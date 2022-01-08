Finding A New Captain

Today guest writer John Bartholomew argues that it’s time to move on from Joe Root. But where can England find a replacement with alternatives thin on the ground? John has a left field suggestion…
Everyone can see that the captain makes a difference – we need look no further than Eoin Morgan to show us what incisive and purposeful leadership can do. At test level, Brendon McCullum comes to mind.
England’s last two Test captains have been too cautious:
We do not want a captain who likes to go into a Test match with five alarmingly similar right arm seam bowlers.
We do not want a captain who has to fall back on his own off spin because he doesn’t trust any of his other spin bowlers enough for them to establish themselves.
We do not want a captain who, when a generous New Zealand declaration offers 273 to win in 75 overs, chooses to batten down the hatches with Dom Sibley, and crawl to a very cautious and drama free 170-3. The Lord’s last day crowd would surely have preferred to watch a gallant but unsuccessful 250 all out.
You can probably add other instances to this list. Although there are mitigating factors – it’s not Root’s fault that the third highest scorer for the England after three Ashes Tests was Extras, and it’s not his fault that his colleagues in the slip cordon are less reliable than he is – it’s clear that England need a change. Root might be the leading (if not the only) run scorer for his team, and he’s done a lot for English cricket, but this doesn’t change the fact that we need a new skipper.
The trouble is… there are no obvious successors. Ben Stokes is the next in line, but he already – like Root – bears too much playing responsibility in the side and is currently struggling to re-establish himself after a long lay-off. Jos Buttler might bring some imagination to the task, but he is on the slippery slope form-wise. Stuart Broad would be gung-ho and aggressive, but is hardly a forward-looking choice, and he would have burned through all the England reviews by the end of his third over.
As for the rest – I see nothing but questions. All of the above, like Joe Root (who may keep the position due to lack of alternatives), are tainted by humiliating defeat.
In similar circumstances in the past, the powers that be have trawled through the county captains not playing for England in an attempt to come up with someone a bit inspirational. Peter May selected his godson Chris Cowdrey (in 1988). That didn’t go well, but sometimes it has. Brian Close (1966/7 – captain in 7 tests, won 6); Ray Illingworth – master of field placing (1969 – 73 – won only 12 out 30 test matches, but that included an Ashes series victory); of course Mike Brearley who with an average of 22.88 in tests never properly justified his place as a batsman but led England 31 times (famously including the 1981 Ashes) winning 18 matches and losing only 4. Morgan might have produced something similar in the test team, but that day is past, so let’s take a look round the counties.
I like the look of one who has a first class (red ball) average of 34.29 (P 74/ Inn 108/ NO 11/Runs 3327/Highest 171). He took over and rejuvenated his county side leading them to their first promotion in 11 years and a Lord’s final in the Royal London Cup; he was named vice-captain of England’s T20 side for a tour of New Zealand; he skippered one of the franchise teams in The Hundred where he had to lead plenty of star cricketers; he was hired as an unknown by one of the IPL teams, who retained him for a second year after he had proved himself an accomplished player of spin and a dazzling fielder. Meanwhile, his respectable, if not great, first class batting average is very closely comparable to those of Buttler, Hameed, Stokes, Malan and Crawley in the current Ashes squad.
Reader – I give you Sam Billings.
John Bartholomew
Good call. A bit of me wants Tom Abell, who has progressed from a rather dodgy start as Somerset captain but has developed well in the role. Possibly bring him in to the side for a year or so first. He is a pretty good bat, a fair bowler and an excellent fielder. I definitely feel we need to go back to appointing a captain with some experience in the role. JR’s single captaincy before England was, I believe, against Middlesex and was a thumping defeat. We need someone who can use spinners effectively and not bowl marquee players into the ground..
Yes I was going to suggest Abell. I’ve not seen a lot of Billings, but the problem will be that Foakes still won’t get a look in, particularly if Pope improves his batting because he is a better keeper than Butler and probably Bairstow.
As an interim measure Burns could do a job, he has captained Surrey to the Championship title and has a better county average than certainly Billings. And come on he is far better than Hameed or Crawley as an opener.
Either way Root has to go as captain asap. So do Silverwood, the ECB and about half this sorry team. And Jimmy it’s time you retired. Not sure what he is trying to prove, and the team can’t move on with the old guard.
It’s right to raise this issue. Whether Sam Billings is the answer, I don’t know, but it looks as though he will have a chance to demonstrate his Test credentials at Hobart. Joe Root’s body language suggests that he is at the end of his tether, and even if he is not relieved of his captaincy duties (which I can’t see the ECB embracing to be honest), he might well decide to pack it in anyway. There is an argument that the rebuilding of the team should be led by Root, but I think that’s false. He is inextricably tied into the team’s failings – and failings of leadership – and he should now take his place as the top-class batter that he is, without the burden of captaincy.
I often think that too much is made of the captaincy, and consequently the selection of that person becomes more difficult. Root himself might have been an obvious choice when first appointed, but he has never really learned to be a decent captain. He makes some very poor strategic decisions. In the modern era, picking the best player in the current side is quite common, and I don’t necessarily espouse the 1988 approach, bringing in someone who isn’t in the team. Although I am not sure they do it now, the Australians used to make much of their stated policy to pick the best eleven players and select one of them as captain. That policy went out of the window temporarily in 1977 in the fact of the Packer rebellion, but it is a reasonably sound approach.
