James Wilson, New Zealand supporter and author of Court and Bowled: Tales of Cricket and the Law, is back. Here’s his take on that controversial final.
Twenty years ago, Australia and South Africa played what was then widely acclaimed as the greatest one day international of all time, when they tied in the semi-final of the 1999 World Cup. There were several reasons for the match being given that accolade: the importance of the fixture, the closeness of the play throughout, and the absurdly bathetic ending. Both sides contained a number of genuine greats – Donald, Pollock and Kallis of South Africa, Gilchrist, Warne, both Waughs and McGrath of Australia – and they almost entirely cancelled each other out. Donald and Pollock strangled the Australian batting as though they were evil and capricious lawmen oppressing a small Wild West town, before Warne burst into the saloon like a gun-toting Clint Eastwood and mercilessly cut a swathe through the South African posse. It all ended in a Tarantinoesque finale with Klusener slugging it out in a bloodbath of boundaries and wickets with the Australian bowlers in the last frantic overs before joining with Donald to make an awful hash of the would-be winning run. Although the match finished with the scores level, Australia went through to the final thanks to the rather dubious factor of their superior net run rate in the tournament to that point.
More than 2,700 one day matches have been played since that June 1999 epic, but it is only now that we have a ‘new greatest match’. In the final of the 2019 World Cup, England and New Zealand played a game instantly declared to be superior even to 1999. The reasons were that the 2019 match was one better in terms of importance, given it was the actual final, one better in terms of ties – since there were two, first the match itself and then in the ‘super over’ – and several better in terms of controversy, pathos and bathos, since there were multiple ‘how could that have happened’ moments with the match being decided on a rule so bizarre it made net run rate seem the height of fairness by comparison.
In the 1999 match, the key moments included Warne bending the laws of physics (his dismissal of Gibbs was a close blood relation, if not an out-and-out clone, of the Gatting ball); Reifell helping a thunderous Klusener hit over the boundary when he could have won the match by holding on to the catch; and of course the hapless runout to finish it all.
Earlier in the game, there had been at least one dubious umpiring moment, when the later-to-become-notorious South African captain Hanse Cronje was wrongly given out. Importantly, however, no-one felt any injustice had been done, nor did anyone much complain about the net run rate rule being used. The reason was that everyone knew South Africa could and should have won the match in spite of everything if only Donald and Klusener had communicated properly instead of the former staying in his ground before dropping his bat. South Africa were deemed to have been the authors of their own misfortune and earned themselves years of taunting as ‘chokers’ accordingly.
Not so New Zealand in 2019. They might not have had anything approaching the number of greats in their side that the 1999 Australians and South Africans mustered (although Kane Williamson surely deserves that accolade), but in the style of so many Kiwi underdog sides before, they used intelligence, teamwork, unflagging dedication and coolness under pressure to compete with a more fancied side. If the dictionary were to offer an antonym for ‘chokers’ (digesters? swallowers?), ‘New Zealand cricketers’ would be the first example given under the definition. The Kiwi batsmen correctly reasoned that a decent total on a difficult pitch would be a better objective in the circumstances than trying to break records, so they cautiously accumulated a total very similar to the one India had failed to reach in their semi-final. Then their bowlers and fielders executed careful plans to prevent any of the predicted English pyrotechnics.
England, for their part, bowled and fielded equally well, while Buttler and Stokes with the bat kept their heads just as the better Kiwi players had. There was also no mistake by the English fielders on the final ball of the super over and so the spirit of Donald and Klusener remained dormant.
The pressure of the game on all concerned could be measured by the fact that even the extremely fit Stokes was visibly shattered by the end, though he still somehow found the wherewithal to clout an incredible six in the last over, and would not be denied his role in the super over. All told, his efforts and those of his teammates were just enough to get England home.
