England’s Greatest Ever ODI Team?

If you believe the hype, England’s current ODI team is the best we’ve ever had. It plays with aggression and vim, is packed with match-winners, and has finally catapulted England’s limited overs cricket into the modern era.
However an interesting thought crossed my mind when I was in the bath the other day (please excuse the hideous image). As I rubbed soap into my beer belly (again apologies) it occurred to me that very few players in the current XI would make my all time England ODI XI. In fact, very few of them would even make my squad of sixteen.
Here’s what I think England’s best limited overs team since 1985 (approximately the time I started watching cricket) would look like. Subjectivity always plays a part in these debates, and I accept some of these players are personal favourites, but nevertheless I still think you can make a compelling case for every single one …
1. Graham Gooch
2. Joe Root
3. Allan Lamb
4 Neil Fairbrother
5. Kevin Pietersen
6. Jos Buttler
7. Ian Botham
8. Andrew Flintoff
9. Darren Gough
10. Graeme Swann
11. Bob Willis
The other 5 players in my squad of 16 would be Marcus Trescothick, Graeme Hick, Alec Stewart, Phil DeFreitas and John Emburey.
I think the above XI basically picks itself. We’ve got England’s best two all-round batsmen of the last thirty years at the top (I’ve got Root in the Tendulkar opening role), followed by the guts and dashing stroke play of Lamb. Who can forget that time when Lamby took Bruce Reid to the cleaners in the final over in Sydney in 1987?
The middle-order consists of the improvisation, quick running (and left-handedness!) of Fairbrother, the flamboyance of KP, and the sheer talent of Jos Buttler. It’s a pretty formidable engine room I think you’ll agree.
When it comes to the all-rounders, Botham and Freddy are streets ahead of everyone else. I guess you can make a case for Ben Stokes but the two I’ve picked are better bowlers. Imagine his Beefiness and Flintoff batting together at the end of an innings. Things could get very messy very quickly for the opposition.
The new ball is taken by Willis and Gough, two genuine quicks with contrasting styles who would complement each other beautifully. I wish I could have seen these two bowling together. The lone spinner is obviously Swann, who had less competition for his place than any other player.
My reserves are a little controversial but they were all very good ODI players. Tresco is our second best pure opener and unlucky not to make the final team. Hick was a superb limited overs batsman and brilliant fielder who made a crucial 80-odd in our 1991 World Cup semi final. People remember Hick for his test failures but always forget how good he was in pyjamas.
Alec Stewart is the natural reserve keeper-batsman and John Emburey is the only other spinner worth considering. Phil DeFreitas is the reserve seamer-batsman because (a) he’s one of the best fielders I’ve ever seen (b) he was a good bowler with a decent record, and (c) he whacked the ball absolutely miles when he batted. Plus Daffy did everything with a certain nonchalant flair that was hugely entertaining.
The only controversial omission, unless I’m forgetting anyone, is David Gower. I left Lubo out because his ODI career average was a disappointing 30. That’s a lot less than the other guys who made the final cut. Interestingly enough, Ian Bell is England’s all-time leading run scorer in 50 over cricket, but I doubt many will be clamouring for his inclusion in the above XI.
I’d love to know what you think about my team and what changes you’d make. I’d also be interested to know if you’d include more current England players in your XI. After all, if the current team is supposed to be our best ever, why do only two of them make the final cut?
Perhaps our current team isn’t that great after all? It’s something chew over … whether you’re in the bath or not.
James Morgan
Derek Underwood would be my spinner. Left arm variation and his miserly economy rate would have done for me. That and the enjoyment of watching him bat against the quicks always made me smile.
Unfortunately I never really saw Deadly live. By all accounts he would’ve been a shoe in.
Fascinating. I think it all depends on when the team plays. If it’s before the last 5 years, then Trott has a very good case to make. Excellent average, but SR falls behind modern standards. I’d play Lamby (a childhood hero) lower down to make way.
I realise that I’ve just fulfilled the England ODI version of Godwin’s law…
Meanwhile I must mention that neither of England’s two highest scoring batsmen have been included. Hales may not have the long-term class yet, but in time I think he’ll make it.
I was looking at the rankings this morning and it’s a bit of a surprise to discover that England are ranked 5th in ODIs.
Of course people sometimes point out how flawed the rankings are (and I would back England to beat NZ who are ranked 4th more times than not) – although they didn’t complain too much when England were “No.1 in three formats”.
The reason isn’t too hard to find – while England have three batsmen in the Top Twenty, there aren’t any English seamers in the Top Twenty bowlers.
As usual SimonH gets there before me.
I think given the changes in the game it’s reasonable to say that players like Hales and Morgan might compare well as ODI players with some greats of the past.
However, it’s really hard to see how any of the current bowling line up measure up to the RoW or the past in ODI terms.
Yep. One could argue that the current batting line up is the only think that’s really improved. The bowling attack lacks class which is one reason I’d consider Broad for the champions trophy.
David Gower
ODI average of 30 for DI Gower. I was really surprised as he was pure class.
I would make two changes; Billings for Buttler. Billings is a better technical bat (and scores as quickly) and a much, much better keeper. And the controversial one; we need a captain as none of those selected make much of a case. I would drop Fairbrother and pick Dermot Reeve. He may not be the greatest bat or bowler but he had an unchallenged ability to psyche out an opposition and was a genius at unconventional thinking. Worth his place in white ball in the same way as Mike Brearley in tests. And. as a bonus, he would piss off the suits at Lords more than anyone I can imagine.
England’s worst ever ODI XI is fun to pick. With a ten-match minimum (to exclude players who played the odd rogue ODI, perhaps on tour) how about:
Brearley
Robinson
Tavare
Crawley
Ballance
Pringle
Downton
Mahmood
Dernbach
Tufnell (not the worst spinner by any means – but for his fielding….. )
Gurney
With Peter Moores as coach of course!
How many games did Richard Blakey play? Neil Smith must be a contender too if he reached ten games.