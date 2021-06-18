What does one do when the cupboard is bare? This is the question that’s been bothering me since England’s pathetic capitulation at Edgbaston. Some want to look to the future; others want to recycle players from the past. One name that keeps coming up, however, is the admirable Dawid Malan. Today Rob Stephenson champions the veteran left-hander’s cause …
So that is that. A chastening defeat and a first home loss in six years, and England’s young batting line up ridiculed as one of the worst ever to play for the team. Zak Crawley, a formidable talent who made a double hundred less than a year ago, appears likely to make way for a replacement before India play a five test series against England later in the summer.
Presumably Stokes and Buttler will come in for Messrs Pope and Bracey, giving the team more experience and improved ability against pace, but that still leaves number 3. One option would be to bring in another opener, maybe Haseeb Hameed or Adam Lyth, or even move Dom Sibley down to 3 (presuming he is not also for the chop). Another name however has been named is England’s regular number 3 in the 2020 format, but who has not played a test since 2018 – namely Dawid Malan.
Malan’s test average of 27 after 15 games is nothing to write home about. He did however have a fine tour of Australia four years ago, scoring his only test hundred and playing well against their high class pace attack. With England’s technique against high class seam clearly being found wanting, this must surely play in his favour. India also have a formidable seam attack (look at Mr Bumrah and Sharma among others) and again Malan, a fine player of fast bowling, is surely in with a shout. Maybe even Joe Denly might be hoping for a call?
Malan has had a curious career. Although his technique might appear better suited to red ball cricket, he has in recent years appeared almost exclusively in the shortest format, save a couple of ODIs against India last winter. Even in 2020 where he has been rated as the worlds best for a period of time, his position always appears insecure. However, he is a tough and self-confident cricketer and would add character and experience to a callow England batting line up, and can certainly play seam bowling.
To be blunt, England need a bulwark to withstand further battering from some of the world’s best fast bowlers in the coming months – a situation a little reminiscent of David Steele all those years ago (and before my time). Malan’s time, fresh off a 199 at county level, has surely come again. Lets hope Chris Silverwood has been watching.
Rob Stephenson
Two words.
Tom Abell
Malan is now his mid-thirties, and his test career yielded precisely one major innings, at Perth in 2017. The person best fitted to be England’s test no3 is the guy who is averaging 63 this season doing that job with the rest of the top order looking more than a little flaky and while being captain as well – Tom Abell. You will note that he has captaincy experience as well, which means that if he manages to establish himself at the highest level there would be ready made replacement for Root in that role (to which the Yorkshireman IMO is not especially suited).
I don’t believe in going back to players who have already not made the grade, but I’d be inclined in the present England mess to give Hameed another go. He got injured first time round before the press branded him the new Boycott, and he went completely to pieces. But he’s been doing well for Lancs.
Malan? No a 27 test average doesn’t cut it, and his strength is one day. I don’t know enough about Abell so I would be looking at 3 openers, Burns, Hameed, Sibley as 1,2 & 3. But If Abell is promising I’d dump Sibley who has been well found out for the limited player he is.
Pope stays for me, Butler will come back but I’d prefer he didn’t. The big one though is Stokes going to do any meaningful bowling? If not, is in for just his batting? At the moment yes because he can be a game changer.
The bowling and keeping is another debate!
Hammed was released by Lancs 2 years ago and now plays for Notts
Unfortunately there’s a cult of the young in sport these days where it’s felt that being ignored promising talent through is the best long term plan, as can be seen with Gareth and his merry men. The problem with this is young players are notoriously inconsistent as they haven’t developed enough knowledge about their own game to have an effective B game to fall back on in the event if a loss of form. The likes of Malan and Billings, who have had some recent success at the top are not seen as the Future. Personally I think it’s almost worth going back to the likes of Bairstow and Buttler, who at least have test experience and a natural confidence that ensures the occasional barnstorming contribution. Can’t see where we’re going with the likes of Sibley, Crawley or Lawrence as red ball players, as they have too many obvious technical weaknesses.
Would be nice to see what all the fuss with Hameed is about as a partner for Burns. My suggestion, discuss.
Burns, Hameed, Malan, Root, Billings, Pope, Buttler, Broad, Wood, Leach, Anderson.
I know it’s a long tail, but there’s more stickability in the batting. The continued absence of the Woakes, Stokes and Foakes triumvirate upsets the balance, but there is a nice balance of left and right handlers to make it tougher for the bowlers. Broad has so much natural batting talent and was originally seen as a possible all rounder. Surely Thorpe could get to work on his defensive frailties rather than just accept them.