The Blame Game

Getting thrashed in the Ashes is never easy. It’s humiliating. It’s embarrassing. And it’s about as much fun as watching Mickey Mouse Clubhouse with a hangover. However, when it happened in the 1990s and early 2000s we had an excuse (of sorts). We were playing against one of the best teams ever – a side boasting all time greats like Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Steve Waugh. There’s no shame in losing to a team like that.
The current Australian team, on the other hand, is good but far from the finished article. They have a talented bowling attack, which was always likely to be a handful in their own backyard, but they’re currently ranked 5th in the world test rankings. England, meanwhile, are 3rd.
As a result, I can’t agree that England have simply lost to a better team and therefore all the gnashing of teeth is misplaced. Australia might well have the edge over us at home, but are they really ten wickets, 120 runs, and an innings and 41 runs better than us? Honourable defeat in a competitive series would have been acceptable. Losing the first three tests by massive margins and surrendering the Ashes before Christmas is not.
So where does the blame lie? This email I received from reader Tom Williams typifies the angst many feel:
If there has to be a postmortem, a fallout, then attention has to be turned towards the selectors and the senior management rather than the players …
I still cannot understand the Vince at three decision. A batsman who continually gets out playing rash shots outside off-stump, shots that should be leaves. This should not be a surprise. Vince had an extended run in the team. He played seven tests, failed to reach a fifty and had a test average of 19. He managed an average of 32 in the County Championship in 2017 from 12 games. These are not figures that warranted a recall. Keaton Jennings, despite having a dismal summer for England, averaged higher than Vince in tests before the start of the Ashes and had a test century in India to his name. Gary Ballance averaged 67 for Yorkshire in the summer and has heaps of international experience.
Mark Wood could make his comeback in Melbourne. This should happen. He is with the Lions. He has played in an Ashes series before and he has the ability to get the ball zipping about at 90mph. However, reports indicate that Tom Curran – another right arm medium-fast seamer – will play instead. I don’t understand the thinking.
Moeen Ali is also a huge concern. He’s bowled like a man carrying an injury and has been one of our most expensive bowlers. The England management must have had concerns and must have seen him bowling in the nets before the tests. Perhaps, in the end, he’s played because England’s back up spinner is Mason Crane. A talented but uncapped twenty year old who averaged 44 with the ball in the 2017 season.
These are not digs at Mason Crane, at James Vince, or Moeen Ali. The fault lies in the decisions of the England selectors. This was a curious squad whose fragility has been proven by a ruthless Australia. If they are to have any chance of avoiding a whitewash then the pack has to be reshuffled.
It’s pretty hard to argue with any of this. By picking seamers who are all very similar, a main spinner who wasn’t fully fit (and has never bowled well abroad), plus selecting flawed batsmen who have failed before, England really shot themselves in the foot. However, on the other hand, it’s undeniable that England would’ve been a lot more competitive had the senior players performed – no matter who the supporting cast around them was.
With the exception of James Anderson and Jonny Bairstow, who have done reasonably well, the other senior players – I’m talking mainly about Root, Cook and Broad here – have been massive disappointments. It’s hard to talk about any of them as world class operators when they’ve failed so miserably in the biggest series in the English cricketing calendar. Indeed, there’s an argument that England should now move on from Cook and Broad.
Joe Root’s performance has been a bit of a mystery. Whilst I wasn’t sure whether his game was particularly suited to Australian conditions – I expected him to get into trouble on the backfoot outside off-stump occasionally – I’m surprised that he’s yet to make a single match altering score. His captaincy has also been poor at times. I thought Ricky Ponting’s comments yesterday were very interesting. Although it’s a bit below the belt to depict Joe as a ‘little boy’, I do think there are question marks about his leadership.
The problem, of course, is that Root hasn’t had the opportunity to hone his captaincy skills before assuming the most pressurised job in English cricket – a flaw inherent in the English system. What’s more, there are few alternatives to Root as captain. Indeed, one could argue that Alastair Cook only continued in the job for so long because there really weren’t any compelling alternatives.
As for Cook and Broad I think their legacies are now somewhat tarnished – especially Alastair’s. I’ve long argued that Cook is a tad overrated, and not quite good enough technically to withstand bowling of the highest quality, and I think this series (plus his numerous efforts against South Africa) have proven this to be the case. I still think he’s a good test opener – you don’t play 150 test matches and score big runs against international opponents unless you’re an accomplished player – but he’s clearly not the boy wonder so many have wanted us to believe.
