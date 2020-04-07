Are you missing cricket? Me too. I love April but it’s not the same without the start of the county championship to look forward to. The weather is improving, it’s still light at 6pm, the magnolia trees (a personal favourite) are in bloom, the cherry blossom is gorgeous but …. there’s no sodding live sport. Sigh.
It’s been hard finding the motivation to write about cricket in recent days – it all seems a bit irrelevant when hundreds of people are dying and the prime minister is in intensive care – but I’ll do my best to pique your interest and hopefully raise a smile with the following reminiscences.
What’s the best innings you’ve ever seen? I’ll give you my top 5 below. Some of them I witnessed in the flesh and the rest were on TV (they all count).
I haven’t just chosen the highest scores, of course, otherwise this would turn into a Brian Lara tribute. Instead my choices take account of the strength of the opposition, the match circumstances, and intangibles that I can’t explain i.e. they just captured my imagination and stuck in the mind for some reason.
Anyway, here goes. I imagine many of you will remember these knocks too …
DI Gower 215 – England versus Australia, Edgbaston 1985
Although the 2005 Edgbaston Test was possibly the best match I’ve ever seen, events twenty years beforehand at the same venue will always be special to me on a personal level. Why? Because they’re my very first cricketing memory.
I was just a nine year old flicking between the three TV channels available when I alighted on coverage of The Ashes. I was immediately hooked. There was something mystical, ceremonial, and tactical going on. And I wanted to know more.
The hero of that game was an elegant left hander who appeared to be the England captain. He flayed what I later discovered was a pretty handy Australian seam attack (Craig McDermott, Geoff Lawson, and Jeff Thomson) to all corners with incredible panache. I’m pretty sure this is why I still favour stylish batsmen today. I’m always pining for Gower.
England went on to win the Ashes that summer. Little did I know that we wouldn’t beat the Aussies at home again until 2005! I’ll never forget Gower’s rapier-like blade, curly blonde hair, and the fact I was completely flummoxed by the concept of ‘turn’. The commentators kept talking about it when Emburey and Edmonds were bowling in tandem. What the hell was ‘turn’?
Cricket seemed weird. But it was the beginning of a lifelong love affair.
GA Hick 172 – Worcestershire versus West Indies, New Road 1988
This is still the best innings I’ve witnessed live. BY A DISTANCE. I’ve never seen such a high quality attack taken to the cleaners so brutally.
To appreciate this innings fully one must understand the context. The 21-year old Hick (that’s younger than Ollie Pope remember) had started the domestic season like the proverbial Japanese bullet train. He’d scored runs for fun, including that famous 405 versus Somerset, and went into this tour game against the Windies at a packed New Road needing 153 more runs to achieve a staggering feat – 1,000 first class runs before the end of May.
The local press (and some of the national journos) had been bigging this statistic up for a while. Would he? Wouldn’t he? As the opposition was the fearsome West Indies, and this would be Hick’s last opportunity to reach the milestone, most wagered that he wouldn’t.
But the pundits didn’t realise just how fearless the young Hick – before his tortuous wait to qualify for England – really was. This version of Hick was completely free of mental demons and just went out and expressed himself.
The Windies won the toss and inserted the hosts. Patrick Patterson bowled a maiden first up, and then Ambrose struck with the first ball of the second over. Hick therefore strode to the middle with Worcestershire on 0-1. Was he nervous? Don’t be silly. He just twatted it from the word go.
Hick cruised past the 153 he needed and finished the day on 172*. He was completely dominant. The Windies attack of Patterson, Ambrose, Walsh, and Bishop (that’s the pre-injury rapid Ian Bishop by the way) were absolutely pummelled. It was sensational – as good as anything the onlooking Viv Richards could’ve produced.
It’s amazing to think that Hick had some trouble with the short ball when he eventually played for England. On this particular day he hooked and pulled like a legend. In fact, the more the increasingly agitated West Indians bowled at his head, the faster the scoring rate seemed to rise.
I’ll always wonder what Hick might have achieved at international level had he made the step up in class at this point rather than stagnating for another three years (during which the expectations increased massively too).
