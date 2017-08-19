Nobody Does It Better

I sometimes wonder what Alastair Cook might have been in another life. What job would have suited him in a world without cricket? Because he scrubs up pretty well, and looks rather dapper in a dinner jacket, some might see him as a James Bond character – making the ladies swoon with his clean cut Englishness.
However, he’s probably not quite daring enough to be a secret agent. In fact, sometimes I think he’s more like Hugh Grant in Four Weddings. “Is it still raining at Edgbaston? I hadn’t noticed”.
If one was to ask the West Indies, they might say Alastair would fit in well at the Gestapo. After all, he’s become an expert at breaking the opposition. Cook was born to grind opponents into the ground and destroy their resolve. When he was finally dismissed for 243 yesterday evening, the Windies could barely manage half a celebration. They were just glad it was over.
Obviously some people in the mainstream media (and social media) have gone all gooey eyed over Cook’s latest epic – it’s always thus whenever Alastair does anything impressive – but it’s always best to see things in context rather than going over the top.
The truth is that Alastair hasn’t been at his best for some time. Before this game he’d only scored two hundreds in his last 47 test innings. And for all the criticism of Joe Root’s conversion rate, Alastair had only converted five of his last 31 half-centuries.
My personal views on Cook haven’t changed since his first year in test cricket. I don’t think he’s a great player – whatever ‘great’ means – because I don’t think his technique is quite good enough to withstand the very best fast bowling. Names like McGrath, Harris, Morkel and Philander spring to mind. What’s more, he can’t dominate high class fast bowling in the same way that Gooch, Vaughan, Stewart and Trescothick occasionally used to do. It’s always a matter of survival with Cook … hanging on for grim death.
However, as yesterday proved once again (just like his other three test double hundreds did) Cook has everything else a high class opening batsman needs in spades: focus, grit, determination, and an absolutely relentless appetite for runs. Whereas Joe Root occasionally gets out because he loses concentration (probably because it’s all a bit easy for him), Alastair is never ever satisfied. He wants every single run he can reap. And because of this the statistical achievements just keep mounting up. Basically, he’s one hell of an impressive character.
Yesterday’s epic therefore didn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know: Cook is remarkable in many ways. His longevity, both in terms of his stamina to play long innings as well as his long-term fitness, is unparalleled in modern English cricket. When it comes to cashing in against ailing attacks (or in benign conditions) nobody does it better than Alastair. And I doubt nobody ever has.
However, let’s not forget that Cook has had a somewhat underwhelming summer. He’s rarely looked comfortable unless Philander was off the field or Morkel was having a breather. Soft runs against the West Indies doesn’t change this. And boy were they soft runs. The big issues at Edgbaston shouldn’t be the ‘day-night’ thing, it’s the extremely sad demise of West Indies cricket. It almost makes one want to cry.
Because of all this, I still think Cook has something to prove this winter – which might seem like an odd thing to say about a player with 31 test hundreds and almost 150 games under his belt. The fact is that Alastair’s Ashes record isn’t particularly good. Yes he was superb in 2010/11 when the Aussies were in disarray and Siddle and Hilfenhaus were opening the bowling, but he’s disappointed in his other five Ashes series. In fact, he’s never scored a single Ashes hundred in England – a quite remarkable statistic that not many people know.
What’s more, as mentioned above, Cook’s record against top class fast bowling is somewhat underwhelming. The statistics prove that he’s at his best against attacks that don’t test his technique, or on flat subcontinental wickets that offer the seamers very little. It’s no coincidence that his last three test centuries came at Rajkot (a high-scoring affair where six batsmen men hundreds in the match), Abu Dhabi (another batsman’s paradise where Shoaib Malik made 245), and Manchester, where Root made 325 runs in the match on his own.
The truth is that Cook has rarely risen to the occasion and played in a blinder in games bowlers have dominated. He occasionally battles through by surviving and leaving the ball well, but he never makes batting look easy in games where others have struggled (like Root often does). This, of course, is the mark of truly great players.