If that is applied to the England team, one might think that of those who are certain of their place, the pecking order for the new captain is (1) Stokes, (2) Bairstow if Stokes won’t do it, (3) Broad as a stop-gap, (4) Malan. All have captaincy experience of some sort, though Stokes has less than the others I believe. He is probably the best strategic leader available, based on limited evidence, and the strongest character, which helps. I am ignoring Buttler as his Test career is finished.
Outside (but near) the current set-up, I would suggest (1) James Vince, (2) Billings, (3) with considerable doubt about the security of his place, Rory Burns.
Whatever change is made needs to happen in time for the West Indies tour.
Of course the two possible truly left-field options are Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali.
If we’re going to pick a captain who can only justify his place in the side in terms of captaincy and not in terms of cricketing ability, then let’s make them someone that can be sent out to open the batting. Otherwise, they’re keeping someone half decent out of the team.
I’d rather have Burns as captain, replacing Hameed, than Billings as captain, keeping Foakes (and Bairstow) out of the team.
Or even a 79-year-old Mike Brearley replacing Hameed.
Just a quick postscript to my article to say it was written some days ago before Billings was drafted into the Ashes squad.
An enquiringly mind for me is a key element to captaincy. This involves the ability to anticipate a necessary tactic before the horse has bolted. It’s not Root’s fault he hasn’t developed this and who is going to turn down the England captaincy when offered. Once again the blinkered ECB has taken a fruitless gamble. It’s clear they don’t understand the imposrtance of specialisation in the red ball game so it comes as no surprise. During this latest test the ball consistenly held up in the surface yet neither Root or his advisers seemed keen to do the obvious and have a fielder in catching position in front of the wicket, where a number of presentable chances went begging. We were screaming at the screen here for someone to be aggressive this way, after all you have to take 20 wickets to win a test, containing doesn’t do this. Once again Root let the match drift waiting for something to happen. It was like watching England under Gower.
With our present paucity of red ball batting talent it’s almost worth picking a captain from the counties primarily for his ability as captain, a bit like Brearley.
The Buttler dismissal was just as you describe. Personally I’d be happy with someone who remembers a short-leg is occasionally allowed.
A bigger issue has been the handling of Leach. At last, in the second innings of the Fourth Test, he was allowed to bowl at LHBs outside off-stump and promptly took 4 wickets. Okay, it wasn’t Laker in ’56 but it was a contribution at least. Previously, Leach has been forced to bowl at the pads of LHBs by the fields that have been set. Root has also shown an uncanny ability to bring Leach on at LHBs and has seemed completely insensitive/unaware that Leach has a much better record against RHBs. Leach’s better figures might also have something to do with the fact that he’s got some overs unde his belt. Just in case anyone thinks I’m completely one-eyed about Leach, his shot to get out was bloody awful and he should have had a bollocking about it.
BTW I remember Steve Smith’s captaincy of Nathan Lyon was initially very poor. Batsmen-captains who are good players of spin themselves and are learning on the job maybe have this problem. Lyon was such a mess that he was about to be dropped – but his replacement (SNJOK – what happened to him?) got injured.
Bringing in a captain from outside the current team is fraught with problems. Before he’s even begun, the rest of the team will be questioning whether he’s worth his place in the side. Chris Cowdrey was the last time the selectors tried it, over 30 years ago, and he looked hopelessly out of his depth.
Always amazes me that Anderson, our most experienced Test player, never even gets considered in captaincy discussions – even though Pat Cummins has shown once and for all that there’s no reason a specialist fast bowler can’t be a successful Test captain.
Sorry – great bowler though he is, I suspect that Anderson (and Broad) may be part of the problem; perhaps not intentionally, but because of their seniority making them difficult to lead.
The captain has to play every game and there are very few in this time who are (or should be) assured of this. It seems clear now that the reason Buttler was recalled and persevered with was he was Plan B with the captaincy. All I can say about Buttler’s place in the team is that England looked better in the field yesterday with Pope keeping wicket.
I found the stat-mining to disrespect Ray Illingworth in the article weird and distasteful. More Test matches used to be drawn in those days. Who doesn’t know this? England were top of the rankings under his leadership and he won an away Ashes without gaining a single LBW decision. He managed two notoriously difficult personalities in Boycott and Snow who other regimes preferred to omit (and lose – but hey, the captain had a quiet life). Illingworth had one bad series against WI in 1973 and TPTB promptly gave him the heave-ho to bring in the more pliable Denness with predictably disastrous results.
How many matches did Illingworth actually lose? The answer is five, against 12 wins. I attempted to make a list of the England captains in the period that I’ve been following cricket (54 years), in order of ability, and out if the 15 full-time holders of the office (unless I’ve forgotten any) I would put Illingworth in second place. (Root is not in the top 12.)
England play no less than five T20 series this year… and there’s the T20 WC…. and there’s the IPL and 16.66…
I don’t see how any T20 regular can captain the Test team as well.