In the case of Stuart Broad, once again I think he’s been exposed as a good but not world class performer. I’d probably rank him alongside guys like Peter Siddle, Andre Nel, Tim Southee, and Kemar Roach rather than top draw performers like Jason Gillespie, Craig McDermott, or even Andrew Flintoff. Both Broad and Cook have accomplished so much due to their longevity (and lack of competition for their places) rather than possessing any transcendent talent.
What this series has shown, therefore, is that England’s senior players simply aren’t as good as many thought. But if this is the case, what more could the ECB, the management, and the selectors have done to prevent this defeat? Surely we’ve come full circle but, in the process, demonstrated that England simply did lose to a better team? After all, Australia’s best players have lived up to the hype but England’s haven’t.
At this point one has to look beyond this series and see things in their broadest context. And this is where (surprise, surprise) it all comes back to the ECB. After all, if many of us suspected that Cook and Broad would struggle – Cook’s productivity in particular has been on the decline for a while – then it’s reasonable to ask why they were playing in the first place?
The answer to this question, of course, is that the selectors had no alternative. There were no prodigious young opening batsmen or prolific young pacemen ready to take their places – even though this tour specifically required batsmen who can play high class quick bowling (which Cook can’t) and bowlers who can bowl fast (which Broad can’t).
Think of it this way. Imagine if Peter Siddle was English. How many test wickets would he have taken if he’d played in over one hundred tests? Broad has taken 393 in 112 tests. Siddle took 211 wickets in 62 tests; therefore I think it’s fair to argue that if Siddle was English he’d still be in the team, have approximately 400 test wickets, and probably be described by all and sundry as a modern English great. But would his longevity reflect his ‘greatness’ or just the fact we had nobody any good to replace him?
Australia, of course, don’t have these succession problems with their bowlers. They were able to leave out Siddle a while ago (even though he’s never let anyone down) and bring in the likes of Pat Cummins, which has enhanced their cutting edge spectacularly. England, on the other hand, have had to make do with the same old warhorses irrespective of whether they’re past their best.
This Ashes defeat, therefore, is indisputably the ECB’s fault. The production line of young talent coming into the England side is probably the board’s single biggest responsibility. Yet for multiple factors – most importantly the number of people playing cricket and watching it on TV – they have failed.
What’s more, the ECB haven’t even made the most of the talent available. Fast bowling and quality spin are the clear difference between the two teams. Yet within the space of 24 hours, we’ve had Dawid Malan complaining that the English system ruins our young fast bowlers, and Mason Crane bemoaning how the scheduling of championship games in April and September (thus leaving the best months of the summer for white ball cricket) has hurt the development of English spinners.
None of this is rocket science. Anyone who follows English cricket closely can see it. And any idiot with a PC can start a blog and write about it. So why haven’t the ECB done anything about it? And why do they keep taking steps that will further erode the first class game and hurt our test team even further?
One has to assume that the ECB simply doesn’t care about winning the Ashes away from home. In fact, they probably don’t particularly care about England winning away full stop. Their strategy, it seems, is to cash in on the popularity of T20 whilst winning enough home tests to keep the crowds coming in and the social media dissidents at bay.
James Morgan
Cook and Broad are both in the twilight of their careers. They have have played through peaks and troughs, while at the same time turning out for England through thick and thin, wide and far. It is fair to debate their futures and to give an analysis of how they are now vulnerable. However, I would prefer a more balanced overview, taking their contribution into account in a small way, when pointing out their current and not so current, failings.
Joe Root has been badly let down by some of his senior players, Cook and Broad in particular.
As for Vince, by way of statistics and past experience he seemed to be a highly dubious selection. It does appear that he will always get out in a similar fashion, but he made an effort and played brilliantly at times. With hindsight, given his innings at the Waka, it’s not difficult to see why the selectors were prepared to prevail with him, in the hope that he could be trained to knuckle down.
*WACA!
Ironic part of the Peter Siddle comparison is that he played very well for the Adelaide Strikers the other night and, if he keeps performing as he did, may well play the back end of T20 tournament at the end of the English tour of Australia despite never being considered much of a short-form player for Australia because of the Test tour to South Africa.
I think that comparing the test rankings of England and Australia is rather misleading as Australia would be much higher (and England lower) if restricted only to tests in Australia or similar conditions. So, we have been beaten by a better side (for the prevailing conditions). However, there has also been a monumental, and long term, failure by the ECB.
I think the comments about Jennings and Ballance neatly illustrate the ECB failure. For several years England have promoted players based on white ball ability or who have clear technical flaws (or both). They then compound those errors by returning to the same players when the flaws remain unresolved. Those of Ballance are well documented. Jennings plays with bat away from pad (just like Duckett). It may work in ODI and T20, but tests require solid technique. Few batsmen are good enough to be equally good in white and red ball. Even Chris Gayle’s red ball record is no more than decent. Why have the ECB repeatedly made the same error (I could have mentioned Hales, Buttler, Borthwick, Patel, Rashid etc)? Partially because of incompetence and partially due to their policy of promoting T20 over all other forms means young batsmen with technique are becoming thin on the ground. But even when they exist they are not selected. I know Hameed had a tricky season, but technique is lasting whilst form is transient.
I fear England’s test future is bleak as, even if the ECB recognise the consequences of their policies it will take some years to bring through a new group of young batsmen who do not think the reverse sweep is a defensive shot.
Please read Tom Harrison’s thoughts on English cricket in Cricinfo.com
.Pollyanna is alive and well while he is a spokesperson for the ECB.
Beefy was on Inside Cricket the other night and gave glowing figures for rating the team. Alan Border was a realist and gave 3 or less for some.
It is time to be honest with the players and public.
What do you expect for £600,000 a year? Miracles?
Been having a look at the ECB’s accounts. In 16/17 turnover was £119m of which about £7m is the 10 centrally contracted players salaries, which I have few issues with.
So £111m of which less than £24m is returned to the counties.
Meanwhile about £20 million buys you 28 Umpires, ( no issues there) 59 development staff, 66 coaching staff, 28 administrators, 38 party planners, 25 ‘game support’ and 1 global event manager.
How many staff does the average county have full time? Anyone ever seen a development, game support or coach from the ECB at their local clubs? I never have.
Meanwhile as an non Geordie it’s difficult not to think that the ethos behind Durham CC, namely to give league cricketers in the North East a chance to play first class, was a complete success. Harmison, Stokes, Collingwood and now Stoneman are players that England have relied on. Many others knocking on the door. If you’re going to war you are ill equipped without a Geordie. But they’re massively in debt and have effectively sold off their star players for nought.
They’ll be back, league cricket is a lot stronger than many realise and I suspect salary isn’t the prime motivation for young bucks whose local county side are broke.
As too are Lancashire and Yorkshire, hence it wasn’t a great surprise to see the wicket for the last Ashes test at Old Trafford produced to ensure 5 days.
When non test counties like Somerset turn over about £5 million a year and we are paying gobshites £600,000 a year to sprechen ze bollocks it’s not difficult to see why the ECB have the counties by the short and curlies.
There will be no review into our Ashes calamity as it was expected. Now those gobshites are actually putting their skills to work. nothing to do with cricket their job is to blame anyone but themselves ( I suspect they would have preferred another drunken night or two or for Root to have lost a toss) and try to get us to forget about unimportant things like the Ashes.
To be fair the ECB isn’t entirely wrong, watch the BBL and you are watching the future. They’ve taken the atmosphere and even a lot of the lingo from baseball. It’s good stuff. The kids love it even if one of them gets twatted by a 5.5 ounce missile occasionally.
The county and recreational game is the goose that lays the golden egg. Whether that is a test shaped egg or a T20 franchise shaped one is irrelevant.
We as fans though have to start asking some tough questions about how the money is spent. Especially now that is has doubled. A franchise system that sees gate receipts go to the ECB is as clearly unacceptable as the England cricket team’s overseas results.
Or we can just accept whatever waffling cockmunchery that self interested millionaires think passes for an excuse
It really is simple James. We have lost to the better side.
Would you swap any of their bowlers for ours, yes of course .. all four of them.
We left our shores and we knew exactly what our problems were, and they’ve been made true.
The frustrating thing is we’ve had our opportunities, but we’ve failed to take them. Because we aren’t good enough, either mentally or through talent.
From what I’ve seen thus far in the BBL you could take Australia’s third string attack and still see similar results. There’s a 7 foot tall young buck whose slower ball is faster than Woakes best!
When does the Australian Sheffield Shield competition take place?
Don’t be fooled into thinking the Shield is great. it also is suffering lowering quality of players because the problem of white ball affecting skill levels negatively is happening world wide
I’m not sure how many more pages we can create stating the same issues
1) the ECB are destroying the game of Cricket
2) participation is dropping faster than the titanic.. no amount of massaging the figures with ‘we reached x kids’ or ‘more females are playing now’ will fix the issue
3) clubs are dying at an alarming rate, meaning less teams playing in leagues but more importantly as bigger clubs just suck up players, people will essentially play the same players at the same few grounds game in game out.. how Boring !
4) our system is geared to produce white ball cricketers both technically but more importantly.. mentally. This compromise sadly is just not compatible to high skill level test cricket amateur Cricket is being dumbed down just as badly and you can see the results.
