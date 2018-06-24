Win Tickets To The Royal London Cup Final

Hampshire and Kent are playing at Lord’s on Saturday (30th June) to determine this year’s RLODC winners. Lord’s finals are always a great occasion, and you can be there without paying a penny courtesy of the inaugural TFT caption competition.

We have two tickets to give away so you can take a friend, a family member, or if things get really desperate your other half. You could even invite Colin Graves, and ask him to explain the thinking behind The Hundred. That could be interesting.

All you have to do is tell me what either David Warner or Usman Khawaja (or both) are saying to Steve Smith in the photo below. You can either do this in the comments below or email me at james@thefulltoss.com. I’ll then very subjectively decide which answer is the funniest.

Once I’ve chosen a winner, I’ll ask you to email me your postal address. The tickets will be mailed out pronto. If you don’t win the competition, but fancy going to Lord’s anyway, you can buy tickets here. They cost from £20 for adults and just £5 for U16s.

Good luck!

James Morgan