So Steve, Now You Know How It Feels To Be Joe

There have been times this winter when staying up all night has seemed as futile as trying to persuade a Remoaner that Brexit is a good idea, or a Brextremist that the European Union is a land of milk and honey. You just get nowhere and end up tearing your hair out. And everyone involved gets thoroughly pissed off.

However, last night was different. Australia’s batsmen were careless and England’s two senior batsmen took advantage. Suddenly everything was right with the world. It was like Jacob Rees Mogg and Chuka Umunna having a cuddle, lighting a spliff, and singing Kumbaya around a camp fire at Woodstock.

England might well screw things up from here – we’ve seen it a million times before – so let’s not tempt fate. I suggest we just enjoy it. After all, today was the day when Steve Smith realised what it’s like to be Joe Root. He had a toothless bowling attack on a lifeless surface – Jackson Bird looks like Darren Stevens in comparison to Mitchell Starc – and Australia couldn’t buy a wicket for love nor money.

If ever there was a day that demonstrated the value of genuine pace on Australian wickets, today was it. Australia didn’t look the same side without Starc’s thunderbolts, and when Pat Cummins left the field with a stomach bug the Aussies looked completely short of pace and penetration. Nathan Lyon did his best to tie up and end but there was precious little spin. It would have taken a wrist spinner to get anything out of this sluggish turd of a pitch.

With Australia short of firepower for the first time this series, Alastair Cook once again demonstrated his impressive ability to cash in big time on pitches that lack the pace and movement to expose his technical flaws. We predicted runs for Cook in this game – everything was in his favour with Starc absent, Cummins ill, and the pitch almost subcontinental in nature – and England’s most experience batsman duly delivered.

There was talk before this game that Cook’s career might be nearing its end. I always doubted this. Alastair has only just turned 33 and he’s not one to simply quit. He’s a stubborn as they come and I firmly believe he wants to climb that all time leading run-scorers ladder – yesterday he surpassed Mahela Jayawardene. I also think (if his reaction to being dropped as ODI captain is anything to go by) that he’ll want to end his career on a high and choose the timing of his retirement. Cook is just as focused as he’s ever been. Don’t be fooled by his soft dismissals earlier in this series.

I was surprised how many people on social media were keen to move on from Cook after Perth. I could understand the Stuart Broad chat, but not those who wanted to see the back of England’s leading run scorer. At the end of the day, Cook’s double hundred against the Windies at Edgbaston last summer showed that he’s still capable of posting big scores when conditions suit. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

Cook might be somewhat limited, and more supporters might have started to acknowledge his imperfections, but openers who can grind the opposition into the ground are extremely valuable commodities. Batsmen don’t have to score runs in all conditions and against all opponents to be worth their place in the side. And would Haseeb Hameed really have done any better against Australia’s ferocious pacemen in the first three tests? I severely doubt it.

The bottom line is that Cook has put his team in an excellent position. The bowlers should also get some credit too – although Australia’s batting line-up imploded rather than England doing anything particularly special. Three key wickets fell to long hops – the slowness of the pitch resulting in unsightly drag ons. The Steve Smith dismissal in particular was a horrible and ungainly effort.

Although some will doubtless argue that England’s excellent performance on day is too little too late – and I’m sure Australian supporters will be quick to point out that the series has already gone – at least we’re recovering some pride. Yes Australia’s batting implosion shows that both teams are flawed, and that England could and should have been more competitive in the first three games, but all I care about at this point is avoiding the whitewash. And England are in a good position to do that right now.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

James Morgan