Except they weren’t. England did not score any more runs than New Zealand. Nor did they take any more wickets – in fact, they took fewer. In no proper cricketing sense, therefore, did New Zealand lose the match. Instead, England was declared champions of the world on the basis of having scored more boundaries in the final – a statistic that I doubt a single person out of the millions watching would have been able to recite with confidence at the end of the match, because it is not a statistic with any cricketing significance. It felt to me as though the inventors of that rule never seriously thought it would actually be needed. And that justifies a closer look at some of the other rules in play in the match. It is unfortunate to have to rake over umpiring decisions and tournament rules after an all-time classic match, but we have to do so if only to ensure there is no repeat in future tournaments.
The first problem came with the very first ball of England’s innings, when Jason Roy should have been dismissed lbw by Trent Boult. The umpire signalled ‘not out’ and New Zealand reviewed. Even though DRS review showed the ball hitting the stumps, it was close enough for ‘umpire’s call’ to stand. I have never understood the concept of ‘umpire’s call’. To be sure, benefit of the doubt should always be given to the batsman – an age-old cricket rule – but isn’t the whole point of technology that there isn’t any ‘doubt’?
The next piece of controversy came at the end of the innings, when a return throw from New Zealand hit the bat of a diving Ben Stokes and carried on for four. Added to the two runs completed by the batsmen, England had six more to their total and – equally importantly – Stokes on strike. No-one blamed Stokes, either at the time or since – he wasn’t looking at the ball and all the video evidence showed he would not have had the faintest idea where it was. Even so, he immediately signalled an apology to the New Zealanders and to the spectators. Convention dictates that the batsmen do not run to take conscious advantage of their own good fortune in circumstances such as those. But if the ball runs into the boundary – as it did on this occasion – then the runs are awarded to the batting side. That seems unfair enough, though as I argued in Court and Bowled, there is no shortage of other examples of inconsistencies in cricketing conventions. Life – especially cricket – has to allow for a bit of illogicality where history, tradition and convention are concerned.
Yet there was a second problem with that incident – England should have been awarded five, not six runs. The relevant law is 19.8 ‘Overthrow or wilful act of fielder’, which provides:
If the boundary results from an overthrow or from the wilful act of a fielder, the runs scored shall be any runs for penalties awarded to either side, and the allowance for the boundary, and the runs completed by the batsmen, together with the run in progress if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act. (Emphasis added).
The key point is ‘if they had already crossed at the instant of the throw or act’. Video evidence showed they had not at the time of the throw. The word ‘act’ clearly refers to the ‘act of a fielder’ as in the first time the word is used in the sentence, not the ‘act’ of Stokes. What Stokes did was not an ‘act’ but an accident; had he done it deliberately he would have been dismissed for obstructing the field. England should only have been awarded five and Stokes should have been sent to the non-striker’s end.
Having said that, I would class the extra run as the result of an umpiring error on the field, and it is a defining principle of sports law – not just in cricket – that officials may not reverse errors made during the match, even in the face of unequivocal video evidence. Is that inconsistent with my objection to the ‘umpire’s call? I would argue no, for two reasons: first, the ‘umpire’s call’ comes during the course of play, not after the match; and second, there is no point allowing a set number of video reviews but having some arbitrary circumstances where they are not enforced. I would not wish the umpire’s role to be wholly eviscerated, so would not increase the number of reviews allowed at the moment, but I would scrap the ‘umpire’s call’ exception which normally causes confusion and aggrievement for spectators in equal measure.
It is anyone’s guess as to what would have happened if Roy had been given out. Nor can we say for certain what would have happened if five rather than six runs had been awarded to Stokes, although since he would have been stranded at the non-strikers’ end it would have almost certainly been fatal to England. Both incidents, however, can be dismissed as the rub of the game, like any number of umpiring errors in games past. Certainly, Kane Williamson was keen afterwards not to blame the outcome on either event. But that brings us to what did decide the result of the match: the super over followed by the ludicrous ‘more boundaries’ rule.
The first question is whether a tiebreak should have been required at all. Under some rules in one day matches past, the side losing the fewest wickets would be declared the winner. In the early 1980s, in one of the rather drawn out Benson & Hedges World Series tournaments played in Australia, West Indies celebrated what they thought was a win in those circumstances, only to be told that wickets lost did not count and they had to play another match. Anyone could see which television magnate would have been backing that rule for commercial reasons. At the least, wickets are at the very heart of winning or losing cricket, and such a rule would thus resonate with cricketing traditionalists. I doubt many would have complained if the 2019 final had been decided accordingly.
Cricket today, however, is not run by traditionalists, but by those in thrall to media sorts such as the late Mr Packer, and so there is no question the super over was invented to ensure extra ratings for extra time. Someone probably had one eye on football penalty shootouts as well. I cannot imagine that many footballing traditionalists (I am not one myself) enjoy seeing major events such as the 1994 World Cup final being decided on penalties, but on the other hand the penalty shootout has been around for a very long time and can be said to form part of footballing tradition, whatever suffering it might have inflicted upon English supporters over the years. There is also no understating the drama of the shootout as well.
It was therefore fair enough cricket to try something similar, at least in the form of fifty over cricket, which has always been about football-style razzamatazz and instant gratification first and cricketing purity some way back.
I also find no fault in the batting side facing the first super over, which was a factor annoying one or two other commentators. I actually thought it gave the advantage to New Zealand, all of whose players were on the pitch concentrating intently at the end of the match, while all Englishmen apart from the two at the crease at the end would have assumed – some for several hours – that their match was over. It must have been quite something for Buttler and Archer to be given ten minutes to get ready. (Incidentally, I felt that Williamson’s only mistake of the match was in failing to come out himself for New Zealand; as their captain and best batsman he should have shouldered the burden). No one had complained about the rule beforehand either, which of course applied equally to both sides – and it was New Zealand who won the toss.
Nevertheless, I cannot accept what happened next. After the tie in the super over, England was declared the winner for the number of boundaries hit – something that is never relevant in any other determination of any other cricket match. In no sense does boundaries hit signify a superior performance – many a masterful innings of quick running and fine judgement has surpassed in quality a few biffs and lucky edges by a lower order slogger. As I said earlier, I wonder if a single person watching the game would have been aware of the number of boundaries hit, nor would they have cared.
So what should have happened? Perhaps nothing at all – it has been argued that the cup could have been shared (an opinion also held by the rather conflicted Kiwi father of Ben Stokes). No one could have called that an injustice, but then again I cannot think of any other world championship – team or individual sport – where that would be possible, and I doubt enough fans or officials would buy it. So we need to choose a winner.
The aforementioned ‘fewer wickets’ method would have been better than the boundary count, if not entirely satisfactory because cricket is otherwise always won by runs scored not wickets taken. New Zealand would then have been the winner.
As a second alternative, the win could have been awarded to whichever side won the head-to-head during the first round, which on this occasion was England.
Thirdly, it could be whoever finished top of the table, reflecting the fact that the match formed part of a World Cup tournament, not a one-off. Again, that would have handed the trophy to England.
Fourthly, we could go back to net run rate, which did for South Africa all those years ago, and would have done for New Zealand this time around.
But I think there is a fifth – and better – idea. If cricket is going to follow football, it might as well go the whole way and do the same as in a penalty shootout, which is to keep going until there is a winner on the field. Another super over should therefore have been bowled, and more after that if necessary. Perhaps cricket might ape football still further and require new batsmen and bowlers for each super over, thus raising the amusing prospect of a very part time bowler getting to send down the deciding over to a tail end batsman. That way, at least, an unambiguously cricketing result would be achieved.
Either way, on my five alternative scenarios, England would have won three, New Zealand one, with one completely imponderable (playing further super overs). Does that suggest England were worthy winners? I have to concede it does. If New Zealand did not deserve to lose, neither did England. There really was nothing between the sides on the day. England had the better tournament overall. Not many neutral supporters would have been exhibiting sympathy had it been Australia losing the final through a succession of errors and technicalities. But because New Zealand have played in such an exemplary fashion over the past few eras – the McCullum captaincy in particular earned many accolades, especially in England – there was much commiserating by English and neutral supporters alike.
Furthermore, good fortune did not win England the World Cup, any more than Shane Warne’s drop at the Oval lost Australia the Ashes in 2005. Instead, a brilliant reinvention of their entire limited overs philosophy after the 2015 World Cup embarrassment led England first to be pre-tournament favourites, then top of the table and ultimately winner of the tournament. And thus the good New Zealand sportsmanship must continue and extend to congratulating England as worthy winners.
I wish I could leave it there. But two final complaints have to be made, not at players but officialdom. I have just mentioned the 2005 Ashes, still the greatest cricketing achievement in English history (test matches must always exist on a substantially higher plane of importance). It was also the last significant cricket event to be broadcast on free to air television until the 2019 final, both shown on Channel 4. If anyone in the ECB thinks there is a sound defence of that state of affairs, they have yet to tell us what it might be.
Secondly, as much as the whole day made for compelling viewing – I for one saw nearly every ball – it would have been nice to have seen the very good event that was the British Grand Prix and the genuinely great one that was the Wimbledon men’s singles final, the latter event rivalling even the cricket for drama and historical importance. Which genius put all three events on the same day?
© James Wilson 2019
Nice article, James. I have every sympathy for NZ (my favourite opponents, by a long way). I agree with almost everything you say. Particularly either share the trophy or continue super overs until a clear winner is established. I was also very surprised that Williamson didn’t come out for the super over.
I don’t agree on the “umpire’s call” rule, though. There is an inherent possible inaccuracy on the ball-tracking – maybe a few centimetres either way – so to overturn a “clipping” decision based on that could be unfair, in either direction.
Great Article. I agree with you re the wickets deciding the match in the event of a tie but I don’t follow the logic that that would automatically have made New Zealand winners. England knew they could lose wickets (up to 10) without it affecting the outcome before the match started. If the wickets down rule had been in place, they would not have had the kamikaze run out. Of course that would mean they needed more runs off the deliveries remaining but it is still a bit of an imponderable. But definitely would favour New Zealand.
I think dead ball should be the call re the “6” and England should have been awarded 2 runs but the rules are the rules. If the ball had hit the stumps with Stokes home and had then gone to the boundary, it would have been 6 as well and there is no suggestion of anything deliberate by Stokes.
All in all, a disappointing way to decide a grat match and I really don’t see the problem with sharing the cup in these circumstances. As a POM, I should have happily shared it with New Zealand as long as you give us half of the rugby union version for getting out of the group stages…
I don’t think it would have affected England’s strategy much if at all. The runs outs happened because they wanted Stokes on strike. They would’ve run anyway. The risk of a tailender new to the crease getting stuck on strike would’ve outweighed worries about wickets lost in the unlikely event of a tie imho.
Trophy should have been shared.
Whilst cricket was the winner in terms of both performances and free to air, it lost out on a meaningless and arbitrary rule.
There is no way that the Enzedders lost that match.
What an excellent article.
I agree with all you have written,James.
I am an elated England fan to have won but I can understand the heartbreak of a defeat. The Kiwis have been utterly graceful in ‘defeat’. As an Englishman who was actually there, I am just grateful we got the rub of the green.
Thanks to all for the kind remarks and thoughtful suggestions. About 15 years after the 1999 semifinal a South African friend said he had come around to the view it was the best result for cricket because it immortalised the match, so ask me again in 2034 …
I’m still undecided about a few things about the match, so the only definite response I can give to the comments above is a polite rejection of the offer to swap half the cup for half the rugby union one. The nice kiwi image is for the cricketing sorts, we don’t do charity with the oval ball; instead, we prefer to field gigantic wingers who use their English counterparts as welcome mats: https://youtu.be/yhmQlxCDFSc
Personally, it’s getting more sour as time goes on. Forget what happened in 50 overs – absolutely anything can (and has) happened in cricket. I don’t think any other sport comes close to the amount of comically crucial moments being decided by events people who have grown up watching their whole lives for 70+ years have never seen before.
