Top 10 Worst Cricket Commentators

Today we welcome new writer Alan Giggs. I imagine he feels a lot better after getting this off his chest …
Cricket has coursed through the veins of Alan Giggs (no relation) veins since the age of 8, when I started following the England team. Unfortunately, the first series I remember was the 1989 Ashes series against Australia. And it got worse from there before it improved.
Throughout the toils and travails of collapses, heart-in-your-mouth run chases, bowlers getting launched for straight sixes (Eddie Hemmings, Stuart Broad), and continual foot-shooting, there have been the commentators both on TV and on the radio. And those commentators – like the late, great Brian Johnston (a great favourite of mine) have also taken people through the sadness and the celebrations.
But as is the case with God and Satan, there are commentators that induce warmth and also those who make you want to jump down the mic and ring their neck. And here’s my list of the worst. The dregs of the cricket commentary world.
Danny Morrison – In Morrison’s world, a block on a flat wicket has got to be greeted WITH A SCREAM AND A WELL-BOWLED. In the IPL, a six is greeted with an orgasmic blow-up of epic proportions. Repeatedly. Oh, and he manages to make you want to punch products that he’s selling, not buy them.
So yes, Danny, SHUT THE **** UP. One of the best comments on Reddit about Morrison? “YOU MEAN YOU CAN’T STAND HIS COMMENTARY? HERE… ON REDDIT CRICKET! AWW YA LOVE IT BUDDY… AND YA BETTER BELIEVE IT!”
Mark Nicholas – Mark Nicholas was a mediocre cricketer but has now made his name making money on the commentary scene. The sad thing for us is that the fact that Nicholas – who has a demeanour reminiscent of Swiss Toni from the Fast Show (“Watching myself gladhanding people is like making love to a beautiful woman”) – seems to be trying to take over from Richie Benaud as the voice of Australian Cricket without, you know, being Australian. And it all seems so tactical.
Harsha Blogle – It’s not the fact that Bhogle lacks being lively – cricket needs those – but it’s the fact that he can’t seem to breathe a word without something being sponsored. It’s even annoying by American standards. Yet Bhogle makes it ten times worse. Heck, I’m surprised KIA’s not sponsoring his bronze medal on this S**T commentators list.
Michael Vaughn – Yes Michael, we know that in your day, England were better. Yes, Michael, we know in your day that we won the Ashes. Yes, Michael, you’re the best. I just hope that whenever he gives a best man speech he doesn’t turn to the groom and say: “Mate, you would’ve done better if I’d picked your wife, she would have been better than this one. Seriously. Because I’m the best.”
Ravi Shastri – As one writer says, Shastri just talks any rubbish going, without filling it in to make it interesting. As India’s test boss, he did however make my summer by letting Virat Kholi run the team.
James Brayshaw – If you want a more disliked cricket commenator Down Under, it’s Brayshaw. From our Aussie friends: “[Brayhaw is] far and away, without shadow of a doubt, the worst commentator in the history of the universe” while another said how happy he’d be if Brayshaw never went within 50 ft of a mic again. Harsh but fair.
Ray Illingworth – Sorry Ray, but I still remember you on TV during England’s crap decade while we were getting torched left, right and centre. I needed a little positivity and you never gave it. It seemed like you were the only person who looked more miserable about English cricket than I was at the time.
Shane Warne – It’s not Warne’s commentary that I find so annoying. Nor is it all those horrific Ashes defeats he put me through. It’s the fact that every time he’s on the telly it seems like he’s had another hit of botox to couple with the hair replacements. And to boot, the teenager in me gets jealous of his relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.
Geoffrey Boycott – Please get me a coat if Boycott is ever happy because undoubtedly hell would’ve frozen over.
Nasser Hussain – He’s known as being a lovely chap, but that doesn’t stop his montone. The non-stop clichés don’t help, either.
