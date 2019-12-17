A lot of other cricket websites have been picking their teams of the decade in recent days. Therefore, in the spirit of scrooge, I’ve decided to do the polar opposite. Why go down a well-trodden road that gets a bit samey when we can have have much more fun kicking Keaton Jennings and Co in the nuts instead?

So without further ado, here’s my list of the worst XI cricketers to represent England from 2010 to 2019. Make sure you’ve got a sick bag handy. This lot will make your stomach turn like a bucket of rotten prawns mixed with rat semen.

I should mention that this team has been constructed with England’s usual boneheaded approach. Therefore I’ve decided to go into the game with two seamers and three spinners – even though I envisage the XI taking the field at Durham’s Riverside ground in early April.

1. Keaton Jennings (17 caps, average 25)

If Michael Keaton is Batman, then Keaton Jennings is cannot bat man. It’s extraordinary to think that Ed Smith’s folly has played a whopping 17 test matches despite looking more statuesque at the crease than Michelangelo’s David.

Sadly Keaton’s England career has been anything but a work of art. It’s barely a work in progress either. It’s been an exercise in utter futility. And his recall for the upcoming Lions tour to Australia makes one wonder if Jennings owns a sexually explicit photograph of Ed Smith naked in bed with a copy of Friedrich Nietzsche The Case Of Neil Wagner.

2. Jason Roy (5 caps, average 19)

Yes there were other candidates like Mark Stoneman. However, whereas Stoneman had a very tough gig against the Aussies away from home, Roy had the advantage of playing at home when he was in fine form after the World Cup. He even benefitted from an easy debut against Ireland (or at least it should’ve been easy).

Although alternatives like Adam Lyth and Sam Robson also disappointed, they at least managed to register centuries before being tossed in the bin like empty condom sachet. Roy, on the other hand, always looked totally out of his depth despite coming into the side with high expectations and huge fanfare.

You know what might have helped him? A defence without a Rahkeem Cornwall sized gap between his bat and pad.

3. Tom Westley (5 caps, average 24)

Go West was a famous song by The Village People. It was covered several years later by the Pet Shop Boys and became a staple diet of football terrace chanting. Go West, therefore, was an unqualified success. Going Westley, on the other hand, was not.

Despite hopes that his Essex background might help young Tom to stick around at the crease like Alastair Cook, he ended up being the anti-Cook. He looked pretty but ended up being pretty useless. Nuff said.

4. Gary Ballance (23 caps, average 37)

It amazes me that some ardent county cricket followers still believe there’s room for Gazza in England’s top five. I’ve got news for you people. There isn’t. Not unless England cease playing all cricket at home and henceforward play every match with a Kookaburra ball on featherbeds against Kenya’s U19s. The bottom line is that the selectors asked Ballance to change his technique but he either refused or said that he couldn’t.

So that’s that. Bringing Ballance back into the England team would be an even worse idea than asking Anakin Skywalker to bring balance to the force.

5. Ben Duckett (4 caps, average 16)

Many people believe that Duckett is squandering his talent. But that’s a matter of opinion. Some believe he doesn’t actually have any talent. Poor Ben’s main problem was that he fell apart like a wet tissue whenever a spinner came into the attack. The result was an international career that soon dissolved into nothing.

Duckett is probably best remembered for pouring a drink over James Anderson’s head. Maybe he was trying to dissolve Anderson too?

6. Ollie Pope (Keeper) (1 cap behind the stumps)

I’ve got nothing against Pope (not yet anyway) but England simply didn’t pick any duff keepers this decade. It’s true. Look it up!

Consequently I had no choice but to apologetically pick the guy who played as a keeper even though he isn’t one (no matter how much Smith and Giles pretend he is to save face). Disclaimer: I think Pope will be a good cricketer for England … as a batsman.

7. Samit Patel (6 caps, batting average 17, bowling average 60)

Although he had some batting talent, Fat Sam’s England career was full of blips that tested the management rather than beep tests that might have got his body in shape. Meanwhile, his left arm lollipops ended up getting licked by subcontinental batsmen who grew up on a diet of spin.

Samit entered The Hundred draft with a surprisingly high reserve price of £60k. Sadly, however, there were no takers. Greedy? Maybe we should ask the manager of his local Greggs.

8. Zafar Ansari (3 caps, batting average 10, bowling average 55)

After being selected for England’s 2015 squad to play Pakistan in the UAE, the Cambridge educated Surrey all-rounder immediately dislocated his thumb in the field in a county game and missed the trip. Unfortunately his international career didn’t improve much from there.

Although opportunity knocked for the second time in 2016 when Zafar was selected to tour Bangladesh and India, he shone with neither bat nor ball and soon quit cricket altogether. Rumour has it that Ansari and Alex Loudon are actually the same person.

9. Boyd Rankin (1 cap, average 81)

A one test wonder from England’s notorious Ashes tour of 2013, the gentle Irish giant’s England career was completely forgettable and entirely regrettable. He played at Sydney, when the series had gone, and predictably England’s ailing management team waited until he was injured before actually picking him.

Although poor Boyd probably doesn’t deserve to be in this list (life sucks, eh) sadly he’s Rankin as one of the two worst specialist seamers England have picked this decade.

10. Jake Ball (4 caps, average 114)

No sooner had Mike Selvey announced that Ball ‘just looks right’, he made his Test debut in 2016 and looked anything but. The lumbering Ball generally ambled to the crease, looked about as intimidating as the Andrex puppy, and released the ball at a pace that can only be described as medium-fast meh. His main attribute was his height. His main weakness was a lack of basic coordination.

There was one positive to Ball’s selection though. His ascension to ‘international athlete’ status fuelled the hopes of prototypical Nicholas Lyndhurst types (who never got picked for the school team in any sport) all over the world.

11. Simon Kerrigan (1 cap, average n/a)

They should’ve have just shot him after his first over. Poor bloke.

So what do you make of the above team of misfits, mishits, and misfires? If I’ve left out any of your ‘favourites’ please suggest them in the comments below. Unfortunately it wasn’t possible to pick every walking disaster because I wanted a conventionally ‘balanced’ team with everyone playing in their ‘best’ (ahem) position.

James Morgan