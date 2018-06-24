Win Tickets To The Royal London Cup Final

Hampshire and Kent are playing at Lord’s on Saturday (30th June) to determine this year’s RLODC winners. Lord’s finals are always a great occasion, and you can be there without paying a penny courtesy of the inaugural TFT caption competition.
We have two tickets to give away so you can take a friend, a family member, or if things get really desperate your other half. You could even invite Colin Graves, and ask him to explain the thinking behind The Hundred. That could be interesting.
All you have to do is tell me what either David Warner or Usman Khawaja (or both) are saying to Steve Smith in the photo below. You can either do this in the comments below or email me at james@thefulltoss.com. I’ll then very subjectively decide which answer is the funniest.
Once I’ve chosen a winner, I’ll ask you to email me your postal address. The tickets will be mailed out pronto. If you don’t win the competition, but fancy going to Lord’s anyway, you can buy tickets here. They cost from £20 for adults and just £5 for U16s.
Good luck!
James Morgan
Who would have thought sandpaper could produce a whitewash
Thought yesterday was the most disappointing of all the 5 matches. The batting on both sides was brain dead. It was a sensible innings by Butler, ably supported by Rashid, but with few of the fireworks of the previous 4. The pitch was a touch 2 paced, but nothing old Trafford doesn’t serve up regularly these days. Everyone seemed to be intent on committing suicide. One good spell of fast bowling which just needed careful negotiation, we only needing 4 runs an over at the start, was the only threat to a comfortable win. Rather like Panama’s footballers our batsmen’s ineptitude produced the excitement. I suppose one meltdown in 5 is good for us these days. Ironically the way we won has probably undermined the fragile Aussie confidence more than if we’d coasted to an easy win. Fair play, at least they came out and gave it a go with the ball, which after their dismal batting at least showed they have some spirit left.
Incidentally I reckon Khawaja is saying, ‘Dont know what you 2 are laughing about, at least I still have a career.’
Warner: “See Steve, didn’t I tell you I’d get us a year’s holiday?”
Khawaja: (thinks) “I’m telling Sir!”
Wait till you go to prison for the ball tampering, there’ll be a bigger queue than this…
I think Warner’s saying ‘ can anyone in Australia play cricket without using sandpaper’
“Are you sure this is what Dazza meant when he told us to insert them?”
Is that sandpaper in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me?
Two hands are needed to alter the condition of this ball
Khawaja: “Look, I can see an ‘insert brain here’ sign on the back of Warner’s head”.
COMPETITION NOW CLOSED. Winner to be announced shortly.
Thanks for all your entries, including those who submitted them via email.
Thanks to everyone who entered. The tickets went to Nick Chadwick. Congrats!