Reaction from the commentary box: “THIS IS SUCH A GREAT TOP 10! I CAN’T BELIVE IT! I ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT! THIS IS GREAT! THANKS FOR INCLUDING ME!”- Danny Morrison
Alan Giggs
No mention of Sanjay Mandrekar or Alan Wilkins. Therefore I cannot take this piece seriously! 😉
When any combination of three former Australia players poses as some sort of brains-trust triumvirate, complete with microphones, I have to switch the sound off, that being the only way of coping with their non-stop drivel
There is an obvious fallacy in 3 Australians posing as a brains trust!
You know, this won’t be popular, but I have to say I thought Henry “my dear old thing” Blowfeld was an awful commentator. He was ok if the general chit chat was about chocolate cake or the the little filly running in the 2,30 at Epsom, but once he got into the cricket………… This is fairly typical as far as I recall…
“And he’s bowled….er no sorry LBW, Warner, played and missed a straight one, errr no it was Smith, er Clark, great ball by Broad, er sorry Anderson and England are 72……no Australia are 72-3……sorry 73-2” All in that awful accent from the 1920’s.
Completely agree, I was delighted when he left. I have nothing against eccentric old codgers, I quite like them actually, as long as they are genuinely eccentric. He was just another narcissist playing that role in a forced way purely for the attention.
Some of the names here don’t make sense. Would really like to know who according to you are best commentators then?
Punter is proving to be an exceptionally good commentator but it’s early days yet…. I wish Ganguly would do more, he was very good when on Sky.
I only heard Ganguly do one series (and that was a long time ago) but I thought he was brilliant.
A trio of Slats, Heals and Tubbs on Nine Aus took some beating. As a group, they made James Brayshaw sound rational and learned. Heals had a habit of drifting off into a made-up language of his own that was incomprehensible to those who expect to understand a commentator and the others were given to talking up reality shows, making really weird sound effects and just babbling blokey stuff that would have nothing to do with the cricket for the entire session, plus they all had this dreadful and tiresome obsession with boasting about Warner. A really high point of awfuldom in cricket commentary. Thank god another channel is getting the broadcast rights.
I think I’d have put Shastri higher up the list (with a tracer bullet, of course). The real problem with Ravi (and Sunil Gavaskar) is that their contracts prevent them discussing things the BCCI doesn’t want them to discuss. The sponsorship thing may be in Bhogle’s contract. Danny Morrison is an obvious no 1. A commentator (especially on TV) needs to say something when it enhances the listener’s understanding, and shut up otherwise. The same applies to summarisers on radio, so I wouldn’t include Boycott on the list (his blasts are usually justified, and Graeme Swann is far more inane, except when discussing spin bowling). Possibly Willis instead (and Fred Trueman and Trevor Bailey from yesteryear). And where is Ramiz Raja?
Will you do a “best commentator” list? The ones I can think of would include (in no particular order):
Atherton
Agnew
Benaud (of course)
Arlott (ditto)
Laker
Holding
Dujon (if only for the comment that Adrian Barath “should be taken round the back of the pavilion and given a beating” after a particularly stupid dismissal)
Rahul Dravid (as a summariser – as elegant as he was as a player)
Navjot Siddhu
Brian Johnston
Well the top two on your list are way ahead IMO. Danny is an embarrassment; I happen to know one of his high school teachers and she opined that he really hasn’t changed much! Nicholas is just Nicholas – a popinjay of the first order.
The rest could be debated though although Warne is very irritating and Hussain just a bore. Thank goodness for Mikey and Athers to redress the balance!
Ian Ward – his pally pally attitude towards the top players is irritating. His interview with Shane Warne was bordering on obsession. Never asks the tough questions, just pure brown nosing. It’s like he got invited to the top table because there was a spare seat and nobody else was around. Out of his league.
My opinion of him is literally the precise opposite of every single thing you’ve said.
Bit rough on Nasser IMHO, he and Athers are the most insightful commentators going around. Agree with the rest though.