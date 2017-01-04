10 Bold Predictions For 2017

There’s still a week before the ODI series in India kicks off. That means there’s time to dust off the TFT crystal ball and have some fun. The predictions below aren’t necessarily the most likely eventualities, but I do think there’s a significant chance at least none of them materialise. And yes, my middle name is ‘caveat’.

1. Alastair Cook keeps his job … for now

We all know the cricketing reasons why Cook should resign as captain – the main one being that he’s crap. However, the cricketing establishment has always rallied around Cook – who is the embodiment of well-spoken middle-class Englishness – and therefore the ECB decide to save his perfectly cured Waitrose bacon once again.

When Cook refused to make any big decisions in the aftermath of the 5th test (ostensibly because emotions were still very raw) what he actually meant was this: “look guys, everyone will have forgotten about this debacle by the time the Champions Trophy finishes … so I’m going to play for time until this whole silly crisis blows over”.

I guess there’s a slim chance that Alastair could chuck in the towel – I’ve written about this extensively – but it’s more likely he’ll cling on like grim death. Remember how he reacted to losing the ODI captaincy? The lady’s not for turning … unless we’re talking about turning one around the corner to leg slip of course.

2. Alastair Cook finally resigns just weeks before the Ashes tour

If there’s one thing England need to avoid, it’s Joe Root taking over as captain just before the Ashes begins. Consequently, the natural rhythm of English cricket will surely dictate that this disaster transpires. Here’s how I see things unravelling …

After England finish runners up in the Champions Trophy (more about this later), everyone’s forgotten about our winter failures; therefore the good ship Cook avoids an early decommissioning. However, this team hits another landmine as soon as South Africa arrive.

A resurgent Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander toy with Cook’s technique throughout the series. Philander in particular finds a very good English length and has Cook caught behind by De Kock in each of his first six innings of the series. Suddenly, the supposedly rejuvenated skipper looks forlorn and out of sorts once yet again.

Accepting that he can no longer ‘lead from the front’, Alice persuades a reluctant Alastair to step down. A national day of mourning is declared by new Prime Minister Nigel Farage.

Joe Root immediately steps into the breach but is unable to prove anything as all three late summer test matches against the West Indies are rained off. Well, what do you expect when a test series extends well into September and one of the games is at Headingley?

3. England “do really well” but don’t actually win the Champions Trophy

After putting up a decent performance (but ultimately losing) the ODI series in India in January, expectations remain high for Eoin Morgan and his band of happy hitters. When we beat the Windies 2-1 in March, cricket fever reaches, erm, fever-pitch.

The delirium is mollified somewhat when we lose 0-2 to Ireland at the start of May, but confidence is restored when we dispatch the Cricket Boks 2-1 immediately before the Champions Trophy actually begins.

After beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia in the group stages, and then squeezing past India by virtue of a more than generous Duckworth Lewis calculation in the semis, England face Australia again in the final.

Chasing 310 to win, England are cruising to victory at 300-4 when Joe Root holes out for 164. His replacement, the unexpectedly recalled Ravi Bopara, then loses us the game by swinging and missing at twenty-four consecutive deliveries. Steve Smith dedicates Australia’s win to popular Neighbours actor Ryan Maloney.

4. Haseeb Hameed does ‘ok’

After scoring a couple of fifties in India, everyone in the country is jumping on the Prince Hameed bangwagon. And why not? England rarely pick teenagers and we’re always on the lookout for new heroes. However, opening in India (where Virender Sehwag averaged 54) and opening in England (where Virender Sehwag averaged 28) are quite different. I’m not saying that Haseeb is a similar player to Sehwag – I do have eyes – but the moving ball does make life in England slightly trickier.

I’m guessing that Haseeb will struggle a little against South Africa – perhaps averaging 30 and making one or two fifties – but then score heavily against the West Indies. And when he does reach his maiden test ton, I propose we all play a drinking game. Every time a commentator / journalist says “surely the first of many” everyone has to down a can of Special Brew. It might be a memorable day for Haseeb but I’m not sure about the rest of us.

5. England selectors sacked and replaced with …

After finally losing patience with Jim, Gus and Mick, Andrew Strauss decides the selection panel needs to get younger and more with it. Consequently he loses no time in appointing Alastair Cook as the new chairman of selectors (England’s first ever selector / captain / player). The pride of Essex is joined on the panel by James Hildreth and Michael McIntyre. No conflict of interest there obviously.

