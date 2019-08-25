When I sat down to write this headline all the usual superlatives went through my head. Awesome. Sensational. Insane. I even toyed with the headline The Miracle of Headingley ’19. But in the end only two words felt right. Only two words encapsulated all the superlatives I could ever regurgitate: Ben Stokes.
This summer we’ve seen English cricket’s infant terrible – see I can throw in the odd cliche as well multiple hyperboles – grow into the player we all hoped he could be. Yes he played a miserable shot in the first innings. But we’re all human. It’s how we learn from our mistakes and make up for them that counts. And today Ben Stokes delivered like a true champion.
I am absolutely lost for words. I can hardly believe it. I gave England absolutely no hope yesterday and buggered off to Twickenham to watch us beat Ireland at rugby instead. And when I checked the score at 7pm, after several jars of beer, I still gave us no hope. I thought today would be a formality for Australia. Unless there was a miracle of course …
And so it came to pass that the Lord of Durham, our Lord, made it so. We wouldn’t have come close to winning the World Cup without him. And without him Australia would now be drinking champagne and The Ashes would be gone.
It will take some time to digest what happened today. I was actually at my Mum’s 70th birthday party for most of today so I kept up to speed via sneaky looks at my phone under the table. Fortunately I got home to witness the finale when it became obvious something special was unfolding.
Was this game better than Headingley ’81? I think it might have been. Was it better than Edgbaston ’05. Yes I think it probably was. Stokes played one of the best innings in the history of test cricket. I never want to hear anyone say he’s ‘all hype’ ever again.
There are obviously a few talking points to mention in the aftermath. England’s top order is still a mess. And we basically won because our two best players (Root and Stokes) finally came to the party.
Then there was Marcus Harris’s drop at the death to discuss, and the dreadful umpiring of Joel Wilson. It shouldn’t be forgotten that Stokes was stone dead LBW at the very end but inexplicably given not out. Australia were completely robbed in this regard.
However, unlike New Zealand in the World Cup final, Australia only had themselves to blame. As soon as Paine reviewed that Leach lbw (which was never out in a million years) I turned to my father in law and said “they could well regret that”.
And so it proved. Paine basically cost his side the game through what I can only describe as pure desperation, panic, and stupidity.
But we can talk about all these things another day. Today was Ben Stokes day. And I don’t want anything to detract from that. The bloke is an ‘effin’ legend. He was invincible today. And the Ashes are still very much on … which brings me to my final thought.
Those of you who read this blog frequently will know that the previous article, written on Friday evening, was titled The Day We Kissed The Ashes Goodbye. Sport has a delicious way of making one eat one’s words. And I’ve never been happier to do so.
My only excuse it that this happens to the best of us. I listen to a superb Aston Villa podcast called My Old Man Said. If I ever do a TFT podcast I’ll probably model it on MOMS. With three months of the season still to go, and Villa firmly entrenched in mid-table mediocrity, they did an ‘end of season party’ episode. It was full of doom and gloom and gnashing of teeth.
At that point Villa needed to win ten games in a row simply to have a shot of making the playoffs. And they were playing terribly. None of the contributors gave them a hope in hell.
You can guess what happened next! For those of you who don’t follow football, they won a club record number of games in succession and then beat Derby in an epic encounter in the playoff final in May. They won their first game back in the Premiership on Friday night.
The beauty of sport is that it’s completely unpredictable at times. And it can make even the very best pundits look completely daft. Thank god I don’t do this as a living and have no professional reputation to uphold.
Bob Willis completely wrote England off the other night. He’s currently got the world’s biggest omelette on his face. Meanwhile Jonathan Trott (not to mention England’s batting coach Graham Thorpe), who invited ridicule by suggesting that England could indeed chase over 350 to win, will be feeling rather smug.
Good on ya guys. I guess that’s why you’re the blokes with test averages over 40 and I’m just a dope with a keyboard.
James Morgan
Shame you have to mention football on this most wonderful day for CRICKET.
When Queenie moves on Stokes could become Head of State.
Quite astonishing performance. My gob is smacked.
Ha ha! Yes sorry. Sometimes this blog is too much of a window into my personal world 🙂
For what it’s worth Ben Stokes is even better than Jack Grealish. I’ll get my coat. Just a sensational performance from a player who is surely the best all rounder in the world now.
Lovely stuff. Better than 81? You betcha.
67 all out. 15-2. 286-9. 73 to win. Urn on the line. Three bottomless holes to dig yourself out of.
Not the best match ever – too many poor shots – but:
Best innings ever.
Most improbable outcome to a sporting contest of any significance.
And as that noted philosopher Mr Meat Loaf once warranted, two outta three ain’t bad.
This series is quite a lot like 81, where a lot of mediocre cricket was played, but the series became an all time classic anyway, since (a) it contained probably the most improbable comeback of all time, and (b) Botham’s outrageous cricket throughout obliterated memories of a lot of stodge served up by batsmen on both sides (what the current England top order wouldn’t do for several courses of stodge). Smith (and his unlikely replacement) for Australia and now Stokes for England have excelled but otherwise the bowlers have pretty consistently held the whip hand.
I’m looking forward to hearing what Bob Willis has to say this evening!
Just shows you can never say never in cricket. Despite the cracks the series is still very much alive. But yeah the umpiring generally has been poor. But when you get a game like this It really doesn’t matter who wins does it. 100 anyone?
Jack Leach – Superstar!
I second that! In all the excitement I forgot to mention Jack. He’s now up alongside Jimmy, Monty, and Graham Onions (twice) as our tailend heroes at the death #IceCool
New fan in US. This must be why folks love this old game. I stood on a street corner on the upper east side for 20 minutes refreshing the BBC site. God bless Jack Leach!!!
As I’ve just said on Twitter all time great match but 05 was better. If 67 all out sounds humiliating – which it was, and is – try the sum total of England in the Ashes 1989 – Lords 05 inclusive. Now that’s true cringe making, excruciating, unworthy-of-the-description-cricket. Add the fact that in 2005 Australia still had a genuinely great side (as they proved emphatically in the 06/07 return series) and Edgbaston 05 is still England’s greatest test victory. Another measure is that very few of the current Aus and Eng sides would make their 05 counterpart teams. (Nor would the television commentators; back then we still had Richie Benaud.)
I would agree Stokes’ innings was pretty close to the greatest English test innings, though KP at the Oval, Gilbert Jessop in much earlier times, and Basil D’Olivera’s 158 for very different reasons would rival it. (Don’t forget Fred’s all round performance at Edgbaston too). Also Gooch 154 against the Windies deserves a mention.
Enough carping. As Margaret Thatcher said in a rather different context, just rejoice. We have just had a resounding demonstration of why test cricket is the ultimate sport. Not even the World Cup final came close to today. ECB and BBC please take note.
I posted yesterday that Stokes was not delivering the innings to go with the plaudits he was getting. I don’t think I’ll be posting that again. Probably the greatest innings in England ashes history. That might have been plumb lbw but Australia can only have themselves to blame for not putting England out of sight with their second innings, and they completely panicked once Stokes came at them with 1 wicket remaining
Also, bob willis was just saying what everyone else was – absolutely nobody thought England would do that and bar stokes and Root there’s still plenty of problems
Just an incredible performance, with contributions from Root, Denly, Bairstow and Leach. But that man Stokes is out of this world. He has to be SPOTY this year.
They have to dispense with Roy as opening batter for the next test. Also Buttler’s place must be in doubt. Sibley and Foakes??