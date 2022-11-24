The Full Toss

Will Jacks: England’s Next All-Format Superstar

By Devon Nostrand
In Player Spotlight
7 mins ago
5 Min read
Add comment

Today, we welcome new contributor and Surrey regular Devon Nostrand to TFT. He gives us the inside track on Will Jacks, whose inclusion in England’s Test squad for Pakistan surprised a few…

The upcoming tour to Pakistan has many an England fan brimming with excitement. Fresh off the most successful Test summer in almost 20 years, as well as Morgan’s Men (albeit with Eoin himself commentating on the game rather than playing in it) finally securing the World T20, belief is high amongst English cricket fans. The squad announced over a month ago had a few surprises, namely Liam Livingstone’s inclusion after an interesting run of form in the county championship. But my attention was firmly on the maiden inclusion for England’s next all format superstar, Will Jacks.

I’ll be the first to say I saw this coming. Having spent most of my summer at The Oval, I saw before my eyes the transformation of Jacks from explosive white ball hitter to the kind of dynamic batting all-rounder that County Championship winning sides are built on. I told anyone who would listen that he would be on the plane to Pakistan, and now it his time to show the world what he can do.

Jacks’s red ball rise has been somewhat of a surprise to some, who pigeonholed him exclusively as Surreys white ball future following eyewatering innings such as his hundred off just 25 balls against Lancashire in a 2019 warm up game. However, in an era of T20 dominance where players are ‘guns for hire’, it has been refreshing to see a player that could have turned solely to white ball cricket, share the enthusiasm for the red ball game that so many of us fans do.

No, Jacks was different. He went into 2022 determined to secure his spot in that Surrey XI and he did just that. Assured performance after assured performance saw him mature into a player that could make big, match winning contributions. The culmination of this was the most destructive Championship hundred I’ve ever seen, against red ball power Essex no less…

Jacks started by sucking up the pressure, showing the formidable nature of his technique and a newfound determination to occupy the crease when his team, slipping to 112/7, needed him most. He guided Surrey from that perilous position before seizing the day and destroying Critchley as well as cricket Twitter’s favourite son, Simon Harmer.  The latter was launched for 5 sixes including three in a row, as Jacks moved from 100 to 150* in just 14 balls. The innings had it all. It was no one off, either. Jacks was ever so consistent last summer, racking up 297 runs between the start of May and the end of July without losing his wicket at The Oval in a red ball fixture. He had earned every fibre of the county cap he received the next day.  

Aside from his batting, Jacks’s work with the ball was also significant. Though his numbers will not blow you away, on flat wickets he was an invaluable spin option that took the pressure off an otherwise all seam attack. He recorded his best ever figures with the ball this season, and he continues to go from strength to strength whether it’s opening the bowling in The Blast, or keeping it tight in the Championship. This is what England see in him: a complete batsman, averaging 54 last season, able to pounce on bowling attacks when the time is right, and a bowler who can contain on flat wickets.

Consequently, Jacks has the tools to take some of the pressure off England’s injury prone and depleted pace attack. What’s more, he is a marvellous slip and outfielder, skills even more significant on dead pitches where every chance must be taken in the quest for 20 wickets. Catches win matches, after all. These factors made him a must-have for the tour, and I sincerely hope he makes his debut.

England will want their seamers to do most of the damage, working in conjunction with Jack Leach. But with the prospect of 500 plays 500 on first innings, bowlers like Jacks who can chip in alongside Joe Root could be key. Furthermore, Jacks is the answer to the batting-with-the-tail skills gap present in the current England XI. Ben Foakes rightly has a firm hold on the keeping spot, but he lacks the ability to be explosive down the order when batting with the bowlers. That is where Jacks could be quintessential. He’s earned the right, put in the red ball yards, and deserves the chance to show the world what he can do on the largest stage.

Surrey are blessed with a number of rock and roll young cricketers. Ollie Pope and Sam Curran are the household names, and Will Jacks could be of that significance shortly.

Devon Nostrand

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

Add comment

Read more

Might Ben Stokes play in next year’s World Cup after all?

By Josh Samuel
In News, Player Spotlight
1 week ago
3 Min read
4 comments

Another ICC final has come and gone with Ben Stokes the man who, once again, we owe everything to. This time around, it was the box-office all-rounder’s 52 from 49 balls that guided us home after Pakistan threatened to pull off an incredible feat by defending a low score. Indeed, Babar Azam’s men were on course for a famous victory in Melbourne until Stokes walked out to bat and then proceeded to do what he does best: win cricket matches for England when all hope looks lost.  Thanks to...

Read on4 comments

Ali Orr. Future England Star.

By Will Symonds
In Player Spotlight
4 weeks ago
5 Min read
11 comments

The England men’s Test team has a problem. Well, it has several: a gallery of injured bowlers, an inconsistent middle order and the ever-looming prospect of a pace attack without James Anderson. Just to name a few. Yet one issue stands out among the rest, a conundrum so taxing that it’s had selectors scratching their heads for more than a decade.  Who should open the batting. More accurately, who can open the batting.  The selectors have looked far and wide in search of a sturdy...

Read on11 comments

Can Ben Foakes become the world’s premier keeper?

By Will Symonds
In Player Spotlight
1 month ago
6 Min read
9 comments

England have just announced their squad for the Test series in Pakistan. There were a few surprises – Livingston hasn’t played a single 1st class game in 2022 – but something that’s gone slightly under the radar is the fact that they’ve only picked one keeper: a certain Ben Foakes. We’d better hope that he stays fit! This shows, of course, that Foakes is finally England’s undisputed first choice stumper. But can he take the next step and become the...

Read on9 comments

The Case for Keaton Jennings

By Will Symonds
In Player Spotlight
2 months ago
4 Min read
18 comments

Today we welcome new writer Will Symonds to TFT. He argues that it’s time to give Keaton Jennings another crack at the top of the order. They say that England need two new openers. Well, did you know that the two leading runs scorers in div 1 of the championship this year were both openers? One was Ben Compton and the other was… you guessed it. The eighth of December 2016. Blistering Mumbai heat scorches down upon the Wankhede stadium, roasting players and spectators alike. A loyal...

Read on18 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting