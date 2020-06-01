There have been positive noises about international cricket resuming in the not too distant future. However, whilst this is obviously great news, guest writer William Buckingham believes that amateur cricket should be the ECB’s priority. Do you agree?
Any return to cricket should be done through a ‘bottom up’ approach. This is a view shared by Public Health Adviser to the World Health Organization, Dr Brian McCloskey, who believes it is much easier and safer for local sport facilities to reopen than bigger events. This is why there should be equal, if not greater, focus on resuming amateur cricket over professional cricket this summer.
From a health perspective the risks are higher with professional cricket. The cross-country travel, the requirement to stay in hotels, and the presence of the media are all features of the professional game that increase the risk of transmission. Amateur cricket avoids these problems.
More significantly though, a summer without amateur cricket could have greater repercussions for the game than a summer without professional cricket. Why? Because a cricketless summer would undermine local club finances and see many of them fold.
What’s more, many amateurs will get out the habit of playing regularly and may never return to the game afterwards. With dwindling participation already a major problem, a cricketless summer would be another nail in the coffin.
With lucrative broadcasting deals at risk, the ECB is looking at the current predicament from the opposite perspective – a ‘top down’ approach. While the authorities have outlined their concern for the amateur game, there has been little communication surrounding its prospects and potential contingency plans.
When speaking on The Tuffers and Vaughan Cricket Show, Tom Harrison failed to mention the amateur game at all and focused exclusively on the professionals. He therefore gave the impression that the ECB is disregarding its most important stakeholder, its club cricketers, in favour of finances.
I fear this would prove disastrous. If professional cricket is played on television in empty stadiums but no amateur cricket of any sorts takes place this summer then the integrity of the ECB would be compromised. After all, if the professional game can restart then, according to McCloskey, the amateur game should have no problems ether.
Although testing provides a considerable challenge for the amateur game – it’s obviously much easier to monitor the health of a smaller group of professionals – the fact that COVID-19 testing is now available for anyone with symptoms should help the situation considerably.
Consequently, the ECB should focus on the logistics of enabling recreational cricket to return. The new government guidelines suggest that cricket facilities could open for small groups. Indeed, some clubs are slowly beginning to reopen nets.
But when will actual games begin? Thought needs to go into this urgently. Cricket is not a contact sport so, like golf, social distancing should be a lot easier to follow than in other sports. Indeed, golf courses around the country are already open. The only potential obstacle would be shining the ball. Changing rooms and other club facilities are not absolutely essential in amateur cricket.
It’s also worth mentioning that many cricket fans are elderly and often live alone. Watching and supporting their local team is often a substantial part of their social life. The return of amateur cricket could therefore help the mental health and social wellbeing of a group who have suffered so much during the coronavirus pandemic. Watching live professional cricket on television (even if they can afford the subscription fee) just wouldn’t fill the gap in the same way.
Obviously safety should always come first. It would be irresponsible to restart either professional or amateur cricket until the coronavirus poses a minimal threat.
However, if the professional game takes priority, and the amateur game is largely ignored and neglected, then the consequences may be greater than the authorities might think.
After all, cricket is nothing without its amateur players.
William Buckingham
I play club cricket and have just recently made a furtive return to the nets after a 3 month covid induced break. Although I would like to start playing as soon as possible, I think there is a bit of a problem with transport for amateur players. If 11 players have cars or bikes or live in walking distance from the ground then fine. You can maintain reasonable social distance playing cricket, just the playing isn’t the problem though.
I’m from London and have no wish whatsoever to use public transport for the foreseeable future. I can reasonably get to grounds within a few miles of where I live but I don’t have a car. This means that fixtures more than a few miles away for many teams are going to be problematic. You can’t share vehicles at this point, nor should you be encouraging players to use public transport until the infections are considerably falling.
“[Harrison] therefore gave the impression that the ECB is disregarding its most important stakeholder…in favour of finances”.
Surely not!! What an absurd impression….
For recreational cricket to start people will have to park their aspirations for league cricket and play local friendlies that minimise travel and the competitive behaviour that brings close vicinity. Also some palyers maybe reicient and raising teams will be an issue for some.
I would like to see the ECB lay out playing guidelines akin to tennis have done, playing a game will be that little more taxing than before.
Wholeheartedly agree………..ECB is infatuated about cricket finances and only looking at this through an England Cricket lens…………..recreational (club) cricket is the lifeblood of the game and must be started, in as safe a manner as possible, soon as.
Of course there are issues to be addressed but none are insurmountable. It will not be possible to play in a zero risk environment (I think this is what the ECB are seeking) and anyway everyone is at risk just going to the supermarket for essential food so…………..
Let’s just use common sense, reduce the risk as much as is humanly possible, and get club cricket going again. In an era where ECB are pushing money and resources to increase participation this is essential or current and potential cricketers may be lost to the game forever.
Of course amateur cricket should resume – as should all cricket and every aspect of normal life.
Is everyone forgetting that so-called lockdown was justified by a model that 0.5m were going to die? 0.5m haven’t died, nowhere near that number and if you think so-called ‘social distancing’ (aka human repulsion) is the reason then you’ve been completely psy-opped. At most, it was a bad flu season (like 2014/15 when 28,000 died) and it was probably not even that. There is now a wealth of evidence (starting with off-guardian and Jon Rappoport) that it was a complete fraud.
Of course the ECB don’t care about amateur cricket as they haven’t cared about anything that can’t be moneytised for some time.
Whose approval are clubs waiting for exactly – and why? What have many got to lose by opening themselves up?
Simon, I tend to agree. The problem with “lockdown” is that it isn’t lockdown at all. Yesterday the beaches and beauty spots were heaving with people with little social bloody distancing taking place. If they are going to play any sport then play the lot from amateur to professional, at least people will get an immunity which they won’t do locked in doors. This Governments half baked one foot in the door approach isn’t working, there are still more CV cases per day now than when lockdown started. The public are making up their own minds.
As for the ECB, well what do you expect from an organisation run by ex bankers and shop keepers. It’s all about money and Sky TV.
Although I watch international cricket i no longer play it.
However, I do play and run a softball league (cross between baseball and rounders for those who haven’t heard of it) and we’re looking at how we can make it safe. Our issues will be similar to cricket: the logistics of getting players to games, teams not being able to field sides as too many of their players don’t wish to return until safer, transmission issues – particularly the ball. We’ve said that the sharing of club helmets cannot be allowed and as players normally share club bats, these need to be sanitised between use. We also have the issue of players and the umpires being in close proximity – particularly batter, catcher (think wicketkeeper) and umpire who stands almost over the catcher. These positions all need to be moved slightly.
I can see cricket having the same issues……
I realise that reads like I’m an ex-international player. Before anyone reaches for Wisden to find out who I used to play for, I didn’t! 🙂
“other club facilities are not absolutely essential in amateur cricket”
Absolute rubbish! Toilets, running water and plenty of other things are needed if recreational cricket is to return. No chance of getting umpires for a 4/6 hour afternoon without some sort of facility. What about safety, first aid etc.
Just be patient. Although i agree that the likes of Tom Harrison has no real interest in the recreational game – plenty of folk working for the ECB do. At the end of the day it is the volunteers who run the Leagues and Clubs that will sort it out – as always. Just wait for 8 15 August.
There’s so many pros and cons for both sides that you could argue a convincing case for both, but from a personal perspective I don’t want to see international cricket until it’s deemed safe for the general public to watch. As I’ve repeatedly said for me there’s no point to professional sport unless it has a live audience to give it purpose and atmosphere. TV only sport is weird. I tried to watch the Gibraltar Open snooker just before lockdown, where they played in an empty auditorium, but found the whole thing hollow and didn’t bother with it after the first round. Personally I’d rather watch stuff from the archives than live artificial games.
The general public is having to cope with the threat of unemployment and financial hardship, why should we be looking to protect comparatively wealthy sportsmen from the same.
So, I side with the albeit minority amateur circuit. The only problem I see with cricket is, as its the social side as much as the playing, how do you make pavilions ‘safe’ places without massive inconvenience. As has already been mentioned on this blog, transporting players to and from grounds could be an issue, it being traditional to share cars, but for the time being, as most players will have transport, this should be surmountable.
However now that looney Boris has effectively let the social distance cat out of the bag by allowing people to meet in back gardens, parks and beaches, ridiculously expecting people to adhere to the 2 metre rule, something they are already ‘not’ doing in droves, is there much point to the whole business any more. Any sensible strategy has now vanished and with no effective enforcement policy people pretty much please themselves as we wait to see if a 2nd spikes results. By being too soft initially, trying to be all things to all people, something that never works in any walk of life, the government has lost control as their ‘experts’ bicker about almost every aspect of getting us back on track.
What we need at all levels is coherent leadership and that is conspicuously lacking the world over as quite predictably everyone looks to protect their own interests.
you are missing one obvious point and that is the lifeblood of amateur cricket, it is not the players or the volunteers, it is the income clubs take behind the bar
If the bar can not open then you struggle to play any sort of cricket
You can’t just rock up like you do on say a 4g football pitch and just play
The ground has to be maintained, the wicket has to be prepared, players and any spectators will have to use the clubhouse/pavilion for the toilet. A new ball costs £28, an umpire £50 plus a scorer-most clubs subsidise these costs via bar income
It costs my club plenty just to open the pavilion, if we cant sell drinks then who is going to cover any costs
This is about cricket, not politics. The keyboard experts are out in force: Guardianistas, bitter remoaners, the usual suspects. Dismissing social distancing, you are part of the problem. Give it a rest and let’s stick to our beloved cricket.
Club cricket and county cricket should be happening at the same time as international cricket resumes . It is grotesque to assume, as we must, that the ECB are encouraging counties to continue to furlough their players rather than give them some of the money which they are reserving to take as many as 55 of them out of furlough and into the “England bubble”, whether or not they are really needed for international cricket.
The ECB seem to care little for the grass roots, and continue to treat counties with contempt.
