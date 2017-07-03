Disappointing Selection Dampens Optimism

When England left India with their tail between their legs, many of us hoped for a new start this summer. With Alastair Cook stepping down from the captaincy, and an effervescent Joe Root leading the side, I hoped we’d see a new and aggressive England side take on South Africa – a team that might, just might, out-gun Australia this winter.

Unfortunately however, I’d forgotten one essential piece of information: the risk-averse Cook might no longer be in charge, but our uber-conservative selectors very much remain in situ. If only Andrew Strauss had sacked them last year (which he was reportedly considering). Where’s Lord Brocket’s ruthless steak when you need it, eh?

As a result it looks like England’s new captain will have to work within old confines – as demonstrated the disappointing selections of Gary Ballance, Liam Dawson and Toby Roland Jones this weekend. England are still 4/5 favourites to beat South Africa at Lord’s – perhaps because South Africa’s batting looks a bit green with Francois du Plessis missing and AB de Villiers retired – but our selectors’ continued lack of imagination is something to watch moving forward.

Whitaker and Co basically had four calls to make ahead of this game – who would open with Cook, who would bat somewhere in the middle-order, who the specialist spinner would be, plus who might be a fifth seamer if required – and unfortunately they’ve botched three of the four decisions.

But first let’s start with the positive news. I’m glad England have kept faith with Keaton Jennings.

With Prince Haseeb in dire form, it was either Jennings, Mark Stoneman or Sam Robson. Although you could make a case for all three, we mustn’t forget that Jennings scored a century on debut just a few months ago. It would’ve been harsh to ditch him after such a promising start to his career – even though he hasn’t exactly been pulling up trees this season.

What’s more, let’s not forget that Jennings bowls a bit of medium pace. With England seeming determined to pick a team of eleven all-rounders one day, Jennings surely fits the bill … ok, so I’m kidding about the last bit, but I’m still glad England have backed the younger man.

And now we move inexorably towards the three selections that stink.

Let’s start with Gary Ballance, who has always shown better foot-movement on nightclub dance floors than international cricket grounds.

Although I’m fully aware that Ballance has scored buckets of runs this year, it bothers me that this is now his fourth opportunity. What on earth makes the selectors think that his fourth go will end any differently to the previous three? After all, apparently he’s done nothing to improve his technique since he became unselectable this winter.

Ask yourself this: do you think the Aussies will be losing sleep about Gary Ballance? Of course not. And that’s why his selection is a bad one.

Unless poor Gary can change his method, he’ll always be one of those cricketers who amasses runs against mediocre bowling but becomes unstuck against the very best. Therefore, it would’ve made more sense to give a first opportunity to either Tom Westley, who scored a hundred for the Lions against South Africa at New Road last week, Dawid Malan, who is having a decent season in the championship, or Liam Livingstone. Heck, I would’ve preferred Sam Northeast to the fourth coming of our Gary.

I hope the Yorkshire skipper proves me wrong. I really do. But I just can’t see it. And I’m a little disturbed that Joe Root apparently lobbied for his mate’s inclusion.

The next underwhelming selection is Toby Roland Jones. Look, I’m not doubting that TRJ is a good bowler. Of course he is. I’ve seen him play for Middlesex many times and always been impressed.

What worries me, however, is TRJ’s ceiling. Is a guy who’s often been just a change bowler for his county good enough to play test cricket? Sure he’ll take a few wickets in English conditions, but what happens when England go overseas and the pitches are flat? TRJ isn’t the quickest and he’s not going to worry the Aussies much.

The logic of TRJ’s inclusion also baffles me. If Ballance has been picked because of his strong county form, why has TBR’s poor county form for Middlesex been ignored? This season he’s taken just 22 wickets at an average of 36!

What’s more, TBR is 29 years old – not exactly long-in-the-tooth but neither is he going to improve much at this stage. I would’ve preferred England to invest in a younger bowler who has a chance to be special one day. Names like Tom Curran, Jamie Porter, Jamie Overton, or perhaps even Sussex’s Jofra Archer would’ve been a lot more inspiring.

Last but not least we come to the bizarre selection of Liam Dawson. Why oh why do England insist on picking slow bowlers who can ‘bat a bit’? We already have Moeen Ali in the squad for heaven sake. What’s the point in picking two spinning all-rounders in a home test?

Once again the selectors had an opportunity to pick the best pure attacking spinner available – especially considering the plethora of all-rounders already in the likely XI. Why should batting ability even come into it?

Dawson is a good solid cricketer, and I wish him well, but Mason Crane (who has a better average than Dawson for Hants this summer) or Adil Rashid should’ve got the nod.

One sometimes wonders whether there’s truth in the old adage that English cricket is naturally suspicious of leggies. The selectors ought to bear in mind that leg-spinners usually do better than finger-spinners down under too … and I always prefer it when selectors keep an eye on the Ashes.

Although one might argue that Dawson probably won’t play anyway, and Chris Woakes will take TBR’s place in the squad when fit, the composition of this squad worries me because (a) it reveals the selectors’ jumbled thinking, and (b) it suggests that English cricket still only thinks about the short-term.

Root might be a new face. But the entrenched bad habits of English cricket obviously die hard.

James Morgan

Written in collaboration with Fanbet.