The Case Against Virat Kohli

Today Alex Ferguson returns to TFT with both guns blazing. And he’s got India’s former captain Virat Kohli firmly in his sights. Do you agree with Alex or will the history books offer a more sympathetic appraisal of Kohli’s legacy?
In the past, the player that you looked out for when you checked out the Indian scorecard was Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, Kapil Dev.
But in these heady days, it’s Virat Kohli.
It’s like Lionel Messi. Regardless of what you think of him, you can’t deny that there’s no bigger name in cricket. That’s why he’s married to a Bollywood icon, makes $17.5m a year from his craft, and is called “King Kohli” by millions of rabid fans.
He was in charge of the Indian team that went from seventh in the Test rankings to top, winning 40 out of 68 games. He was a fiery competitor who had no problem gobbing off to both opposition players and ‘opposition umpires’ in an effort to give his country an advantage. Every decision against his team when bowling was an indescribable joke, every decision against him as a batter was utterly incorrect, or probably a no ball.
When fans of opposite teams think of Virat Kohli, they think of one of the world’s best players who acted like a spoiled brat when he didn’t get decisions, who abused umpires and opposition players, was the subject of an all-time great dig from t***er-batter Tim Paine (“I know he’s your captain but you can’t seriously like him as a bloke”), and frankly, was a bit of a knob.
But whether you like him or utterly dislike him, any cricket fan would notice that Kohli hasn’t made an international century since November 22nd 2019.
Yes, we know that 2020 curtailed that run somewhat (he only played three Tests), but in 2021, he played 11 Tests, averaging a dismal-but-would-have-been-world-breaking-for-Don-Sibley 28.21. He only had 536 runs, and four 50s. And while 28.21 would probably make him one of the better batsmen on the England cricket team, all it took was a bit of criticism and Kohli ‘retired’ as not only Test captain but also captain of the T20 team.
But when you look underneath at the 58% record and think about how well the teams gelled (they rose from seventh to the height of first with him ‘in charge’), you also have to be quite honest: Under Kohi’s reign, India were the biggest chokers in cricket, too.
The all-powerful Indian cricket team lost the World Test Championship Final to New Zealand, were dumped out of the World Cup semi-finals in England, and didn’t even get out of the group stages of the World T20, where they also suffered the ignominiousness of losing to Pakistan by 10 wickets.
Kohli didn’t suffer decisions going against him well, and he didn’t suffer the BCCI, either. He traded verbals with India’s cricketing heavyweights over whether he should carry on with India’s T20 captaincy during the World T20 last year. He was then ‘canned as the country’s 50-over captain soon after, and then ‘resigned’ the Test captaincy earlier this month. His decision to walk away from the Test captaincy after the 2-1 loss in South Africa would probably have been made for him post haste had he not jumped.
Now that Kohli has resigned, he may well – with the shackles off – start hammering the runs again. At a guess, most Indian cricket fans still love him, because he’s been such a talisman for the team, averaging over 50 in all formats, and where Kohli goes, so does India.
I wonder if England could do the same with Joe Root? Without the arguments, of course.
I think you’ll find that very few batsmen score as many centuries as they used to, largely because of the ludicrous itinerary of international cricket which allows no recovery time. The combination of formats doesn’t help either with players spending more time playing white ball than red, which certainly limits opportunities to make big scores. It’s the emotional burn out that causes players of the undoubted abilities of Kholi to make errors of judgement when apparently well set. Root has always had this problem. There are no century machines operating now where you the inevitability of a 3 figure score once 50 is reached. Players aren’t robots, especially evident in a highly technical game like cricket, where although it’s a team game you’re certainly out there on your own as a player, these no one to hide behind.
I have no personal experience of the spoilt brat mentality watching Kholi live but there is an increasing tendency amongst captains these days to question decisions publically, a bit like footballers. The problem with this is that abuse of officials makes it less likely people will be atttracted to those positions and this will lower standards of officiating further.
It’s another old adage that the best players rarely make the best captains. This especially applies in cricket where mere cricketing ability is a relatively minor part of the job.
Which makes the players who played large numbers of games in all formats without any apparent decline all the mor remarkable – Sangakkara stands out as someone who actually got better in his late 30s but there’s also the likes of Border, Kallis, Walsh (another who improved as he aged), Ambrose, Kumble, Younis Khan, Dravid and others.
It’s difficult to think of England examples – Gooch and Boycott had breaks while Anderson and Broad don’t play all formats. England do have the heaviest schedule but not much more so than Australia and India in recent years.
Kohli’s saving grace, in my eyes, is that he was a big supporter of Test cricket. He cared about the longest form deeply. I’m not sure what we’d all do if an Indian captain came along and said “T20 is where it’s at” like Chris Gayle did. Consequently, I always thought that Kohli was ‘on our side’.
I can understand why he rubs some people up the wrong way but I like to see a bit of passion. Things are rarely dull when he’s either batting or captaining the side.
Hatchet job gets hatchet response:
Seeing that the writer of this piece is willfully, and probably deliberately one-eyed, let’s bring up England’s greatest wicketkeeper, batsman, bowler, captain, and television commentator, deer shooter and army general. Enter Chef. Chef was the most humble, gracious and modest human being ever to step on a cricket field, and millions of fair maidens have swooned when the winds whispered his name.
Chef, who graciously put everybody in place after he was unduly sacked as ODI captain, with the most gracious acceptance speech ever. Or many of his other brilliant utterances as a captain, his actual undermining of the team as a captain and player, and how the whole English cricket establishment supporter “Iron Rod” – to the point that using sexist language on live television was the selling point to hire Director Comma Cricket – and then people in England wonder how scandals such as the Rafiq cases happen.
I suppose I could also bring up that the English media and commentators were so in love with this non-performing opener for years on end, that I cannot erase the mental picture of Nasser Hussain in a cheerleader outfit. But since the writer of the above takes liberties with reality, I will blame Alastair Cook for that mental image too.
Obviously, some of these things are not a players’ fault. As loathsome as the “right kind of family” comment was, it was not uttered by Cook. Likewise, a lot of these things that the writer attributes to Kohli are patently false too.
Face it, most cricket captains are like that. Even Sangakkara and Jayawardene gamed the system and rules, on their way to the Sri Lankan T20 World Cup victory. And remember England moaned that the correct decision had been made against Bell, and he got a free continuation of his innings out of such moaning – but yeah, when England moans, it is always justified – even if the rules blatantly allow for certain modes of dismissal, conduct or whatever else is deemed as against the spirit of Cricket (which in England’s viewing is ANY decision against England). After all, Jimmy Anderson referring to MS Dhoni as a f*t **** was very classy, and England saw nothing wrong with use of such language so it was all perfectly non-abusive.
At least you can’t argue that Kohli does not play to win. Root just seems to play for the hit and giggles with his mates, with the guy top scoring in the innings besides Root paying for the drinks of his mates. At least that would explain the utter incapability of anyone bar Root to actually string a couple of fifties together in the same series.
Very funny. I’ll let you into a secret. I received a few puff pieces on Virat last week. I decided not to publish them because they reminded me a lot of the stuff that used to be written about Cook. I used to hate that stuff 😂 !
In the end I thought it would be interesting to publish the complete opposite view. Kohli is indeed a polarising character. Personally I like him, but I hoped Alex’s rant would inspire a broader debate about what is / isn’t acceptable on the field and whether the big names get more rope than others.