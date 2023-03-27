The Full Toss

AB de Villiers – A Batsman Like No Other

By Sulaiman Karodia
In Player Spotlight
1 hour ago
4 Min read
Add comment

There’s not a lot happening at the moment as we wait for the start of the county season. In the meantime, we’re going to bring you a couple of pieces discussing the big names in the game. Today, Sulaiman talks about one of his favourite players, AB de Villiers. And tomorrow, Will has something for you on Virat Kohli and his long-overdue return to form.

With the Indian Premier League due to commence in the near future, I thought it fit to write about one of the finest cricketers we have ever witnessed and a true IPL great. He is none other than former Proteas’ star batsman, AB De Villiers.  

“Thrilling, tenacious, terrific!” These are but a few words that can be used to try, and fail, to describe this cricketing legend. Born in the small town of Bela-Bela, about 170 kilometres north-east of Johannesburg on the 17th of February 1984, De Villiers was destined to be a cricketing great. Excelling in his youth at several sports including rugby, tennis, swimming, golf and cricket, AB was always going to represent his country in some sport or other. Luckily for us, the fans, he chose cricket.

What a career it has been. Since making his debut for the Proteas on the 17th of December 2004 in a Test match against England in Gqeberha, he’s become an undisputed great of the game. Starting off as a wicketkeeper-batsman and then featuring solely as a batsman, he amassed 8765 Test runs in 114 Test matches at an outstanding average of 50.66, 9577 ODI runs in 228 ODI’s at an outrageous average of 53.50, and 1672 T20I runs in 78 T20I’s at an average of 26.12 (not to mention an excellent strike rate of 135). Throughout his international career, AB excelled in all formats scoring 47 hundreds and 109 fifties for the Proteas. Additionally, during his career in the IPL, he amassed a staggering 5162 runs in 184 matches at a strike rate of over 150.

Together with his outstanding batting, AB was an electric fielder, usually in the slips, at cover or in the mid-wicket region, and amassed an outrageous 463 catches,17 stumpings, and numerous run outs. He was once involved in 11 dismissals in a single Test match – a record that still stands today. Furthermore, few are aware that AB also bowled some occasional right-arm medium pace and took 7 wickets in 9 ODI innings at a very handy average of 28.85. He was therefore a truly talented all-round cricketer, excelling at every facet of the game.

With his fine ability and strong determination, AB achieved numerous career records. This includes him winning the ICC ODI player of the year award on 3 occasions, in 2010, 2014 and 2015. This record is only matched by legendary Indian batsman Virat Kohli. Adding to this, he holds the individual records for the fastest 50, 100 and 150 ever scored in ODI cricket. In 2015, in an ODI against the West Indies at The Wanderers he scored a 50 off just 16 deliveries and went on to score 100 in just 31 deliveries. In another ODI against the West Indies later that year, he broke the record for the fastest 150, getting to the mark in a staggering 64 deliveries – thus etching his name into the cricketing annals.

AB will also be remembered for his exceptional cricketing brain, his ability to read situations, and his reputation as an unorthodox genius with bat in hand – he earned the nickname ‘Mr 360’ for his audacious ability to utilise every inch and every possible angle to discombobulate even the best bowlers. He was an absolute maestro at the paddle sweep, the ‘helicopter shot’, the reverse scoop and the dilscoop. Indeed, AB provided the blueprint for the modern-day white ball batsman: able to play the most unconventional shots alongside orthodox strokes, too. Modern batsmen who credit AB as an inspiration include Kohli, New Zealand batsman Devon Conway, and current world number one T20I batsman Suryakumar Yadav among others.

Since making his debut, it was always clear that AB De Villiers was special – a cricketer like no other. He played a critical role in ushering in the modern era of the game, whilst still upholding its traditional values with his textbook strokeplay in the Test arena. Has there been a better batsman in the modern era? Let us know in the comments below.

Sulaiman Karodia

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

Add comment

Read more

Jonny Bairstow is going to play. So who isn’t?

By Tom Chambers
In Player Spotlight
4 weeks ago
5 Min read
20 comments

Today, new writer Tom Chambers discusses Jonny Bairstow’s inevitable return to England’s Test side. Will Zak Crawley be the man to make way? It’s far from clear cut. Brendon McCullum made a rod for his own back when speaking to the BBC’s Test Match Special team back in December. When asked about a certain Yorkshireman’s eventual return from injury the New Zealander said, “As soon as he’s fit he’s back in the side, no doubt. But let’s work that out down...

Read on20 comments

Sikandar Raza: The Most Underrated Cricketer On The Planet?

By Sulaiman Karodia
In Player Spotlight
1 month ago
6 Min read
4 comments

When thinking of world cricket’s premier all-rounders, the name Sikandar Raza likely won’t immediately spring to mind. Why this is the case often baffles me as his performances, particularly of late, have been nothing short of sensational. In fact, they have etched the Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder’s name into the history books as being the first Zimbabwean male international cricketer to make the ICC ODI and T20 teams of the year – a feat he achieved this past year (2022). So...

Read on4 comments

Root Versus Cummins: Who Will Win?

By Will Symonds
In Player Spotlight
1 month ago
7 Min read
2 comments

Cricket in the English winter is an interesting spectacle. Devoid of any home action, badgers like me turn our attention overseas. There’s plenty to watch. World cups provide a thrilling contest, alongside the seemingly endless supply of white-ball bilateral series. Franchise cricket also offers an exciting watch with its gallery of international stars mixing and matching in neon kits. Test cricket too, is alive and kicking in the winter months: England’s blistering Bazball approach gave many a...

Read on2 comments

Eoin Morgan: England’s Greatest White Ball Captain Retires

By Peter Gilbert
In Player Spotlight
1 month ago
3 Min read
3 comments

Today Peter Gilbert reacts to the news that Eoin Morgan has finally retired from all forms of cricket. How will you remember him as a player and captain? Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, having previously retired from international cricket in 2022. It can be argued that the Dublin-born batter should be remembered as England’s greatest white ball captain. Morgan holds the record for most wins as white-ball captain, 118, saw England score the top three highest...

Read on3 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting