cricket team over the last two winters. I swore when we lost, and jumped for joy when we won.
I already love cricket. As do you. So The Hundred isn’t aimed at people like us. It’s about people who currently have little interest in cricket – they think it’s too long, not fun enough, and don’t know who the hell any of the players are. It’s about reaching them. It’s about getting haters to change their mind.
Consequently, for my sins, I’m going to pay and watch The Hundred games next summer because, well, English cricket needs it to be a success. Some games will be terrestrial telly – hallelujah for that – and hopefully non-cricket fans will see some of it and think: “I want to go to one of those”.
Now don’t get me wrong. There’s plenty about The Hundred I don’t like. However, although I might not like ten-ball overs, maybe the kids might? I didn’t like the concept of 20/20 when it first came in, but look at T20 now: the attendances are fantastic, it gets ‘non cricket fans’ through the door, and it reverses the pattern of falling cricket participation at local levels.
The truth is that people undoubtedly have a thirst for the shorter form of the game (and I’ve been to Finals Day at Edgbaston, where ‘thirst’ was the marker of the day). So why not make cricket even more accessible by trying more short-forms?
And so, I refuse to join The Hundred haters. It’s almost like they don’t want more and more young people liking the game. Although ICC statistics claim the average age of a cricket fan is 34 (which isn’t old at all), what’s the average age in this country? A lot older I’d wager. The ICC stats have been lowered a lot by the massive cricket following in India.
Overall I just don’t understand why so many cricket supporters want The Hundred to fail. It’s almost like (some) people want English cricket to sink simply so they can say “I told you so”. Or am I missing something?
Alex Ferguson
@viewfromamerica
Yep, interesting but the 100 is vanity project, a bastardisation of a beautiful game in my opinion. If you like this short form what’s wrong with T20, it’s only another 3.2 overs which shouldn’t tax the short attention span that much. If cricket hadn’t been taken off free to air 13 years ago far more people of all ages would be interested in it now. How many youngsters under 15 have heard of Ben Stokes or Alistair Cook? Well none of my 14 grandchildren have for a start.
A well known cricket writer said many years ago the cricket mirrors society. Well yes, today is very much an instant, let’s have it all, celebity, fast food takeaway society. Maybe we all, including that excuse for a governing body, the ECB, should try to educate people a bit more instead of feeding them a constant diet of junk. More in life is rarely better. And in doing all they can to allienate regular cricket supporters, the ECB are going to get bitten up the bum big time when cricket takes a big financial hit if the 100 fails, which it probably will. If it doesn’t real cricket could disappear in ten years. It doesn’t work either way does it.
Well, you say it yourself –
‘look at T20 now: the attendances are fantastic, it gets ‘non cricket fans’ through the door, and it reverses the pattern of falling cricket participation at local levels’
That being so, what was the need for a new competition? Why not spend the massive sums of money being put into the Hundred on promoting the Blast?
Precisely Maggie. No country has 4 domestic competitions to my knowledge. Also from a money point of view, people, certainly out of London, do not have an unlimited supply of disposable income; so they’ll only go to one or two games. The T20 is very popular but the two London grounds take the greater % of punters, particularly the Oval, where a ticket on the door is £35. Small change for the city boys. In places like Cardiff I have heard they give tickets away because they can’t fill the ground! And I really can’t see Mum and the kids who don’t go to cricket, turning up on Friday night at a boozy Oval, or anywhere else for that matter to watch the 100.
I have no clue as to why. I suspect it was to do with getting the sport on the BBC.
Quite right. I also don’t buy the FTA argument. Any broadcaster interested in the 100 would be equally if not more interested in covering a T20 tournament.
Oh but we do want more and more kids to like the game just not some dumbed down version. T20 is a worthy and an accepted short form that just about stays within the boundary of the game of cricket and, last time I looked, has plenty of kids excited.
Parents perhaps not so much because of the boorish fans that just go to get drunk but that is a management problem not a game-changing issue. So why do we have to bend like a pretzel to contrive something purportedly new?
What a pointless article. Absolutely nothing to say about the positives of the 100 (I wonder why that is. Simply negative – verging on abusive – comments directed at those who criticise it, without bothering to consider whether such criticism might be valid.
You have rather answered your own argument. About 30% of your piece is a reiteration of the ECB’s catalogue of mishaps and stupidity, pertaining to which you are in agreement (with the critics of the ECB):
”Sure, there have been some ECB screw-ups…the PR efforts were a shambles…it’s hard to defend the ECB for this. They’ve acted like wedding planner who decided on the day of the betrothal to take LSD and see what happened.”