BUT In the immediate aftermath of the over, the feeling of victory quickly disappeared for me as the stupidity of how they’ve decided to pick the winner sunk in. More boundaries in the 50 overs? REALLY?? The problem with this is you have to consider that a committee sat down and discussed this event. What happens if in a single super over both teams get the same result? “Pfft, I dunno, most boundaries, look I’ve got places to go let’s be done with it”
It is inexcusable that the biggest game in the game can be decided by a ruling that absolutely nobody in the ground was even thinking was reality right up until the beginning of the super over. Who cares who hits the more boundaries? Jayawardene was one of my favourite batsman to watch because of this amazing ability he had to be routinely 80/90* and I don’t even remember him smashing it out the ground. Technically it was a wonder to watch how he maneuvered the ball into areas that gave him 2 or 3 more runs – what this ruling says is that this isn’t as good as smashing it for 4. Nonsense!
In football, you do not go into a penalty shootout with one team starting 1-0 up because they had more shots on target. You have sudden death, why oh why couldn’t anyone have thought “OK, New Zealand have their pads on, now do another over with another bowler UNTIL and swap again we get a result” This is the biggest game in the game, nonsense like most boundaries is for the pointless tri series stuff.
Why do I feel so strongly? Because New Zealand did not deserve to lose, and in any metric that the game is normally measured, they didn’t lose. Nothing separates the two teams and yet England are world champions. What’s done is done, but quite frankly the governing bodies have messed up big time here and it is only the sheer drama of it all that people aren’t talking about it more
btw, spot on blog, I agree entirely
The umpiring wasn’t spot on always. And over the tournament there were gains and losses,
However it is surely time for cricket fans to get their heads around DRS!!!!
I cannot quite believe I am reading this statement: “Even though the DRS Review showed the ball hitting the stumps…..” regarding the Roy LBW shout.
No the ball is not hitting the stumps! It hit the pad and rolled away somewhere. What the machine and the umpire have to do is to make an intelligent guess what the ball pathway would have been if the leg wasn’t there.
We are all familiar with human error but machine error seems beyond some fans. DRS is preloaded with certain information about the pitch conditions etc so that a simulation is as accurate as possible. But there is a margin of error which is quantifiable. If the ball is shown to be in the grey area then the umpire’s decision becomes the umpire’s call which can uphold or deny an Appeal. If however the ball is not in the grey area which we could call the error zone the DRS simulation stands as reliable and overrides the Umpire.
When there are fine margins it could go either way because it is conjecture. Sadly I have heard commentators state that the ball has hit the stumps as if DRS had the powers to film the ball from the pad. It doesn’t – it has to fill in the gap with the best judgement possible.
As for Roy the simulation showed the ball in the error zone which meant Umpire’s Call was upheld.
As for the rest of the article you cannot rewrite the flow of time. If one less run had been awarded off the overthrow we have no idea what would have transpired next. Stokes got two more runs. Rashid who is a decent bat might have got a single to get Ben back on strike. Ben would have gone for the boundary with 3 to get to win or got 2 for the tie. Or Rashid might have got runs either 2 3 or 4? It’s in the alternative universe.
As for wickets. These were thrown away at the end. If wickets were the decider then we would have taken more care to hang onto them,
The boundaries were the tiebreaker in the competition. Everyone knew and no one objected. Competition rules are the same for everyone. Why raise them after they haven’t gone in your favour? Rules don’t have favourites or feelings.
I find it nit picking to selectively chose moments when there are a myriad such moments when the ball bounced the wrong way etc. Just because it happens earlier doesn’t make the chance the less. The only really freak chance was the ball hitting the bat which gave it the impetus to get to the boundary. An odd one because it wasn’t the momentum of the overthrow which caused the boundary. Maybe it needs a special law to Itself?