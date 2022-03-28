Now is the time for reform, not scapegoats

The statistics make for grim reading. One win in the last seventeen Test matches, none in the last nine and five series defeats in a row. This is now surely the lowest depths English cricket has ever sunk to and, by conclusion, we must now admit we are witnessing the worst England team of all time. The side which reached the bottom of the world rankings in 1999 contained three world class batters in Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Alec Stewart and arguably a fourth in Graham Thorpe. It also included world class seam bowlers in Darren Gough and Andrew Caddick.
Who in the current team could that label be applied to? Joe Root, of course and Ben Stokes. I would suggest nobody else. The bowling is toothless and the batting is barely county standard, let alone Test standard.
Now is not the time for scapegoats, however. It is the time for cool, calm heads and a full root and branch reform of the English game. I have already previously put forward my 5-point plan to save the game, but I do not expect much of that to be acted on. A 5-Point Plan To Save English Cricket – The Full Toss
It is too easy to just point and blame The Hundred for all of our sport’s ills. To hear many fans on social media at the moment, it would be easy to imagine that England had never lost a Test match until the summer of 2021 when the dreaded hundred ball competition came into view, that all was perfect in English cricket and the national side was a cross between the West Indians of the 1980’s and Steve Waugh’s Australians.
This is palpably nonsense. Yes, the Hundred has not helped but all of the current England team were still demonstrating appalling techniques and temperaments long before they were dressed up as crisp packets by the ECB. This winter’s debacle in Australia was not a one off, England had lost the previous two series down under 5-0 and 4-0 as well. In fact, the current malaise has been developing for a long time. A 4-1 win against an Indian side unable to play the swinging ball in 2018 masked a lot of problems. Without a once in a lifetime innings from Ben Stokes at Headingly and Australia inserting England at The Oval, the 2019 Ashes could well have finished 4-0 as well.
The argument over free-to-air TV coverage is also becoming ever more irrelevant. The decision to put the game behind the paywall 18 years ago did untold damage to the sport, however reversing it now would be unlikely to make as much difference as people think. As a teacher, I can vouch for the fact that young people do not watch TV anymore. They watch You Tube, Netflix and social media videos. Asking a group of modern teenagers what they watched on TV last night would be like asking them what their favourite gramophone record was. The traditional channels have never been less relevant. Champions League football is not shown on free-to-air and yet has never been more popular.
Formula One has exploded as a global spectacle in recent years, with huge interest across the UK, despite the entire championship having been sold to Sky some years ago. When I was a young person in the 1990’s saying you followed Grand Prix racing would illicit the same bored, withering looks from your peers as proclaiming yourself a cricket fan. Now, young people are almost as likely to be debating Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as they are to be discussing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Why? Because F1 has understood the new media. It has a strong social media presence, character narratives, engaging You Tube clips and its own Netflix series. For all of its detractors, The Hundred is the only facet of cricket that I see trying to do something similar.
The English cricket system is not fit for purpose and in reality, it never has been. In the last 20 years, T20 has eroded Test match batting techniques across the globe but countries such as New Zealand still manage to produce batters with the technique and temperament to play long innings, so why can’t England?
England has arguably the largest fanbase for cricket outside of India and yet, since the 1950’s can only claim to have produced one team that was the best in the world, that of Andrews Strauss and Flower. Perhaps two, if one can include the 18 months where Michael Vaughan’s men burned so brightly.
The number of teams in the domestic structure would not appear to be the problem. After all, India’s Ranji trophy comprises 38 sides. However, something is, and always has been, seriously wrong.
Watching the recent documentary, The Fletcher Years, on Sky Sports was very illuminating. The former England coach made the point that, in his view, with the resources available, “England should have easily been the number one team in the world in the 1990’s”. The fact that they were actually the worst raises some serious questions as to what is wrong with the system.
England’s men’s cricketers have actually underperformed for the best part of 70 years. The castle has always been built on sand, it just needed a tipping point to make the whole structure collapse. The plethora of short form tournaments taking away the opportunity for players to develop Test match techniques has provided that. However, it is not the sole cause. We have to be prepared to reform the whole system of the domestic game if we do not want to be having this same conversation in 20 years
Billy Crawford
The Hundred may have started in 2021 but the build up took years. Also the emphasis from the ECB was on white ball cricket since Colin Graves time. Complicit has been the media. The idea of cricket being a business to make a profit took hold. England became a brand. Since then it’s been downhill all the way. We can look back to the deal with Stanford too. Then we had the cricketers claiming that they went out to play attacking cricket whatever the conditions. We would rather lose etc. Well they have certainly been losing and it’s been a sorry sight. No one it appears can occupy the crease and stay in at the top of the order or the middle order. Instead of having an array of responses our players fostered the idea of one response. The Hundred was a game built on that. That’s why it has had a pernicious effect. To try and reverse that means throwing out that concept and treating the game as one which requires batting skills beyond heaving over the boundary. It’s ironic that football has gone in completely the opposite direction and become more complex and more skilful. It shows that it doesn’t have to be simple to be popular. The more cricket has been dumbed down the less skilful our batsman are. Sky commentary has been pushing the populist line. It’s about time real fans fight back for real cricket. It has to be root and branch. Let’s start with sacking the ECB and its bunch of businessmen who devised the idea of EIGHT franchises taking over the height of the summer to the detriment of the rest of the country, County Cricket and Test cricket. Then appoint a coach like Justin Langer who respects the game. Appoint a captain who has a cricket brain and strategic and leadership skills. Batting coach like Ian Bell would be a good start.