Steve Waugh 122* – Australia v England, MCG 1998
Everyone remembers this game for Dean Headley and Darren Gough’s heroics. However, I’ll never forget Steve Waugh’s brilliance in a losing cause too. Australia were under pressure throughout but Waugh stood tall, almost as if he was disgusted by his teammates lack of fight, and he almost denied England a famous win singlehandedly.
After England made a subpar 270 in the first innings, the Aussies were expecting a big first innings lead. However, an inspired Gough snared four of the first five wickets to fall and Australia found themselves under pressure at 98-3, 127-4, and then 151-5. Maybe England would be the team to emerge with a precious first innings advantage?
Nope! Steve Waugh was completely untroubled throughout and made an absolutely flawless 122 not out. He was serene. And his steady progress towards a century seemed inevitable. What’s more, he marshalled the tail like the grizzled old pro he was and added nearly one hundred runs for the eighth wicket with Stuart MacGill. Australia were eventually dismissed for 340.
When England cobbled together 244 in their second dig, the Aussies only required an easily achievable 175 for victory. It wasn’t to be, however, as Headley’s 6-60 blew them all away. That’s all except for Steve Waugh, of course, who finished 30 not out. The glare he gave each departing Australian batsman will live with me forever. He was not amused.
Waugh’s match aggregate of 152 (without being dismissed) in a low scoring game is probably the second best individual batting performance I’ve seen live.
Kevin Pietersen 108* – South Africa versus England, Bloemfontein 2005
This was KP’s first hundred for England. However, I don’t want to single out this innings alone. His performances in this whole ODI series were breathtaking. He backed up this unbeaten ton at Bloemfontein with 100* at East London, 75 at Cape Town, and 116 at Centurion.
Overall the young Pietersen finished with 454 runs in six innings at an average of 151 – not bad for your first series in an England shirt against top opposition.
What astounded me about Pietersen’s performances was the sheer audacity of them. Here he was, in his home country, a country he’d controversially abandoned (in the eyes of many) yet he was completely unfazed.
The crowds booed KP throughout. And it certainly wasn’t friendly banter either. It made the ‘abuse’ Steve Smith received in England last summer look like a lockdown country stroll. There was real bad feeling, bitterness, and outright hostility in the air. But KP didn’t care. He made the critics pay and shut them right up.
After watching those six innings I concluded three things (a) Pietersen was insanely talented (b) he had a natural penchant for the big occasion, and (c) he had perhaps the biggest cojones of any cricketer I’d ever seen up to that point. Damn he was impressive.
Graham Gooch 154* – England versus West Indies, Headingley 1991
I’ve saved the best until last. This was unquestionably the finest innings I’ve witnessed either on TV or in the flesh. It was the captain’s innings personified.
This was the famous occasion when Gooch carried his bat against the might of Ambrose, Patterson, Marshall, and Walsh in the second dig. The bowlers were on top throughout the match and only three other players made it to 50 in a very low scoring affair. It was, after all, a typical Headingley seamers’ wicket that made even England’s attack (which included the not so mighty Steve Watkin and Del Boy Pringle) look unplayable.
Things were pretty even after the first innings. England made 198 and the Windies replied with 173. But what happened next won the game for the hosts. England managed to post a competitive 252 – setting a challenging target of 278 that the Windies didn’t get anywhere near.
How did England post such a competitive second innings total? It was all thanks to Zap. He made an unbeaten 154 (well over half his team’s runs) and the next highest score was Ramprakash’s 27! It was an incredibly gutsy effort that required amazing skill and resilience in the face of some potent bowling.
Given the match situation, and the fact he was a captain carrying the whole team on his shoulders, I’ll probably never see a better knock.
It’s worth remembering too that the Windies were still a very fine side at this point, boasting not just three legendary fast bowlers but also batting stars like Sir Viv, Desmond Haynes, Richie Richardson, and Gus Logie, not to mention Jeff Dujon behind the stumps.
Can you think of a betting innings than Gooch’s 154*? You’ll be hard pressed. Tell me what you think in the comments below. I’d love to hear your personal favourites.
James Morgan
The best innings I’ve seen, live or on TV (in this case TV) must be Ben Stokes’ 135* at Headingley last year. It’s all been said.
Live, although in a losing cause, I would say Sunil Gavaskar’s 221 for India v England at the Oval.
I should add a disclaimer here. I couldn’t include Stokes’s innings because I missed most of it. I was at a birthday lunch for my mum and only returned to see the last wicket stand.
There have been other amazing efforts too. Pietersen’s ton at Mumbai sticks in the mind, as does Thorpe’s amazing century against Murali when he scored 90% of his runs in singles (I forget the exact proportions). However, I was either at work or otherwise engaged during these innings and only really saw the highlights.
The match was drawn although failing to win the match meant India lost the series.
Lord’s Ashes test,1972, more famously remembered for Massie’s sixteen wickets but Greg Chappell’s 131 was a masterpiece full of patience, grace, poise and the most sublime of on-drives, to square the series.
It is the obvious choice but Gooch’s 154* would be the greatest I’ve seen on TV.
The best I’ve seen in the flesh was at Northampton in the very late 1980s. Northants needed about 270 on a dog track of a pitch against a Leicestershire attack of Agnew-Ferris-Lewis-Parsons-Willey and with uneven bounce (James Whitaker had a hand broken by Winston Davis). Allan Lamb came in with Northants very-little-for-two and hit 148 without giving a chance or looking like getting out. The next highest score was 39. Two things lodge strongly in the memory: Lamb hitting Agnew for 4 consecutive 4s then pulling a six when a piqued Agnew tried a bouncer and Lamb coming off at lunch with his eyes absolutely ablaze (Thorpe after his 119* was the only look I’ve seen comparable). Northants collapsed when Lamb was out and won by 1 wicket.
A word also for a 143 I saw Gordon Greenidge hit in the mid-1980s when on one leg and on a green-top pitch where nobody else in a strong batting line-up could make over 55.
I was at Old Trafford as a 15 year old in 1984 to witness I V A Richards 189* in a one day game v England
Enough said
Great blog James. I remember that Gower innings very well from back in the days when BBC covered every ball without ads and with great commentators including Richie Benaud and Tony Lewis.
Gooch’s innings that you list was the one that immediately sprung to mind for me. I missed Stokes’ last year too (my wife forcing me to go sailing with a jaunty “they haven’t got a hope, we’re not staying at home all day for that!”) We’re still married…
I saw KP make 100 live in about 3 hours in a Test at Lord’s that was the easiest, most in inevitable century I’ve ever seen. Can’t remember when or who against though.
The other that springs to mind is the 150-odd Graeme Smith made to win a Test at Edgbaston (I think). Brilliant, while being just as ugly and infuriating as usual.
Pietersen’s 158 against Australia at the Oval, 2005. To make your first Test ton, against the World’s best team, in the second innings of the final match of history’s greatest ever Test series, with 20+ years of public expectation weighing on you – it was insane. I was working at a national newspaper at the time and I vividly recall the entire newsroom, to a man (and woman) absolutely enthralled – it was on every single TV screen (which is unprecedented). I nipped out to buy a sandwich and you could hear every boundary being cheered from inside neighbouring buildings or people listening on the street. It wasn’t technically perfect, he rode his luck, but holy shit it was the greatest knock I’ve ever seen. It perfectly encapsulated the spirit of that Vaughan-led side – plucky, abrasive, aggressive, self-confident – and proved a fitting climax to a tumultuous series. I’d been fortunate to watch a lot of England batsmen over the years – Gooch, Robin Smith (that cut shot…), Hussain, Vaughan etc. – but none came close to KP for talent and the ability to single-handedly grip a game by the nuts. He epitomises FIIDIM (Fuck It I’ll DO IT MYSELF), which is probably what riled some people. But he’s by some distance my favourite ever England batsman.
I only saw news footage at the time and have since searched in vain for a recording but, if news footage counts then it has to be the innings by Dennis Amiss in Kingston in 1974. Not so much for the style or even quality of the batting, more for the sheer bloodymindedness of scoring 262* to secure a draw with the next highest score being 38 and the no11 as his partner at the end. That requires a real test mentality not even equalled by Gooch. If Willis (the no11) had been dismissed (and the game lost) Amiss would have had the highest score ever by a player carrying his bat in a test.
Can anyone imagine any of the current crop of white ball wonders (or even their predecessors like Pietersen) being able to bat for 183 overs to save a game?
1974 seems to be a thing for me. I was on vacation from uni that summer and had the good fortune to be at Edgbaston when Rohan Kanhai and John Jameson made an unbroken 400+ for the second wicket. Kanhai may be the best bat I ever saw and he would have been absolutely lethal in the white ball game.
Best innings was the first I ever saw back in 1966. Big Colin Milburn, run out without scoring on his maiden test innings, flogged the West Indies all over the place before falling for a wonderful 96. Wonderful stuff and started my love affair with cricket.
Some good ones here. My choice:
LIVE
1. Test: Peterson last test 2005 Ashes for a Test innings that eclipses even Stokes last year.
2.County Championship: Ian Ward 170 odd not out batting with the tail to an incredible win against Kent at Canterbury 2002, after Surrey saved the follow on by I run. Surrey were under the hammer for 3 days out of 4. If I had to choose one game for sustained edge of your seat excitement it was this one. Witnessed by only 100 people and led Surrey to the Championship that year.
3. Alistair Brown’s 265 in a B&H one day match against Glamorgan 2002 at the Oval. Unbelievable hitting and still a World record. AND Glamorgan nearly got them: Surrey 437 for 8 I think and Glamorgan 429 all out. A one day game that had everything.
TV
1. Ian Botham 149n/o Headingley 1981. Bravado for sure and maybe it wasn’t quite Peterson or Gooch, but in the context of the game it has to be in thier. And I saw it all as it happened.
2. Yes again Ian Botham Old Trafford 1981. 118 scored when his partner Tavare scored about 20. The abiding memory was hooking a furious Lilliefor several 6s, often not looking at the ball!
Stokes’ two from last summer (World cup final as well as Headingley) rate very high, but I would put Gooch (one half of the opening pair in my all time Essex XI: https://aspi.blog/2020/03/27/all-time-xis-essex/ – part of a series I am doing that has so far encompased 16 counties). at Headingley 1991 right at the top – the fact that Ambrose tore through the rest of the front line batting, and the nearest thing he got to support came from Derek Pringle (the antithesis of an all rounder – not good enough with either bat or ball), that no one else on either side made big runs in any innings of that match (Robin Smith I seem to recall made a gritty 54 on the opening day) set it apart. I also have fond memories of Gower’s 157 not out to save the match at The Oval in 1990, when he dominated the final day’s play.
KP’s ton’s in the ODI’s vs SA in his debut series
KP’s 150+ vs Aus 2005
Stokes 135*
Ponting’s 166 only to get out just before the end
I can’t remember his score but when Collingwood fought and fought and fought and finally got out
I think they are my favourite Innings to have sat and watched
In no particular order
1. Gooch’s 154* above
2. Matt Prior’s 103* v India at Lords in 2011 which dug England out of an Ishant Sharma sized hole.
3. Flintoff’s 95 v South Africa to put England into a winning position at the oval in 2003
4. Robin Smith cutting his way to 148 v west indies at lord’s in 1991. The match petered out into a draw but it was the first test I ever attended and I loved watching him bat and the fact that after all the battering we were finally standing up to the West indies quickstep
5. Dominic Cork 23* I think to see us home at the same venue in 2000. First time I ever witnessed an England test victory in the flesh and such an exciting finish.
5.
Kent v South Africa in 1965 – Graeme Pollock hammered the Kent attack for 203. The Kent side was a pretty reasonable team – the only bowlers used were Derek Underwood, Alan Brown, Ted Fillery, and Alan Dixon. I particularly remember Deadly Derek being walloped for several sixes. The South Africans scored 365 for 2 on the first day, and then bowled Kent out twice on the second day, for 74 and 144. At the time I was a 16 year old schoolboy and thought that after the first day I would not go on the second but would go on the third instead. Unfortunately there wasn’t one. Before the game started I was in the crowd when Colin Bland gave a fielding demo, which is I believe on YouTube, with a commentary by Peter West.