What a terrible day. It was miserable. The worst. The hope generated by Jofra Archer yesterday has completely evaporated, and now we have to contemplate our fears becoming reality – fears those of us who care deeply about our first class game have harboured for years.
As I watched England collapse to 67 all out I was shellshocked. But at the same time I don’t think anyone was surprised. We’ve been bowled out for under 100 a record 4 times onTrevor Bayliss’s watch. The only positive – and I dare the management to cling to this particular straw – is that at least we managed to survive a whole session this time.
In truth this Ashes defeat has been four years, if not longer, in the making. Everyone who’s been paying attention knows it. The ECB couldn’t organise a fuck up in a brothel. So why should anyone be surprised that our ODI success has come at such a horrific cost: the worst test batting line-up in living memory.
Most countries manage to have competent test and ODI sides at the same time. Our Ashes foes won World Cups and Ashes series simultaneously for fun. But not England. Oh no. We go from one extreme to the other like a bunch of rank amateurs.
A couple of weeks ago I advocated the popularly held theory that bowling wickets doctored for Anderson and Broad have papered over the cracks for years. Precisely nobody disagreed. However, I then took a slightly more controversial position by suggesting that this approach wouldn’t save us this time. And so it has proved.
The uncomfortable truth is that this particular England batting line-up is so bad, and so lacking in technique, that asking them to face Hazlewood, Siddle, Cummins, Pattinson (or whatever combination Australia prefer) on green tops is almost suicidal. It’s tough to bat against this lot on good batting tracks let alone decks that assist the bowlers. Is it any wonder they got bowled out for 67 today?
With Jimmy Anderson missing, Australia’s attack is just as good as England in English conditions. It might even be better. And with Steve Smith scoring crucial runs at Edgbaston and Lord’s, and Shane Labuschagne proving to be quite the find in his absence, I think we’ve discovered that Australia’s batting lineup, flawed as it is, is also better than ours in English conditions.
My preferred strategy, therefore, would’ve been to prepare tracks that are good for batting. This would at least give us a chance to post big totals and then hope that scoreboard pressure might take its toll on Australia. We’d still need to win the odd important toss, of course, which would enable us to bowl last when there’s some turn for the spinners and inconsistent bounce for the seamers, but at least we’d be able to stay in the game.
Now I know what you’re going to say. England got hammered in conditions like this down under and lost 0-4. However, that England team had no pace to trouble the Aussies. This time we’ve got Jofra Archer, and might have had Mark Wood and Ollie Stone too if it wasn’t for unfortunate injuries.
But there’s no point crying over spilt milk. Australia are a better side than us and they might well have won whatever the conditions anyway. The bottom line is that England have lost this series – and I’m assuming they’ll lose tomorrow because I doubt we’ll be able to chase 150 let alone 300 – because our current domestic structure simply doesn’t encourage the development of red ball batsmen. Graves and Harrison should hang their heads in shame.
On top of all that we have an incompetent chairman of selectors whose whole philosophy is completely insane. The idea that all-rounders rather than specialists wins test matches, and that performing in front of big IPL crowds is a substitute for technique, goes against the whole history of test cricket.
I can’t believe that someone so academically clever, who has played and watched professional cricket for decades, could make such a catastrophic misjudgement. Perhaps Smith was just lying to himself because deep down he felt he had no option but to pick the white ball specialists. After all, the first class cupboard is almost completely bare. And we all know whose fault that is.
The other thing that irks me is that the international summer is basically over now. When Australia go 2-0 up at some point over the next day or two, all we’ll have is two dead rubbers to look forward to. The test summer has therefore been a complete damp squib. It started at the beginning of August and it’s over already within three weeks.
Before I sign off, I’d like to ask you all whether the World Cup win was worth the humiliation we’re suffering now. In my opinion nothing is worth this; nothing is worth sacrificing the first class game for. What’s more, our test team is likely to be very poor for some time now.
If you’re looking for a light at the end of the tunnel you might have to wait a long time. With the ECB fixated on its pathetic Hundred experiment, which makes Ashley Giles’s promise to reinvigorate first class cricket undeliverable, we’ve only just ventured into the dark. And at this stage I’m not even sure where this metaphorical tunnel goes or ends.
James Morgan
I was planning to comment yesterday that if England had batted under those conditions they wouldn’t have made 3 figures. Oh dear – only 2/3 the way there under much better conditions today!
How much longer can Smith, Taylor and Bayliss continue their red ball experiment until the authorities realise how embarrassingly predicable we’ve become? Let’s have a Strauss and Giles team and leave the brain’s trust to their white ball first love. If this was footie they’d have been out on their ear yonks ago. We surely need a few fresh faces and give them time to bed in.
Who am I kidding that any of this is even a remote possibility!
When will the brains trust that are our selectors admit they’ve got this so very wrong? It’s been totally unfair to Roy to persist with him as an opener in the red ball game. I guess Sibley deserves his opportunity but I’m not sure. Number three has been a problem since Trott left the scene. I think the answer is Borthwick, he’ll nudge and nurse and look pretty awful but he’s got that limpet quality which Joe Root would much appreciate as he watched from the pavilion. Buttler needs a rest at least and Pope is back and in cracking form. Steve Davies could take the gloves from Bairstow. Somehow Jimmy has to come back, if fit and maybe Woakes should stand down though that seems harsh. Also it leaves. Bit of a tail, but then the top seven should be responsible for the runs, so:
Burns
Sibley (Banton?)
Borthwick
Root
Pope
Stokes
Davies
Archer
Broad
Leach
Anderson
With next year’s domestic programme set in stone by the lunatics in charge of the asylum nothing is going to change for a while at least but those who masterminded the whole shambles will still pick up the eye-watering pay cheques & so couldn’t care less.
It’s time for Ed Smith to start watching county cricket. We are tired of these white ballers!. Time to ditch Denly, Root, Butler, Woakes, Roy, Bairstow and let’s bring in some batsmen who have shown some promise in the county championship. While we are at it then lets get a proper keeper in and dump Bairstow – even I can get out attempting to hit every ball out of the ground.
Eh?
Ditch root. That’s a new one. Obviously making him captain and number 3 was an impressively predictible brain fart but he still should be in the team.
I would just have a specialist captain instead of just giving the job to our best bat and killing their form.
But who would that be ? Only Burns of the current England side captains his county and there are only three England qualified County captains and they have a total of 33 Tests between them. Vince, anyone ? Or Malan?
You’re wrong, James. In as much as there is one, the day we kissed the Ashes goodbye it was the day that Andrew Strauss, with the support of Graves and Harrison, appointed Bayliss, someone who has little or no interest in red ball cricket, as England coach ahead of the likes of Jason Gillespie. No one in the hierarchy of the English game gives a (proverbial) for the red ball game – even the M.C.C. plays its traditional opening fixture against the champion county in the Middle East rather than at Lord’s ( and incurs £70,000 of unnecessary additional cost for doing so.)
What about the following side for Old Trafford, assuming we don’t manage to salvage this one:
Burns
Sibley
Root
Northeast
Ballance
Stokes
Foakes +
Curran, S or Woakes
Archer
Broad
Leach
Why drop Roy, Denly, Buttler and Bairstow?
Roy – is not a Test opener and is surely not capable at this point of scoring runs anywhere in the order, he’s shellshocked to the point where a demotion to no.6 is not going to help. He will obviously continue to play in the shorter formats but should not be considered an option in Tests anymore. Even though his Test experience is limited – and the sample size really too small to draw strong conclusions on – the manner of his dismissals has been hugely telling.
Denly – I am glad that he has been given a chance but his late-career renaissance has been shown to be no more than a temporary improvement in form. He is not an answer now, nor going forward and it would not be fair to keep pushing him out there.
Buttler – not good enough to be a top six red-ball batsman at Test level. Great for runs down the order (an ideal seven), but in dreadful touch and needs a rest. Should remain in the white ball setup and is a possible future selection at Test level if used properly.
Bairstow – in need of a rest more than anyone in the side at present. Is evidently suffering from the constant pressures of the international game. Against Ireland he actually looked like he was having a breakdown at the crease. The increase in stroppy outbursts in recent times is a clear warning sign of an individual not coping well with the pressure. If given the gloves should bat no higher than 7. If not given the gloves should be no higher than 6. Should target next summer for a full return in all formats.
Why bring in Sibley, Northeast, Ballance and Foakes?
Sibley – has had a good season in red ball cricket. Two dead-rubber tests against a good bowling attack will show what he can do. Should definitely tour in the winter.
Northeast – another man who has had a good season. He is a classy player and a proper middle order batsman, rather than a repurposed all rounder. He has captaincy experience, which may be vital in the near future if it’s decided that Root needs a break from the role to focus on his batting. Surely he will tour in the winter too.
Ballance – I know this will be seen as a retrograde step, but the cupboard is bare enough that at least one of the moves has to go back down a path already explored. For sheer weight of runs in the county game, experience and the ability to captain he needs to be brought back in. Yes, he is technically deficient. However, so is virtually everyone else and it hasn’t stopped us picking them out of position/away from comfort zones.
Foakes – great gloves (good enough to get him in the side alone, if that were still a choice selectors felt themselves capable of making) and a bat with enormous potential, as we have seen. Seems to have a good temperament and is technically strong. Fully deserving of a place even before this series began.
Sam Curran – I wouldn’t definitely drop Woakes for Curran at OT, but it is hard not to like what Curran brings to the team. He has the ability to take wickets when there’s nothing happening and his batting has been consistently strong for England up to now. He looks like the sort of player who could become known in the end for being a specialist batsman. His strongest attribute though is his will to win and the arrogance he uses to dig England out of trouble. I’m quite glad I’m not a mate of his, he’s be bloody intense, but he has a winner’s mentality that is not as evident in most other people.
I don’t suspect these changes would bring instant success and nor do they seem like they would create a blueprint for England becoming the leading Test nation in the next year or so. However, the changes have three key strengths:
1. They are form based (as much as they can be in this ridiculous calendar).
2. They wipe the slate clean from the first four tests of the summer, which is imperative. The current England side is holed below the water line and needs fairly radical change.
3. It picks players to play the sort of role that they are used to – rather than relying on talented misfits to suddenly become the sort of players they never have been before.
This all feels very cathartic – well done for persevering if you made it this far!