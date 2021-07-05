Would a General County Cricket Membership work?

Last week I made a decision that would have been unthinkable a couple of years ago. I decided not to attend the four-day Championship game between Northamptonshire and Yorkshire, which begins on Sunday. I had a B&B booking and, without the Covid situation, I am sure I would have attended.

However, some things have changed.

Obviously Covid: sitting in the ground, in your own little bubble, unable to walk around and chat with friends and with the home supporters. I like to take photographs, and a hundred photographs, all taken from the same angle, can be as tedious as your friends’ out-of-focus holiday snaps. So the experience of attending a game is less than it used to be, and less than it might be again in the future. Perhaps.

Then the cost. I think tickets were £15, so £60 for the whole match. Three nights B&B would have come to £160, and round-trip petrol about £30, in this case. Total £250.

Instead, I can sit at home and watch the streaming on YouTube, and that’s the decision I made. The unappetising match experience was the crucial factor, combined with the on-line alternative. For other people, the cost arithmetic might be the reason not attend…and probably even a reason not to attend a home game.

Where does that leave us in a Covid-free future? Will Counties continue to stream? It will be an unpopular decision if they give up on it. Will attendance figures (which are not so dire as some in the ECB would have you believe) begin to suffer because of the streaming? Will County membership decline further?

Can the Counties take advantage of substantial viewing figures by taking advertising on their live and free streams? This is absolutely not my field, but do the figures make any sort of financial sense at all? I would love to know what people think. I believe it could work, because the main thing they are advertising is themselves. And the game of cricket.

One idea I have had for some years now, is that a General County Cricket Membership should be available for a fee perhaps 50% higher than the average single-county membership. You would nominate one County to receive 50% of your fee, and you would be a full member of that Club, with the other half split around the rest, and this would entitle you to attend, and enjoy members’ facilities, at any game.

Therefore, I could attend, say, Sussex v Kent whilst holidaying on the south coast. Of course, I can do that anyway, but the members’ benefits would be a huge attraction, to me at any rate.

Or is it all just too complicated?

David Morton