The kids got me up at 6 o’clock, and all I got was a pair of socks, I had to do all the washing up, and then obviously David Warner scored a hundred. Happy bloody Christmas.
I don’t have much time to do a day one report I’m afraid. We’ve got the in-laws coming over in half an hour and I’m yet to make the coronation turkey. However, I have prepared the following pre-prepared statement on proceedings.
Firstly, England’s team selection. How very predictable and depressing. Apparently Tom Curran was selected because he’s got a bit of fight. This might well be true. He looks like he could start an argument in solitary confinement. However, call me a traditionalist but I’ve always thought that the ability to keep one’s front foot behind the line is rather more important than having spunk.
Secondly, why wasn’t Mason Crane selected? Moeen Ali is about as effective as a condom with a hole in it overseas. And he wasn’t even fully fit. If Crane isn’t ready for test cricket then he shouldn’t have been named in the squad.
Thirdly, this bloody pitch. Sometimes I think the authorities are deliberately trying to kill off test cricket. Why else would you get 90,000 in the ground and offer up a pudding like this? It’s not good enough. Jimmy Anderson gave a pretty candid interview about the pitch at the close of play and I agree with him 100%.
Fourthly, I didn’t think England bowled too badly … for England. We don’t have any firepower so keeping things tight with the older ball is about all one could expect on this featherbed. Some thought that Bancroft’s tortured innings, and Khawaja’s latest failure, demonstrated that the pitch was tricky for batting as well as bowling. This is clearly codswallop. Bancroft and Khawaja struggled because they’re not very good. End of.
And finally … just to offer everyone a glimmer of hope … England might actually have a chance of securing a draw on this surface. The locals say it won’t break up as the game goes on, and it won’t spin much either. Although this might create the most boring game in history, at least it gives our beleaguered batsmen the chance to bat time and avert a whitewash.
What’s more, with Starc injured and the pitch offering no pace or movement, Alastair Cook might actually get some runs this time. Here’s hoping. If he can’t score runs on this then he never will.
James Morgan
If the pitch is so benign, how many do you expect England to make on it? 450-plus surely?
Tom. How come you comment literally ten seconds after I’ve posted? Are you psychic or something? Or do you sit with https://www.thefulltoss.com in your browser and sit there clicking refresh all day? I hadn’t even posted the link on Twitter before you commented today.
England bloody well should score 450 on this. Unless Australia get 600 and we’re totally fatigued and mentally disintegrated. Had we batted first I would have expected 450 minimum.
I was watching you as you posted it.
Ha! So that’s who put the hidden camera in my bedroom 🙂
If England can’t rack up 500+ on this feather bed then the whole team should retire. It’s exactly the Type of pitch you don’t want to see in test cricket.
Warner Came out and played a one day style innings which is what warner does.. he could have been out a lot but wasn’t. His day for luck. However, how has no one picked up on his lack of front foot ability !! Still they bowl short to him .. clueless
After that, khawaja and Bancroft made England look good by being dismal (relatively accurate but lacking anything resembling and then smith came in and took the Micky.
Sadly there was verbals again during the game which the tv wasn’t allowed to show and so again, the ICC needs to stamp out this verbal crap which is unnecessary and adds nothing to the game.
Anderson, broad and co.. you’re playing crap so shut up.. warner.. shut up as you got lucky.. everyone just do what you’re paid to do and play actual Cricket not boorish childish sledging.
I’ll continue to watch because it’s test cricket and it’s England but this is unenjoyable Cricket to,watch, and that’s not even before thinking about which side I’m supporting .
Sa vs zim is on sky for any other saddos like me who want more test cricket.. gym while watching then 6-700balls in th nets before 2330comes around for more pain
It wasn’t quite one for the purists, it was bad cricket all round.
England delight in wasting the new ball and then they’ll be wondering why they spent 150 overs in the field. I actually enjoyed Warner’s innings, and wresting a compliment from me for a convict batsman isn’t going to happen often. He played the conditions and the bowling and really should have got a century before lunch.
Still it wasn’t as entertaining as it should have been, as his showmanship should have allowed. Because the bowling was awful. Wrong length again.. The LP is on repeat.
To my mind Curran was the pick of the bowlers. Maybe a little too enthusiastic with the slower ball, a bit nervous at first. His spell after lunch with Jimmy should have been entertaining stuff. It was certainly well bowled though sadly, after a glimmer of excitement with the no ball, it was at Bancroft and Khawaja. Both were unrepentantly crap. If representing your country in front of 90,000 fans is a privilege they made it look like a chore. Warner had showed how one could play, those two showed how to collect your match fee whilst giving nothing back. Maybe the odd Aussie was secretly hoping a young legspinner might rip them out in much the same way I enjoyed Warner’s innings?
We can’t expect every aussie cricketer to be a Starc, Smith or a Johnson but… geez. Way to suck all possible energy out of the match.The contrast with the very ordinary BBL match afterwards couldn’t have been much greater. Sure the match will probably go the distance and they probably sold the tickets in advance for good profit. Difficult to take many positives in reheared England style though. Daddy can I watch a test match for Christmas? You sure son? The highlights was 4 minutes long.
As predicted by everyone Ali was crap. Again. All bar possibly Anderson outbowled by the young debutant at 5th grab, again. Smith untroubled. Again. Odd and defensive fielding positions leaving chances go begging. Again.
It’s a curiously awful series.
A bit of legspin from Malan soothed my soul though it could and should have been so much more.
Strange that Dawid hasn’t bowled more.
Agreed. If you’re struggling for wickets why not give the part time leggie a bowl?
Warner didn’t pay the bowling. He was Nearly caught in the gully point area loads !! Jesus, why are people so blinkered. He played a one day innings and it came off. Fair play but it’s hardly good test cricket
Was going to add I did find the eary battle between Smith and Anderson engrossing. Anderson around the wicket and pitching it up ( gosh fancy that!). A leg slip, short mid wicket… First over went well.
With Curran bowling really well at the other end I was looking forward to him mirroring Jimmy, the young enthusiastic debutant against Smith especially after Overton had knocked him over.
10 runs in 11 overs before that. Too tense… Time to change the bowling.
When you can feel these things from thousands of miles away why can’t Root from mid off?