Australia has a T20 comp and managed to win World Cups while still making a fist of Test cricket.
Is there a reason Australia can keep those plates spinning but England cannot?
“The side which reached the bottom of the world rankings in 1999 contained three world class batters in Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Alec Stewart and arguably a fourth in Graham Thorpe.”
Thorpe had the best batting average of all four – so why is he “arguably” the fourth?
“since the 1950’s can only claim to have produced one team that was the best in the world, that of Andrews Strauss and Flower.”
England were actually top of the rankings for most of the 1950s. Maybe he doesn’t mean inclusively? Okay, England were also top of the rankings in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the Ray Illingworth era. The side won the Ashes in Australia despite not being awarded a single LBW decision by the home umpires. There was one shocker of a home series against WI in 1973 but there was a home win against WI in 1969 and a win and a draw in WI (the latter featuring some epic performances by Amiss, Boycott and Greig).
England were the best side in the world in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Brearley and Botham era – except probably the greatest team ever in the all-conquering WI. The WI at that time owed much of their success to English domestic cricket. The impact of Packer makes it hard to be absolutely certain how good England were at that time – but England won the home Ashes in 1977 and 1981 comfortably while losing the Centenary Test and ’82/83 Ashes in Australia narrowly. England beat a full-strength Pakistan in 1982. It’s also worth mentioning England got to WC Finals in 1979 (and 1987 and 1992).
It’s also highly tendatious to stress the short-lived nature of the Vaughan team’s success and not do the same for Flower-Strauss. If Vaughan’s dominance lasted only 18 months then Flower-Strauss lasted at most 24. Have losing 3-0 in UAE, losing the unofficial WTC shoot-out at home to SA 2-0 and drawing 0-0 in NZ 2012-14 been wiped from the memory?
I agree on one thing – that free-to-air is too often presented as a universal panacea and that it is not the whole solution. However it was a terrible mistake at the time – and the same body that made that mistake wants us to trust their solutions now? They drove the car into the ditch, they don’t deserve the keys now. The Hundred is a masive step in the wrong direction.
Congratulations to WI – they still have massive problems but showed good team spirit and someone stood up when they were in a tight spot. They’ve done England a big favour because TPTB were ready to bury the Ashes debacle if England had won. Broad and Anderson managed to pull a Macavity – well, they went on the last two tours of WI and England didn’t win them either.
We’ll see what it all amounts to when the ECB propose their “solutions”. I fear greatly for the domestic f/c game in England and what will be left of it when the ECB have finished with it.
Excellent synposis!
It’s not rocket science. Ever since the ECB decided to concentrate on white ball at the expense of red, rather than trying to get a balance, standards at test and county level have dropped. The sad fact is that at present there are few alternatives to the Incumbents. Let’s stop making cliched excuses with Root having a press advisor to find positives for the media to dismember. Let’s get angry and recognise the need for a sea change before we lose a whole generation of talent to white ball.
The marketing men controlling the game’s direction see decreasing attendances at test matches the world over and respond to chase the money. Media criticism of the recent comparative run fests in the 1st 2 tests against the Windies and the Aussie Pakistan series for being bore draws, where runs and wickets had to be grafted for, don’t help reestablish it’s credentials, especially to the millennial generation who want instant gratification in their sport. It’s hard to see light at the end of the red ball tunnel when specialisation is being lost for mediocre versatility. We spend as much time talking about the batting of a Leach, Woakes and even Mahmood as we do about their bowling. Not what they were picked for. Even the much vaunted keeping of Foakes hasn’t exactly shone through this series.
Initially it’s about backbone, something the Windies displayed more of this series. The present hierarchy have too much recent baggage to carry. We need leaders who know how to create a winning mentality even if the talent pool needs work on the technical front. The only way we respond to pressure is to attack, there is no judgement call about the suitability of personnel, it’s a white ball reflex and there’s no sign we’re learning.
Do “cliched excuses” include blaming administrators for players’ shortcomings?
“England’s men’s cricketers have actually underperformed for the best part of 70 years. The castle has always been built on sand, it just needed a tipping point to make the whole structure collapse.”
Says it all, doesn’t it?
Did you guys see Australia’s grinding series win in hostile conditions against Pakistan?