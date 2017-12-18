As Advertised: England’s Ashes Debacle

Is anyone really surprised? Before the series began I predicted that Australia would win 4-0. I was probably being a tad optimistic. It didn’t take a genius to work out that genuine pace and high class spin bowling win matches down under, and that our four right-arm medium-fast seamers weren’t going to cut the mustard.

As for England’s batting … well, I think we all expected Joe Root to score a few more (although I did express doubts about his technique on Australian pitches) but other than that it’s all been pretty much as advertised. How thoroughly predictable and utterly depressing.

I’m afraid I can’t comment too much on the specifics of days four and five at Perth. The truth is that I didn’t even bother watching it. A few of us predicted that England would lose by an innings after our collapse on day two, and things played out precisely as expected. The exchange below was pretty typical of the prevailing mood:

Aus 600+ Eng 2nd dig 180? Could happen. — Paddy Briggs🇪🇺 #FBPE (@PaddyBriggs) December 15, 2017

I’ll be surprised if it doesn’t — The Full Toss (@thefulltoss) December 15, 2017

However, although this humiliating defeat – and I think this definitely qualifies as a total humiliation – isn’t unexpected, it doesn’t stop it from hurting. England cricket supporters generally care more about the Ashes than anything else. And to lose so limply AGAIN simply isn’t acceptable.

Yes there’s the argument that most test teams struggle away from home these days, and that we may well beat Australia at home to regain the urn in two years’ time, but this defence can’t obscure three (likely) 0-5 whitewashes within the space of eleven years. It’s not just bad; it’s absolutely lamentable.

No major nation performs worse than England in Australian conditions (South Africa have generally competed well down under for example), and the Aussies are always a lot more competitive in England than we are in their backyard. How can anyone be happy with this state of affairs?

However, before I continue my critique of England’s inadequacies, a few words about Australia. Basically I take my hats off to them. They might not be a vintage Australian team, and they’re certainly not as good as they were in 2006/6 and 2012/13, but you can never write off a side that boasts the world’s No.1 ranked batsman and a very potent bowling attack.

Yes this Australian side does contain a few flawed cricketers – the fact Peter Handscomb gets anywhere near the team shows all isn’t well with Australian cricket either – but how many sides in world cricket are what you’d call ‘complete teams’? The answer is none. They’ve all got players like Khawaja who don’t wholly convince.

Australia have proved themselves to be (yet again) a formidable outfit in home conditions. And they’re quite entitled to ride the ‘Smith and the bowlers’ train all the way from Perth to Parramatta. We all used to respect the West Indies when they were the Lara, Ambrose and Walsh show, so it’s time we gave the Aussies their props too. Well played, guys.

As for England what irritates me the most is that the ECB did nothing, absolutely nothing, after the 2012/13 debacle to make sure this never happened again. They just ignored the warning signs, hoped for the best, and focused on white ball cricket instead.

Because the ECB have completely botched the four-year cycle since the last Ashes series, I firmly believe that heads must roll: the selectors must go, Andy Flower should (belatedly) collect his P45 as we simply aren’t producing test quality young players, and although I have great sympathy for Andrew Strauss’s personal circumstances – some things are more important than cricket – he needs to take a long hard look at himself too.

And then we come to Harrison and Graves. I expect we’ll see a few developments in the coming weeks that arguably make their positions untenable. The bottom line is they’ve spent the last few years trying to implement an unpopular and unworkable city T20 tournament which, if my sources are correct, is about to implode. It has been reported that the counties aren’t exactly happy with the current arrangements, but my understanding is that open revolt is very much on the cards. Let’s see how things play out.

In the meantime, of course, Graves and Harrison have left Rome to burn. The domestic calendar is a shambles, the championship has been criminally sidelined, and the result is a test team in decline and no prospect whatsoever of improvement. What on earth is the batting going to look like now that Alastair Cook has been exposed again? And, worse still, what kind of attack will we be able to field when Jimmy Anderson hangs up his boots? Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes have been toothless.

The ECB, of course, will try to attribute this monumental failure to poor discipline. Why do you think Tom Harrison publicly wrote to the England team (when he was actually writing to the media and the more naive supporters out there) on the eve of the Perth test?

My best guess is this was another pre-emptive PR move designed to frame the post-series narrative in a way that obscures the real problems with English cricket – and, in the process, get the ECB off the hook. Why else would Harrison write to the team when he did? Surely he knew the players wouldn’t be going out in the middle of a test match, and that Strauss and Bayliss had already warned them previously?

Although it’s true that Ben Stokes’ absence has played a role in England’s defeat, the discipline story has otherwise been a complete red herring. This tour has been nothing out of the ordinary in terms of behaviour – Steve Finn has said that the hijinks were worse in 2010/11 when we won – and one of the main perpetrators, Jonny Bairstow, has been a shining light on the field.

My plea to England supporters is therefore this: please don’t let the ECB get away with this poor discipline narrative. Play it down. Explain to fellow supporters why it’s nonsense. Tell them that the so called drinking culture is just this year’s scapegoat – just like Kevin Pietersen was last time.

It’s vitally important that the powers that be actually face up to the problems facing English cricket. Why? Because we’ll all be back here in four years’ time desperately frustrated at yet another Ashes shellacking unless things change.

James Morgan