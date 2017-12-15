If you saw the above headline, and hadn’t yet seen the score, you might think that England had lost already. It looks like we’ll have to wait until day 4 or 5 for that.
What I’m referring to is how our hopes of establishing a dominant position in this game were crushed today. And therefore, after feeling so positive yesterday, I feel emotionally crushed.
Why do we bother getting our hopes up?
At 368-4 England were in an absolutely commanding position. Losing seemed impossible. And winning seemed entirely possible. All the momentum was in our favour. Yes the pitch looked good for batting, but scoreboard pressure is a valuable ally. If England had posted 500 then Australia would’ve been under the cosh.
And then came perhaps the most depressing hour of cricket I’ve watched for some time (and that’s saying something). Was it even an hour? We collapsed pitifully in the blink of an eye. Momentum was lost and it felt like we’d been kicked in the balls.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Because Australia’s attack boasts genuine pace, they can blow away our tail with ease. When we’re seven down we’re basically all out. Australia’s tail, on the other hand, can handle our popgun attack without fear. They can add valuable runs and grasp the initiative. It gives them a massive advantage.
However, not even a pessimistic misery guts like me expected us to lose six wickets for 35 runs. It was a complete surrender. A crushing moment. And, if I’m being honest, it could be the moment that sealed a 0-5 whitewash.
Obviously this seems a tad melodramatic. England are still in this game if one looks at the scorecard. But do we really have a prayer? Really? Cricket isn’t played on paper. Much of it is played in the mind. And England have some massive mental demons to overcome simply to escape with a draw now.
Steve Smith made batting look so ridiculously easy in the evening session that I wouldn’t be surprised if Australia go well past our 403 – a total I felt was fifty runs short of par, and one hundred runs short of being good.
What’s more, even if England have a good morning tomorrow and bowl Australia out in the afternoon session for something near 350, at some point our batsmen will have to face the music again. And they’re going to be under massive pressure whether the team has a slender lead or a hefty deficit to contend with.
The key question, of course, is whether we can weather this approaching hurricane. And I’m afraid to say that I don’t think we will. After taking 6-35 today, the Australian quicks will be cock-a-hoop. And they might have a convenient little session at the end of the day in which they can run in hard and bowl as quickly as possible.
With Cook completely out of form, Stoneman shellshocked after being hit on the helmet, Vince out of his depth, Root under enormous pressure, and Malan and Bairstow weary and unlikely to repeat their first innings heroics, I can only see one result: England being skittled in a humiliating and brutal fashion.
And don’t go thinking we might be able to defend a small total in the fourth innings either. This Perth pitch is a belter and looks highly unlikely to break up. South Africa chased over 400 here not long ago.
Now it’s very possible that I’m completely wrong about the all the above. England might well show some backbone in the second dig. That’s the beauty of sport: nobody ever knows what’s going to happen for sure.
However, if the players are anywhere near as traumatised as us supporters – and we’re not the ones who have to pad up and face Australia’s 90mph quicks – then England are completely screwed.
Today was our chance to get back into the Ashes series and avoid another potential whitewash. But we blew it. It was a desperately disappointing day.
James Morgan
Come on, James. It’s neck and neck.
You guys throw in the towel too easily.
So do you think England will win?
It’s game over. Only Aus bottling it can win the game for England now. Draw or humiliating loss for team ECB
Pretty much sums it up alright. What makes it all the more irritating is that, for the last couple of years, we’ve been talking about how our lower middle order is the strongest in world cricket. With Broad coming in at 10, that’s a long batting line-up for any bowling attack. Now, as you say, we’re pretty much cooked once they get past Bairstow and Malan.
Australia will sail past 403, of that I have little doubt. Smith could probably do it on his own, with a cigar in his mouth, to quote Michael Vaughan.
Oh well, at least we’ve concentrated our efforts on one-day cricket, eh? Get this pesky test series out the way and the real cricket can begin!
Yeah Ben Stokes is a big part of that of course but I thought before the series that the last four wickets wouldn’t add much for England.
The lower order players just don’t face the kind of fast hostile bowling the Aussies have plenty of. Woakes is more capable than he is showing, and while Overton is talented he isn’t a banker run scorer at CC level and Broad and Anderson were always going to be on borrowed time.
Fast bouncy conditions were never going to favour Moeen so its been disappointing that its mostly been Nathan Lyon getting him out this series but he wasn’t batting much worse than anyone else until Malan and Bairstow separated themselves by scoring hundreds.
The way the English cricket media has piled the blame on Malan has been nauseating. The guy makes 140 and they blame for not making 160 or 260 or for attacking Lyon (which they’d all said England needed to do) while handing out ‘get out of jail’ cards to some above and below him in the order reeks of favouritism and agendas. And “the tail” starts at No.9, not at No.7….
Our tail starts at 3, Simon 🙂
I completely agree re: Malan. I really don’t understand why the top scorer is the villain here. He had no idea that the remaining batsmen would get knocked over so cheaply. He did his job magnificently well.
I don’t think too many were condemning him – but it is fair to note that Malan was furious with himself for getting out to that shot, played against the spin…. and the collapse followed.
Any blame, such as it is, probably attaches to Moeen.
Gosh. I’m not that down. Not yet.
The blew it. But get Smith early, and Australia are 200 behind with little proven batting left.
That said, we don’t really look like getting Smith. As I said at the other place, if he scores another 20, who would bet against him passing 200 on this deck?
If Overton can’t bowl, we are screwed.