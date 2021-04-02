Joe Clarke: The Spectre At The Feast?

Today Rob Stephenson asks what’s next for one of England’s brightest but most controversial young batsmen …
English batting at the moment seems in reasonable health. Since the retirement of the colossus that was Alistair Cook two and a half years ago, a number of young batsmen have come into the team – Rory Burns (yes, young in terms of experience), and Messrs Sibley, Crawley, Pope and now Lawrence.
The first four have all scored maiden test hundreds and Dan Lawrence may join them shortly. While being an England fan teaches one to believe not everything in the garden is rosy, we have more competition for places among young batsmen than has been the case for a number of years.
A broader impression of the selectors current and future thinking was shown in May 2020 when a training squad of 55 players was announced – although inevitably discussion in some articles focused on those excluded. Alex Hales, for one, incited comment, as did another notable absentee – Joe Clarke, now of Nottinghamshire.
Looking at the current England squad, Clarke has 17 first class hundreds – more than Sibley, Crawley, Pope, and Lawrence – as well as Jos Buttler. And his white ball cricket is non too shabby either. However, the selectors seem not to want him, even when naming such a large group. Consequently, perhaps it is time to address the very ugly elephant in the room?
Joe Clarke is a brilliant young batsman, perhaps the most promising uncapped player across all formats. He represented England Lions on several tours, and was in contention for a test place in 2018 before the selectors plumped for Ollie Pope, prematurely as it transpired, against India. It was in 2019, however, that his career came off the rails in a big way.
Clarke was a friend and teammate of Alex Hepburn, who was convicted of rape and jailed for 5 years. The Hepburn trial was atrocious, as any crime of rape is for the victim and family.
Hepburn was convicted and jailed for five years, and it was established that before the attack Joe Clarke had consensual sex with the victim and then passed out in the bathroom, having drunk heavily during the evening.
Clarke was never charged with any criminal offence, but it transpired that he, Hepburn and Tom Kohler-Cadmore of Yorkshire had been part of a WhatsApp group in which they boasted to each other about their sexual conquests. Clarke and Kohler-Cadmore were both charged with bringing the game into disrepute, fined and banned, but were then free to resume their county careers. Kohler-Cadmore has been selected again for the Lions. But Joe Clarke has not.
This leaves us, one and a half years later, with a difficult question: will the selectors ever consider Clarke for an England place again? The omission of his name from the 55 man training squad suggests this is not imminent.
If one looks at the list of young English batsmen, it is not difficult to imagine Clarke following in their footsteps and performing at international level. He is a formidable talent and his power and range of stroke would give further options to the England test side at 5 and 6, as well as a middle order option in the white ball squads to supplement Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings.
But do the selectors want someone with this baggage? Society is much more sensitive to accusations of misogyny and sexism than it has been in previous eras, and the #metoo movement has led to a much greater awareness of these issues. Authorities and governing bodies are acutely sensitive to criticism (rightly so in many cases), and are desperate to be seen acting in a socially acceptable fashion.
It seems likely that the selection of Clarke in a national squad would attract considerable press attention, which would doubtless focus on his WhatsApp transgressions. This could cause serious embarrassment for the ECB, who would be accused of being “tone-deaf” on very important issues. That said, Kohler-Cadmore’s rehabilitation strikes an uneven note. Clarke’s conduct is viewed as more serious but it’s not clear why.
There seems to be a modern expectation that high profile figures in the public eye lead virtuous lives, and any breach of what is regarded as a socially acceptable standard makes such a figure ripe for condemnation. The argument that a player representing their country is a role model has a strong resonance, and Clarke is now damaged goods in this regard.
The counter argument is that Joe Clarke was young, and that many young men boast to their friends about their success with the opposite (or presumably in some cases the same) sex. Such behaviour is puerile, pathetic and sexist – but is it sufficiently serious to bar a player from selection permanently?
One can imagine previous generations of press and selectors taking a more sympathetic view of the player, considering his age and evident immaturity. But whether such an attitude would wash in 2021 is highly questionable. Clarke has apologised for his conduct on a number of occasions, it must be added.
Where does the above leave the selectors and Joe Clarke? He is 24 and his recent stint in the Big Bash attracted some comment in the Australian press – a foretaste, perhaps, of what his selection for England could elicit. Although a blazing hundred off 44 balls in the Vitality Blast showed the quality he could bring to the team, the ECB must worry that picking him, whenever this might be, could produce a storm of condemnation and damage the board from a PR point of view.
For many years Joe Clarke was considered one of the brightest batting talents of his generation and it seemed only a matter of time until full international honours came his way. Yet his peak years may now be spent in comparative obscurity in county cricket and T20 and T10 leagues around the world.
One wonders whether the powers that be will eventually think he has served a long enough penance and let him try to perform against the world’s best, presuming his form justifies it. Only time will tell if a redemption story is completely out of the question.
Rob Stephenson
Walter Reginald Hammond was fond of the ladies, too, and was unlucky enough to contract an STD. It didn’t seem to affect his selection, but he was probably a better player than Clarke! Mike Gatting, on the other hand, was given his cards after a birthday fling with a barmaid in Nottingham (was it?).
I saw Clarke make almost a hundred in each innings, against Yorkshire, at the start of the season (2018 or19), but then he scarcely made another f-c run for months. In the last couple of seasons I have seen Kohler-Cadmore progress from a slightly crude hitter to becoming a polished player. My judgment, of course, no more than that, a former amateur batsman, but it does illustrate how many players there are, all of similar ability. I’ve gone on about this before, but the selectors, at one time or another, thought that Lyth, Robson, Stoneman, Vince, Duckett, Malan, Ballance, Westley, Jennings, Habeeb….were all good enough to play for England.
