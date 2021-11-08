Yorkshire, Yorkshire

Today Harry Turnbull comments on the dire situation at Headingley. Please be careful what you say in the comments. Ta.
As a Lancastrian, you won’t expect me to be weeping into meThwaites beer over events int badlands…
There has been a nasty taste in me piehole ever since a senior Tyke was heard calling Ashwell Prince a fkn kolpak. It was said with such wicked malice you couldn’t help wonder what other vicious thoughts lay hidden and unsaid.
There has been a collective chip on the shoulder of some Yorkist dinosaurs since Satan’s own county was forced to abandon the discriminatory place of birth rule.
I played cricket with people of various backgrounds and the thought even in the 80s of calling someone a P word was unthinkable.
No doubt there will be more to come and it’s about time this sewage was brought out into the open for a public examination.
Now I’m not just gleefully dancing on the grave of Yorkshire, this issue won’t just be confined to that county. Administrators, executives and players should all come under scrutiny.
The trouble with many organisations is the lip-service paid to inclusion in their jargonised, high-falutin mission statements.
Lancashire is a prime example. The work on preparing diversity and inclusion policies is painstaking. Even though board members are now more diverse it often seems like an exercise in box ticking rather than heartfelt change throughout the organisation.
These clubs and the ECB remain largely the domain of a certain echelon of society.
And it’s hard to figure out why. Lancashire, like Yorkshire, has a large Asian community who love cricket. Why on earth isn’t this tapped into more? Sure we have Mahmood and recently Haseeb Hameed but it’s barely scratching the surface.
I feel that the policies of elite player pathways and supporting largely middle-class cricket clubs is missing out on a rich seam of talent.
More ethnically diverse staffs would help and crucially cricket development in inner city state schools.
I still hope the Yorkies get the biggest clobbering since the Battle of Bosworth though!
Harry Turnburn
It is a deeply uncomfortable truth that comments made by the staff of Yorkshire towards ethnic minorities are worryingly common. We have a duty as citizens of the UK to tackle it whenever and wherever it is found. Heres hoping that others will learn lessons and we can get to a place when all people are respected for their contribution and their origins is irrelevant
“Peter Drake”
teacher Hexham
cricket nut
I’ve been a bit surprised by some of the stuff coming out. The spectators in cricket are clearly better behaved that football crowds but it looks like cricket is behind in terms of the players themselves. Racism was often in the public eye during the noughties in football (remember the John Terry / Anton Ferdinand thing?) and so I don’t think racist comments would’ve been tolerated within clubs. However, if YCCC are representative at all of the counties, then it looks like racism has lingered within cricket dressing rooms for longer. I should stress the above is just speculative. I can’t speak with any authority on this.
As a cricket fan in general and specifically a Yorkshireman, the events that have been made public over the last couple of years have been painful.
Discussing the matter with a friend recently, we agreed that had such a situation arisen within the companies we work for, the minimum that would have happened would have been a suspension whilst a full investigation took place.
It would seem (and I have to admit to having no basis for this thought) that some senior players must have not only known what was being said and done towards Azeem Rafiq (and others), but were actively involved. If they weren’t involved, then they were complicit by their inactions in stopping it. To say this is awful is an understatement.
Some of what has come out so far, and there must surely be more to come, was unacceptable in the school playground of the ‘70s and ‘80s, let alone a professional sports team in the 21st century. Is there any wonder that Yorkshire (and other counties) struggle to attract the potential that exists within BAME communities within their locale.
Did Robert Croft complain of any banter in the English dressing room when he played for England? To many sports people are being far to over sensitive now in dressing rooms. Just something else to totally ruin old fashioned English humor. Now there was an Englishman, an Irishman and a Scotsman and they went to …………… STOP !!!!!! Dare not say any more!
Banter between the English and the Welsh, which goes on all the time in all sports and is 99% friendly in nature, is completely different to what happened to Rafiq. The terms P***, for example, has a history of discrimination and violence. It’s a completely different situation. One really is banter and the other is deeply offensive.
