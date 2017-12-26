The kids got me up at 6 o’clock, and all I got was a pair of socks, I had to do all the washing up, and then obviously David Warner scored a hundred. Happy bloody Christmas.

I don’t have much time to do a day one report I’m afraid. We’ve got the in-laws coming over in half an hour and I’m yet to make the coronation turkey. However, I have prepared the following pre-prepared statement on proceedings.

Firstly, England’s team selection. How very predictable and depressing. Apparently Tom Curran was selected because he’s got a bit of fight. This might well be true. He looks like he could start an argument in solitary confinement. However, call me a traditionalist but I’ve always thought that the ability to keep one’s front foot behind the line is rather more important than having spunk.

Secondly, why wasn’t Mason Crane selected? Moeen Ali is about as effective as a condom with a hole in it overseas. And he wasn’t even fully fit. If Crane isn’t ready for test cricket then he shouldn’t have been named in the squad.

Thirdly, this bloody pitch. Sometimes I think the authorities are deliberately trying to kill off test cricket. Why else would you get 90,000 in the ground and offer up a pudding like this? It’s not good enough. Jimmy Anderson gave a pretty candid interview about the pitch at the close of play and I agree with him 100%.

Fourthly, I didn’t think England bowled too badly … for England. We don’t have any firepower so keeping things tight with the older ball is about all one could expect on this featherbed. Some thought that Bancroft’s tortured innings, and Khawaja’s latest failure, demonstrated that the pitch was tricky for batting as well as bowling. This is clearly codswallop. Bancroft and Khawaja struggled because they’re not very good. End of.

And finally … just to offer everyone a glimmer of hope … England might actually have a chance of securing a draw on this surface. The locals say it won’t break up as the game goes on, and it won’t spin much either. Although this might create the most boring game in history, at least it gives our beleaguered batsmen the chance to bat time and avert a whitewash.

What’s more, with Starc injured and the pitch offering no pace or movement, Alastair Cook might actually get some runs this time. Here’s hoping. If he can’t score runs on this then he never will.

James Morgan