Things soon start to go awry when Cook appoints himself as captain until 2025. Then further eyebrows are then raised when Hildreth is named in the squad for the first test of the summer. When asked what he’s done to merit selection – other than scoring 1000 championship runs before the end of April – Hildreth admits that accepting a place on the selection panel was the only way he’d ever get a gig in international cricket.

A man at the back wearing a false moustache and a raincoat (who looks suspiciously like James Whitaker) storms out in disgust muttering “cheap runs at Taunton” under his breath. Meanwhile, Michael McIntyre skips into the press conference going “woooohoooo” and makes a few bad gags. When asked why McIntrye was made a selector, despite knowing absolutely nothing about cricket, Strauss explains that English cricket and the UK’s best-known comedy road show were a match made in heaven.

6. ECB launch new suburb-based T20 competition

Given the success of the county-based NatWest Blast, and undoubted popularity of their city-based franchise plans amongst county members (particularly those in Sussex and Surrey), Graves and Harrison decide the time is right for a further suburb-based T20 tournament. The competition, which will surely attract the best players from across the globe (apart from the English ones), will run concurrently with the Blast and franchise thing.

To give the competition every chance of succeeding, this new suburb comp is scheduled for one easily-digestible window starting in mid-April and ending in mid-September. In order to ease fixture congestion, the ECB announce that five teams will be relegated from division one of the county championship – leaving just Middlesex, Surrey and Yorkshire in the top tier.

To counter accusations that the authorities no longer care about first class cricket or the fate of smaller counties, the ECB adapt the ‘no toss rule’ in division two. Rather than automatically asking visiting teams whether they’d prefer to bat or bowl first, the visiting captains are simply whether they want to win or lose. This ensures quick finishes, creates more rest days between matches, and saves the smaller counties the expense of actually holding the matches.

To encourage the development of slow bowlers, counties will be awarded bonus points for the number of part-time spinners they include in their would-be XIs.

7. Ben Stokes gives up cricket and joins the army

In a candid and exclusive interview with TFT, Ben Stokes announces a shocking career change. After being saluted by Marlon Samuels and Shaqib Al Hasan in recent series, England’s feisty all-rounder reveals that he “quite liked it”. So much so, in fact, that he’s chucked in cricket to pursue a career where he can be saluted every day by a whole host of real military types.

Stokes also admits that he developed a penchant for discipline under Andy Flower’s regime. Apparently the Durham star’s respect for authority, and obsession with getting up early and being shouted at, makes him the perfect fit for a military life. What’s more, his background at a centrally contracted England cricketer – where he’s basically away from home for half the year anyway – means he’s already mentally attuned to long tours of duty in grim, distant and occasionally dangerous places.

8. Paul Downton made minister for Brexit

When there’s uncertainty in the air, the country needs a calm head and a sure hand – a real strong man with an intellect capable of navigating mind-boggling diplomatic and political complexities. As Superman himself was unavailable, the government turns to the next best candidate: former ECB Managing Director (and general genius) Paul Downton.

Within days Downton has the nefarious Jean Claude Junker over a barrel. Francois Hollande soon folds, admitting for the first time that the Great Britian is a much better country than France, and Angela Merkel goes weak at the knees after developing a massive crush on the UK’s new shining white knight.

Downton’s political successes soon bring him a knighthood. Not only does he win unlimited access to the EU single market for British businesses, the EU also agrees to pay 350m annually to our NHS as a thank you for staying close to Europe (albeit not actually in it). Meanwhile, Downton manages to secure a free holiday home on the Cote D’Azur for every tax paying British citizen.

9. Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales refuse to tour Australia

After being threatened by Steve Smith in the Champions Trophy final – the stump mic picked up the once ginger Aussie captain telling them to expect a broken arm – Eoin Morgan and Alex Hales decide to duck out of England’s Commonwealth Bank ODI series down under. At a hastily arranged press conference at Lord’s, Morgan claims that Australia is full of drunken yobs and is therefore no place for a cultured Irishman like himself.

Andrew Strauss releases a statement saying he’s disappointed with Morgan’s withdrawal – particularly his use of the expression ‘drunken yob’ when ‘uncouth heathen’ would’ve been better – but claims the captain’s decision will not impact his future selection. Meanwhile, Strauss complains that Alex Hales pulled out because he’s “a bit of a wimp” and “would’ve been dropped anyway”.

10. England win the Ashes down under

Yeah right. As if anyone’s going to believe that.

James Morgan