Then they weren’t. Others, like Hildreth or Gubbins, never got a chance. Gubbins’ turn may yet come, of course, but I’m not holding my breath.
I hope the call on Clarke is a judgment on his ability, his lack of consistency, or whatever, rather on his choice of bedtime entertainment. But who knows?
This is an incredibly difficult one. I’m not familiar with the exact findings in court, however there seems to be a double standard in that Tom Kohler Cadmore has been selected for The Lions whereas Clarke continues to get ignored. Form might have something to do with this, of course, but I’d expect Clarke to score a lot of runs this year now that he’s spent some time playing overseas and the controversy was some time ago.
From what I’ve seen of him as a Worcs fan, Clarke is an extremely talented lad. I was gutted when he left for Notts. I also think that he’s probably paid his dues now. Two years of his career have been effectively wasted and I imagine he’s done a lot of growing up. He was, after all, just 21 I think at the time of the WhatsApp group controversy.
Perhaps there’s an opportunity for Joe to get involved in campaigns that promote equality and condemn sexism? He might then change the narrative from arrogant youngster to reformed character trying to do good. It might take something like this for him to be rehabilitated into the England set up.
Whilst I totally condemn his behaviour in the past, I also wonder how common his behaviour is / was amongst young professional sportsmen? I’m sure many have been guilty of similar boasting, or games promoting sexual conquests, but Clarke was unlucky enough to be exposed due to the deplorable and criminal behaviour of Hepburn. This does not excuse him, of course, but it might provide some context. On the other hand, however, twe can’t ignore the fact that in this particular incident the culture of the WhatsApp group probably contributed to an awful crime.
I guess it all comes down to whether one believes in second chances. It’s worth remembering, for example, that George W Bush became president of the US despite admitting to drink driving. It seems strange that a man can become the most influential person in the world despite criminal behaviour, and yet a cricketer cannot play for his country for technically non-criminal behaviour.
Clarke averaged 37 in f/c cricket last season and 31 the season before that. They aren’t exactly numbers that demand inclusion. If he makes big runs and isn’t selected, then maybe there’s a story here.
I wouldn’t have any time for the ECB not selecting someone for off-field reasons and would suspect they were motivated by fear of alienating sponsors and not any loftier goals.
In the modern media obsessed world where public image is so high profile it is inevitable that sportsmen are targeted for their off field antics. It’s part of the price of fame and authorities do not want to be tarnished by association, hence the continued absence of Hales, though you feel it’s not the crime so much as the attitude with him. Pieterson had the same problem, with captains feeling he could be a disruptive influence. However there’s no reason to put Clarke in this category. I know rape is a different animal from assault, but Stokes has served his time and appears to have been fully rehabilitated and there were plenty of calls for him to be banned for longer. Clarke hasn’t even been accused of anything. If you read Fred Truman’s autobiography ‘Ball of Fire’ drinking and womanising, particularly on tour, where players were away for months at a time without wives and girlfriends, was a pretty common occurrence with players being offered women in their rooms as part of the hospitality and with the tabloid press in its infancy, most of it went unreported.
It’s not going to get any better in the present era so Clarke may have to bite the bullet awhile yet.
Stokes hasn’t “served his time”–he was acquitted. Big difference.
Whilst the England set-up clearly has the potential to hold moralistic grudges for a long time (if Clarke has broken the fabled “trust” then heaven help him!…:-) and to be inconsistent about morality, I’d be surprised if your premise is right, Rob. Since Clarke was reinstated in terms of England selection, the ECB have been quite happy to select a man who’s been suspended for racially abusing a fellow player (and have another one coaching one of the teams in their flagship tournament and yet another coaching a county team), one who was threatened with prison by a bench of magistrates at around the same time as Clarke’s messages for his contemptuous attitude towards the driving laws, and another who’s been banned for drink-driving more than once–plus, as you say, Kohler-Cadmore, whose offence was exactly the same as Clarke’s.
Clarke’s “offence” is just as likely to be his inconsistency–which is why he only averages 37 despite scoring a hundred less than every five games. And it always has been–although of course the two might be related: his misogyny rather suggests an arrogant, immature young man who struggles with self-discipline, which might also account for inconsistency.
If he was close to the test team in 2018, he really shouldn’t have been: he was inconsistent then too and was coming off the back of a Lions tour where the might of Cornwall and Warrican had made England’s wannabe internationals look like amateurs (Clarke averaged 19). Since then, he couldn’t buy a run in 2019 bar the first and last games (he averaged 11 between them), and in 2020 he had a typical Clarke season: a hundred in five games but not a really high average. If the selectors want to pick him for the test team, they should be looking for evidence that he’s overcome that lack of consistency–and it isn’t there. If they want to pick a young, promising Notts player on the basis of the 2020 season, they’d be better off going for Duckett, who averaged almost twenty runs more.
Sure, everyone knows that Clarke can look dreamy and that he’s great on his day, but test cricket requires more than that: if it didn’t, James Vince would have played 100 tests by now! Realistically, Clarke has more hope in white-ball cricket at the moment–but competition is quite fierce for the batting slots there, and that’s even before they’ve considered the white-ball merits of players like Pope and Lawrence….and only being selected for three games out of 17 in the recent BBL didn’t really help his case.
In passing, I disagree about the competition for batting slots in the test side. I can’t see that there’s really any beyond Dan Lawrence–who’s also being selected almost entirely on potential rather than performance at the moment. Who, precisely? They seem to see something in Bracey despite his modest county record; maybe Duckett and Livingstone–and Hameed if (and it’s a big if) he gets his old form back. But the cup hardly overfloweth.
I think Clarke’s first class average of 37 reflects the fact that he’s not played well since the controversy. It was bound to have some impact on his performances. I think he averaged over 40 beforehand. I sense that this year could be make or break for him.