James, I think that’s a difficult one to argue. Either the term itself is offensive, which few are, or you can’t judge whether it’s use is, unless you know the context. I think there is also the question of intent. Much though I despise the wretched Hollywood Harry, I don’t think that when he used the P word he was being intentionally racist – just stupid. But the person he was referring to might well taken it that way and that is the important thing. It’s a difficult balance to strike when some people take offense at a term which others – of the same cultural cohort – do not.
Mind you, you seem to be fairly sensitive about the destruction of these wonderful old racially-based jokes, Dave. Are you sure you’re not one of those closeted Woke persons?!
There’s clearly been something rotten in YCCC and their relationship with those of Asian background for ever – but the timing of this coming out with Graves’ going and some wanting to take down county cricket is a touch too convenient.
The one guy who overcame all that was supposedly mentally weak and an “over our dead bodies” selection in certain quarters. They ‘marked his card’ and let that be known through tame conduits in the press. It’ll be astonishing if any reckoning over all this goes anywhere near any of them. You know, like how using misogynistic terms of abuse was not only no barrier to a senior position but actually proof of what a good bloke you were.
I don’t recall there being issues along these lines when Tendulkar was recruited to the Yorkshire camp as a 16 year old prodigy. He seemed to be accepted all round. Would be interested to hear his comments on the present situation.
Azhar’s comments would be similarly interesting.
It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that away from the Woke South northern working class traditional attitudes are still pretty much as they have been for decades. Living in Brum, which is more north than south in these terms positive discrimination is almost unknown unless enforced. Indeed in my part of the city I am an ethnic minority but don’t have an issue with this and get on well with my neighbours without having to worry too much about propriety. The banter is healthy.
Now I’m not suggesting Rafiq’s issues are merely banter or trying to justify the cover up that has gone on in ‘God’s own country’ but their ‘call a spade a spade’ approach to life is clearly having trouble adapting to the increasingly Woke establishment. Look at all the 70’s TV programs when if repeated atall are often preceded by a kind of public health warning about prevailing attitudes of the time. Many of our county boards come from this generation, as I do and view things from a different perspective, so you have to adapt.
Don’t tell me–some of your best friends are Pakistanis…
Well I’m not going to get too much into the racial why’s or what nots here, but I’d be interested to know what was said to Rafig, and indeed what if anything he said in return. Sometimes racial comments only work the way some see they suit the particular situation. Unfortunately what is regarded as racial or PC in London just mostly isn’t in the North. I’m not excusing it but it just is.
But I do think punishing the whole club and 1000s of Yorkshire fans by removing Internationals by the ECB smacks of arse covering, and trying to weedle Graves back in by the back door, and less of box ticking and “policy statements”. A bit over the top I think.
As dear old Mum once said “the trouble with some people is that they just haven’t got enough to do”. Just a thought.
I don’t buy the “it’s different in the north” argument. Rafiq is northern born and bred, and so are the other players who’ve raised issues at Yorkshire as far as I know. Or are they somehow undercover agents for this mythical entity “the Woke South”?
I suspect what you and Marc are getting at is more along the lines of “what is regarded as racial or PC by many people with black or brown skin, women and non-straight people isn’t by middle-aged and old straight white men”!
Sorry, Rafiq Yorks partly bred but not born…but somehow I don’t think his attituide to these events has been too conditioned by imbibing Karachiite middle-class wokeness…:-)
We still don’t know all the details- the full unedited report must be published ASAP- but from what we’ve heard so far, the crisis Yorkshire are in is one completely of their own making, and the committee’s attempts to brush it under the carpet have made it ten times worse. But there must be many Yorkshire fans who are equally appalled by what’s happening to their club and the stain it puts on cricket’s reputation.
Nevertheless, Yorkshire need to be punished severely to show them they need to change. As a Durham fan, we hardly need reminding of how harshly the ECB came down on us just for getting into financial trouble.
Totally agree mate. On the positive side, I saw what Patel said today at his ‘inauguration’ address and he spoke very well. I think he’ll clean this mess up.
From ESPN:
Azeem Rafiq, the most stubborn man in Yorkshire, achieves his vindication
I can’t help but think there must have been stiff competition for that accolade !!!