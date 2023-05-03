The Full Toss

Stumps

By James Morgan
In Ashes 2023
54 mins ago
3 Min read
3 comments

Hello all. I hope you’re all doing well and enjoying the cricket season. I haven’t actually seen a lot of the action myself. Life is just so busy these days that it’s become increasingly difficult to find the time. Talking of which, I have some news…

Sadly, I’ve taken the decision to call it stumps at The Full Toss. I’ve been winding the blog down for a while and, after approximately 15 years at the crease, it’s finally time to retire. I’ve managed to keep things going over the last couple of years thanks to our fantastic team of guest contributors. However, even editing is beginning to take its toll.

I’m also about to start a new fulltime job, after years of freelancing, so now feels like the natural time to call it a day. I want to give my new role 100% without any distractions. Instead of writing about cricket, I’ll be writing about property. It’s not quite as exciting but it’s probably more important. After all, homes cost even more than a ticket to a Lord’s Test. Just.

Although I have no immediate plans to blog about cricket again, at least for a while, there’s always a slim chance that TFT might be back in some form in the future. I might even be tempted to write the odd article if The Ashes are particularly exciting and I get the urge. However, this is the end as far as maintaining a blog that publishes regular content is concerned. Our back catalogue, however, will remain live.

So what can I say? I think the word I’m searching for is ‘thanks’. It’s been a great ride. And I really appreciate all your support, encouragement, and comments along the way. We created a nice little cricket community and I’ll certainly miss you all – especially those of you who have been with us since the start.

When Maxie and I founded The Full Toss all those years ago, our goal was to create something that was recognisable and relevant. And I think we just about achieved that. At one point, about three years ago, we had over 1,000 subscribers and were regularly topping over 2,000 views per day. However, all good things must come to and end. And, sadly, it’s become too tricky to keep things going.

Before I sign off, I’d quickly like to add that running The Full Toss has been a brilliant experience. I thoroughly recommend blogging! My only disappointment is we couldn’t quite outlast Jimmy Anderson, who was a wee whippersnapper when it all began. Well, I guess there’s no disgrace in having less stamina that the most indefatigable cricketer of modern times.

Thanks again to all. Take care. Let’s hope for an exciting Ashes series.

Cheers,

James

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

3 comments

  • Sorry to hear this James. This is one of my faovurite blogs. Best of luck in you new career.

    Reply

  • Wish you all the best, James. I’ve been a long time lurker but hungry devourer of the content, which has been excellent. Everything is finite, but you will be missed.

    Reply

Read more

County Championship – Aussie Watch, Part II

By Peter Gilbert
In Ashes 2023, County Cricket
2 days ago
3 Min read
3 comments

Peter Gilbert is back to review how the plethora of Australians playing county cricket are performing. We could’ve published something about England’s players, too. However, they’re all warming up for the Ashes by playing in the IPL instead. Ed Smith would be proud… Last week’s County Championship round once again saw several Australians in action in the four-day county game. Two of these, Marcus Harris and Marnus Labuschagne, will soon be a part of the Australian squad...

Read on3 comments

County Championship: Aussie Watch

By Peter Gilbert
In Ashes 2023, County Cricket
3 weeks ago
3 Min read
14 comments

In the opening round of County Championship fixtures, there were several Australian players looking to prove their value to the test squad before the first Ashes match in Birmingham. Some of these Australians will likely be in the first eleven come June, Steve Smith being an example, whilst others will be playing the County Championships hoping to impress selectors. This article will look at the Australians, especially those who have recently been a part of the test side, who were in action...

Read on14 comments

Australia’s Image Problem

By Billy Crawford
In Ashes 2023, News, Talking Points
3 months ago
5 Min read
12 comments

Rolling out of bed the other morning after a leisurely Saturday lie in, I turned on the TV expecting to see a good couple of hours of cricket. Instead, BT Sport was screening a documentary about Pele. Checking the internet to see what had happened, I was shocked to find Australia had already been bowled out for 91 to lose the first Test to India by an innings and then some. Leaving aside for a moment the arguments about doctored pitches and favourable home conditions, this is a shocking defeat...

Read on12 comments

Ashes Indicators

By James Morgan
In Ashes 2023
3 months ago
6 Min read
20 comments

Go on. Admit it. You watched the first Test between India and Australia and couldn’t resist a smirk. Whereas England have gone from disarray to destructive under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, and actually managed to win in the subcontinent recently, the Aussies looked clueless in their opener against India. They knew what was coming but still couldn’t put up the slightest resistance – despite winning the toss and having the advantage of batting first. Strangely enough, however...

Read on20 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting