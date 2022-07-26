The Full Toss

Campaign To Save 1st Class Cricket

By Alan Higham
In County Cricket
1 hour ago
2 Min read
1 comment

Today we have an important message from Alan Higham of the Lancs Action Group. They’re organising a campaign to resist the impending changes to the county championship. Anyone can get involved, whoever you support, simply by filling in their short survey below. Every little helps so please help! County Cricket Matters and other publications / blogs are doing their bit so I’d love TFT readers to contribute as well. Thanks.

The ECB, fans, counties, players and the media all agree that the cricket schedule is a mess.  There are too many games and too many formats asking too much of the players, spectators and the ground staff!

The schedule was always challenging but since the Hundred was added last year, it is simply ridiculous. The easy solution to just remove the Hundred won’t even be mentioned so what is being considered by the ECB big-wigs amidst Strauss’s “High Performance Review”?

Multiple media reports suggest a drop from 14 to 10 first class county matches is a favoured option. That would leave county fans just 5 home first class matches a year, probably in April and September.

Next year’s Ashes Tests are due to complete before the end of July.  Are they really going to schedule no first class cricket at all to speak of during the school summer holidays?  What a disgrace if they do!

Hence, I’m organising a grassroot campaign to give cricket fans a say before it is too late.  County members own 15 of the 18 counties. We have until the end of September to gather together enough people to say no to any further reductions in the first class game.  Otherwise, the counties will just decide it all quietly during October/November whilst we are worrying about our fuel bills.

Across the counties, fans are handing out leaflets and sharing the survey online to gather support to insist that their county respects their views and states its position on the schedule before the season ends.  

Every cricket fan can give their view in the short survey below. You don’t have to be a member but we would like to know if you are.

Alan Higham

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

1 comment

  • There can be no doubt that the present ECB structure is planning a takeover of the professional game. It’s bullying tactics have been blatant. It needs sensible compromise to preserve a working balance that incorporates red and white ball formats. The cash cow invariably leads to monopolies, always a bad thing. My personal view is the game needs to be run by ex players who understand the practicalities of the modern game and care about it at all levels and in all it’s guises. Yes involve marketing men and businessmen but only in an advisory capacity not an executive one. It’s like letting accountants run a business, one eyed.

    Reply

Read more

Love Minus A Hundred

By James Morgan
In County Cricket, Talking Points
July 21, 2021
13 Min read
64 comments

Some speak of the future My love speaks softly She knows there’s no success like failure And that failure’s no success at all The above lyrics come from one of my favourite songs, Love Minus Zero by Bob Dylan. A few cricket writers have quoted Dylan in recent times, including George Dobell in his excellent article With Friends Like These: A Hundred Reasons Why The ECB Have Failed The Game. The late Bob Willis was a massive Dylan fan, and I would’ve loved to hear Grumpy Bob’s thoughts on...

Read on64 comments

Virtuous or Vultures? Nottinghamshire’s Recruitment Strategy

By James Ogden
In County Cricket, Talking Points
July 8, 2021
4 Min read
13 comments

Cricket fans are a unique bunch. Whilst many support a county team based on family relations or geographical location, our main priority often lies with the national team. Punters take delight when a local lad performs well for England, despite it meaning they may be lucky to see that player wear home colours once or twice a season. This is a stark contrast to other sports, yet one that makes county cricket so endearing. You may well find yourself checking the scorecard of rival teams to ensure...

Read on13 comments

Would a General County Cricket Membership work?

By David Morton
In County Cricket, Talking Points
July 5, 2021
3 Min read
8 comments

Last week I made a decision that would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. I decided not to attend the four-day Championship game between Northamptonshire and Yorkshire, which begins on Sunday. I had a B&B booking and, without the Covid situation, I am sure I would have attended. However, some things have changed. Obviously Covid: sitting in the ground, in your own little bubble, unable to walk around and chat with friends and with the home supporters. I like to take photographs...

Read on8 comments

New Stars Emerging In The Championship

By David Morton
In County Cricket, Player Spotlight
May 13, 2021
5 Min read
4 comments

What fun the new-format County Championship is turning out to be. Covid has been horrid, but live streaming has saved the day, given us new pleasures. If your game of choice is not too engrossing, or has finished early, just fly over to Trent Bridge, or Southampton, or Old Trafford, as I did. At Trent Bridge, I watched an old favourite Tim Bresnan steer Warwickshire home in a tight finish. At the Ageas Bowl, I saw Craig Overton and Josh Davey swing it round corners to prise out determined...

Read on4 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting