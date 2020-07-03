Today Billy Crawford returns with the second instalment of his ‘Men Of The Moment’ series. The first put Nasser Hussain in the spotlight for the way he transformed England’s fortunes in 1999/2000. Next up is the heroic Mike Atherton, who won the last of his 115 England caps in 2001. Here’s Billy’s article entitled ‘Mike Atherton: Out Of Time’ …

It ended in a familiar way at the end of the 2001 summer. A thick edge to the slips, dismissed by his old nemesis Glenn McGrath yet again. There was the weary trudge back to the dressing room, the weight of another Ashes series defeat hanging heavy on his shoulders. This time, however, something was different. The Oval rose as one to thank one of English cricket’s great servants for his years of toil. Mike Atherton was always appreciated by his public.

There is one thing more important in life than ability and that is timing. Michael Atherton was blessed with the former but not the latter. Instead he had the misfortune to come along at the worst possible time for aspiring English openers.

English cricket was a mess in the 1990’s. A revolving door selection policy had left many playing for their place rather than the good of the team. Players were thrust in and out of the side at a whim. The introduction of central contracts was still several years away.

This was the era when Mike Atherton was thrust into the captaincy at the age of just 25. When Graham Gooch resigned in the middle of the 1993 Ashes, the young Lancastrian was charged with moulding a disparate band of individuals together into a team. He never quite managed it, although how much of that was down to his leadership style and how much of it was down to the decision makers above him is open to debate.

Athers had been earmarked as a leader since his early days at Cambridge where he earned the nickname FEC, ‘Future England Captain’ – although some suggested the initials may have stood for something slightly less publishable. The way some described England’s performances during the 1990s is equally unpublishable.

However, the prevailing idea of the English cricket team as a national embarrassment during the 1990’s was slightly unfair on Atherton and his men. His England team did match a strong West Indian side stride for stride during a thrilling 2-2 series draw in 1995. They were also the only England side, apart from Andrew Strauss’ fine team, to win a live Test against Australia for thirty years. The 10 wicket victory over the old enemy in front of a pumped up Edgbaston in 1997 lives long in the memory.

Although it is unarguable that there were many truly dismal performances under the Lancastrian, particularly against Australia, it’s worth remembering that there have been some equally wretched ones since. Even the 2005 Ashes winners were thrashed down under. And the Andy Flower era memorably came to an end with the surgical evisceration administered by Mitchell Johnson in 2013-14.

Atherton’s timing was also unfortunate as a batsman. The 1990’s was a golden era for fast bowling and there were no easy pickings. These days, most cricket fans would struggle to name more than five world class fast bowlers in the whole game. In Atherton’s day, every side seemed to have at least two. Indeed, it may be a provocative argument but one could argue that “Iron Mike” the equal of Sir Alistair Cook talent-wise.

Cook’s batting credentials are beyond question but one wonders if his runs would’ve been so plentiful against the likes of Ambrose and Walsh, Wasim and Waqar, McGrath (and Warn), and Donald and Pollock. Equally, it is likely that Atherton would’ve made hay against the more recent crop of bowlers and ended his career with a much higher batting average than 37.69 – statistics which don’t do him justice.

His finest hour was undoubtedly his 185 not out at Johannesburg in 1995-96. It was the innings that summed him up as a player. He more or less stood alone, with only Jack Russell for support, against one of the finest South African attacks our game has seen. It also seemed perfectly Atherton because the innings achieved a draw rather than a win.

This is the abiding image we have of Athers – a stoic captain, standing alone on the deck of a sinking ship. The iceberg, usually an Australian one, has been struck, his trusty lieutenants and crew have fled, and the captain stands firm, trying to hold back the inevitable.

Perhaps this is the epitaph he would want. After all, cussed determination was always his hallmark.

I believe, however, that another tribute would be more fitting: Mike Atherton, English cricket great. Born out of time.

Billy Crawford