There is no reward now for a player to be a red ball player and clubs will favour those more suited to crash and bang Cricket. Willey being a good example, never going to be good enough for red ball Cricket but good for white ball.. yet he will most likely make a darn good living while not actually being good enough !there are plenty of people out there who have the talent and skill to be pure red ball players but they simply don’t get picked at any level so you never or rarely see them.
Only the very top pro can excel at both red and white ball Cricket now, even then… you could argue that there are literally only one or two of these in th world ! Let alone within one nation
1) Agreed.
2) I disagree about the women’s game. I think it’s more important than many realise. Also are we counting midweek 20 over leagues in participation? If we do I suspect it might be up rather than down.
3) I played for a South Manchester side with fantastic facilities. Very much a large club. The convicts were amazed that we probably had 10 clubs within a few miles of us, some playing on postage stamps and in different leagues, rather than the large club putting out lots of teams.
The latter would mean a much stronger first team, club politics permitting, with people playing at a level suitable for their skill.
I also played for a tiny club in Merseyside who had one batsman. They were never in fear of promotion or relegation due to two rapid fast bowlers and a chap who bowled Chinamen googlies at pace. As a spinner myself I was gutted and concentrated on opening the batting instead. They were good, very good, but were never going to leave their very local club. As bowlers those three were better than the attack in the ECB league of the large club. A lot better.
Concentrating players into the larger clubs isn’t altogether a bad thing, though equally allowing smaller clubs to go to the wall is neglectful.
4) Yes, you need draw cricket and preferably over more than one day to bring the complexities of proper cricket to bear. This is dumbed down by reducing the number of overs in a match, specifying the number sof overs and therefore treating spinners and seamers as equals and with merely scoring runs faster potentially giving a win.
You have to have everything 100% when you go to Australia. The players woes have been well debated now, but I would add that we took and played players who were either not fully fit or out of form. i.e. Broad, Moen, Woakes, Cook,Wood ( who is never fit) and probably Anderson whom I am sure is carrying some niggles. That makes it difficult against any opposition, but in Aussie it doomed the tour before it even started. At least know as you all point out there is an opportunity to reshuffle the pack to at least try to avoid a 5-0 drubbing. But I doubt that they’ll do it.
When you add to this the Stokes business, other off field antics, lousy PR, a white ball coach who doesn’t watch County Cricket, years of crap management and wrong focus from our supposed governing body the ECB, no cricket since 2005 on terrestrial TV etc, no wonder all the Turkey’s have come home to roost for Christmas.
Haven’t we exhausted this topic now. Don’t see anything new in any of the posts. Same tired old ground. Spleen can be one of the most boring things on the face of the earth. Let’s just get behind the lads out there are leave the analysis of blame till after the tour, when we can try and make sure those in authority understand how frustrated we all are.
If you are going to highlight Vince’s runs (or lack of) as a major contributing factor to the loss of the Ashes, then you really should mention Stoneman as well – or do his 12 more runs excuse him from blame?
Yes I am a Hampshire supporter and no I wouldn’t have picked him for the tour. We all know your absolute disdain for Vince but try not to pin the failure of the tour on his shoulders, there are many far more culpable than him.
I really think this is the wrong tour to blame the selectors. The four new guys have generally performed well (or at least compare favourably to their more experienced peers). In fact I’d go as far as to say as it’s a little churlish not to recognise some decent picks (especially in view of the lack of obvious options). Not a popular view for sure but a thumbs up from me.
I don’t deny that there are legitimate complaints around the ECB and structural issues too but I think the likes of Tom speak a lot of sense re experienced guys standing up and being counted. This is where the series has been lost. Whilst the results have ended up quite one-sided, at times they have swung on quite fine margins. If the senior guys had even partly performed the tour wouldn’t be over at this stage.
Still pride to play for from here – you can guarantee Australia won’t let up and a strong finish to the tour can still salvage something.
It’s true. The players who were 50/50 selections or judgement calls have probably pulled their weight ie. Malan, Overton. The failures have come from the players who were automatic selections.
“We have to be careful not to overreact half way through an Ashes series. We can all understand there’s some frustration and we haven’t been able to close those matches out. Now is not the moment to be overreacting. There will be no review. This is not the moment for knee-jerk reactions or rash decisions about what we do from here in respect of performance.”
Can’t find anywhere that Harrison says the experienced players haven’t stood up.
Only some delusional waffle about the game being in a good place.
We need a spinner in Australia, though not of the verbal sort who sucks money out of the game.
Pretty clear that the ECB management are hardly even bothered, never mind crushed, by the results in the ‘competition’ that means the most to the fans. Then again they’re pocketing £50,000 a month for this shambles so why would they be bothered?
Is rewarding abject failure off the pitch a good idea in any sport?