Consequently, England don’t really need Cook’s runs now – against a dispirited popgun attack. We need him to stand up and prove his perceived quality in the cauldron of an Ashes struggle. We need him to do what Gooch used to do at his best: dominate a world class attack and show the other batsmen that the opposition are mortal after all. And it’s not just Gooch I’m thinking of. One could point to Vaughan down under in 2002/2003, or Alec Stewart in Barbados in 1994. Other England openers of recent times have done it. Now Cook must lead the way too.
I’ve said for a long time that Cook will be England’s key man this winter. He simply must score runs for England to have a hope of retaining the Ashes. If Alastair can do that then we might finally be able to call him ‘great’ with some justification.
Therefore I ask everyone to hold back the hyperboles for now. After all, you’ll have nothing left in the tank if Alastair does actually produce some genuine, meaningful, heroics this winter. Never forget that Ravi Bopara also has three test hundreds against the West Indies. And Adam Voges also has three (with a top score of 269*). And where are they now?
Thus far this test match has demonstrated the tragic state of West Indies fast bowling far more than anything else. Which is why we celebrating individual landmarks feels just a little inappropriate to me.
James Morgan
Fair comment I think. West Indies would be better with Shannon Gabriel available but it’s hardly Marshall Holding Garner and Walsh (the attack that rolled the Aussies in 1984/5), part of one of the greatest teams ever (Greenidge Haynes Richardson Richards Gomes Dujon Lloyd were the top 7). When you look at that the current state of West Indies cricket is indeed a crying shame.
Have to agree with most of that perceptive article James. Disagree with the “nobody does it better – ever”. Matthew Hayden for one. Don’t know if Hutton ever faced ailing attacks but 364 ain’t bad.
Yes, Cook is one of the best openers we’ve had and has played many important innings. I suspect we’d value him more if he’d been able to be part of a successful opening partnership over the past few years. Imagine Cook at one end and Tresco at the other.
364 was apparently on a complete road. Hutton only declared at 903 when he was certain Bradman was injured and would not be able to bat.
I was going to mention Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in this piece but forgot! I would have loved to see Trescothick open with Cook – although I always though Vaughan might have been a better foil.
In many ways, Tresco’s premature retirement opened the door for Alastair to start his career early – thus making all these records possible. Maybe Cook could have batted 3? I think he might have done on occasion in order to incorporate all those fine openers.
“he never makes batting look easy in games where others have struggled”.
I think you could delete the “in games where others have struggled”, James.
Couple of other thoughts on this. You make Cook sound like the new Graeme Hick – a flat track bully. Also the WICB must take its share of the blame for the state of West Indies cricket. Poor pitches and their ongoing war with the players over contracts and availability have drained the team.
Don’t get me started on Hick. He was my boyhood idol! I never liked the flat track bully tag because New Road was rarely remotely flat during Hick’s career. I think his problems (like Ramprakash) were mainly mental and he would have done a lot better in international cricket had he played in an era of central contracts etc. We look after our players a lot better now. By the way, people often overlook how good Hick’s ODI record for England was … and the fact he once top scored in a world cup semi final. Those were the days 🙂 even though England were pretty crap back then.
I think Cook has done OK considering he has only 3 strokes. Making the most of his opportunities. You are asking for blood James!
Good article James. Pretty much sums up my view of Cook.
Even if I do write for a blog that supposedly ‘only writes hateful things about Cook’.
Yes agree, great from Cook. But put it in perspective. This was against no better than bufett bowling, in fact almost net practice. No problem with England having a field day here, but come on people, this is hardly a “Test” match! This lot should have been given one test if that. Its not going to tell us anything about which of the newer players are ready for Australia. Add rain, cold, pink balls and 10 o’clock at night in Birmingham – hardly tropical delights. No thanks.
I didn’t see any of this when England were cannon fodder for the Windies and Australia. I remember England getting tanked over 3 days by the Windies and the Ashes being decided after I think about 13 days of cricket down under.None of the Windies or Aussies fans, players or punits whinged about the shellacking handed out and none of them decided not to count English wkts or runs scored against them.
only on here and with certain so called England fan are there these back handed comments about Cook and what he has done over 140 plus tests. You can dress it up how you all want, but in the end it all comes down to KP and Cook’s alleged part in his demise. You see in the end all you are is some punter who has never played the game at a top level. The people who’s opinions really count are the top players, those still playing and those doing the punditry and they seem to be almost united in their praise of Cook as a top batsman. It must be particularly galling for some of you to still see him there churning out the scores, whilst the object of your dreams in not an afterthought in test cricket and spends his time making loads of money, playing a form of cricket that is chewing gum for the eyes. Wonder if this will get printed or will the KP appreciation society get all het up and block it.
Hi William. I’ve written many, many times that I don’t think Cook had much to do with Pietersen’s sacking at all. I also wrote many critical articles about KP getting out carelessly and then shrugging his shoulders and saying ‘that’s the way I play’. You might be confusing me with a former editor of this site who left two years ago.
In this article I wrote that Cook was ‘remarkable’, ‘relentless’, and that ‘nobody does it better’ when it comes to batting long and grinding opponents into the dust. Yet somehow you’ve interpreted all this as a back-handed compliment! Why does pointing out the very few areas he can improve in somehow make this a negative post? Why is anything other than 100% praise deemed as illegitimate? I would’ve though that an article expressing the same old platitudes published elsewhere would have been a rather boring read.
By the way, Cook himself doesn’t think his technique is perfect, and is quite open about his occasional struggles. As for the pundits, Michael Holding once said “Alastair Cook? I’d fancy a bowl at him’. Yet none of this – none of it- detracts from what a fine servant he’s been for English cricket. I admire him immensely. I just wish others would show more balance. It’s like all the football pundits who used to portray David Beckham as some kind of genius when in reality he was just a very good player who did one or two things particularly well.
you seem also to forget that he has a ton against Warne and McGrath at the WACA, which I was lucky enough to witness. Its not his fault that both retired after that series or that he was too young to have been picked to face them in their pomp. He has also scored tons in SA against Steyn etc. I was there when England retained the Ashes in 2011, and he scored runs by the bucket against Harris, Siddle and Johnson. He has the most tons by anyone in India, I see you have managed to airbrush most of that out of your article
I have written time and again about how good Cook was in India. He was superhuman in that first series as captain and did more than anyone, including Swann, Panesar, and Pietersen, to win that series. He’s very effective in the subcontinent because the pitches rarely help the seamers. You can get away with an imperfect technique. Just look at what happened to Keaton Jennings – a ton on debut but then his technique exposed in England.
I’m afraid I must pull you up on the points you make about Cook’s record in Australia though. He averaged 27 in that series you mention (the one when he made a ton at Perth) so it cannot be presented as a successful experience. In the 2010/11 Ashes, Mitchell Johnson couldn’t land it on the strip, and Ryan Harris only played in two of the tests I recall and wasn’t fully fit.
Yes Cook did make a ton against Steyn about six years ago (Bell top scored in the match I recall) but his overall record against South Africa is moderate – averaging just 31 in South Africa and 35 overall. It’s no coincidence that he averages less overall against SA and Aust (with their battery of fast bowlers) than he does against other opponents. I’m not saying he’s a bad player of fast bowling, far from it, but he does have vulnerabilities that plenty overlook.
Once again though, I don’t see why an article that’s overwhelmingly positive should be interpreted as dig. It’s almost as if some people are only willing to consider unqualified praise. Had I written an article praising Jimmy Anderson (but pointing out that his record with the Kookaburra ball down under isn’t good) would people react in the same way? There’s always been something about people leaping to Cook’s defence come what may – even over the mildest criticism. I’ve never quite understood it.