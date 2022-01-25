The Full Toss

Will England’s White Ball Endeavours Cause Even More Red Mist?

By Josh Samuel
In News
6 days ago
3 Min read
Add comment

As the stench of yet another forgettable Ashes trip Down Under continues to linger, serious questions are being asked of an infuriatingly inconsistent outfit.

Chris Silverwood’s side have been stuck in reverse for months. So this is no longer a case of two steps forward and one step back. It’s more like three blindfolded lunges being made in an entirely wrong direction.

The ECB, though, will point to the fact that various plates are being spun and that – much like London buses – four major international tournaments have come along in as many years.

Although the Test team is clearly down in the dumps, England have remained fiercely competitive in white ball formats and look set to chase down more honours. In 2022, Space Casino betting has Eoin Morgan’s men at 7/2 for ICC T20 World Cup glory and prices them as 59/20 shots for 50-over success when seeking to defend that particular crown on Indian soil next year.

However, whilst it’s important for English cricket to chase more trophies, it’s equally imperative that the bread and butter of red-ball action is not forgotten. Consequently, supporters will be desperate to see some improvement in the Test series against the West Indies in the coming weeks. Thus far, both Joe Root and Chris Silverwood remain in situ, even though change has been mooted at great length for an extended period of time.

Things are not about to get any easier as we head towards the summer, either. With New Zealand, India and South Africa to come, and doubts over how much red ball practice key men will get ahead of these series, not many will envy the job Silverwood has on his hands (that’s if he manages to keep it).

Schedules do, of course, have to be managed. The enduring appeal of IPL riches will see many depart for that event through April, May and early June; therefore little or no time will be spent on preparation before Kane Williamson and the Black Caps roll into Lord’s.

Consequently, this could be an opportunity to experiment with selection. Maybe England should give priority to players who are grafting in the championship and actually getting some red ball cricket under their belts?  

During the Ashes post-mortem, most pundits claimed that England had selected the best cricketers available (instead preferring to blame the domestic structure). But are these players really the best available if they’ve been focusing on T20 for weeks?

Switching formats is notoriously difficult. T20 and Test cricket are completely different games necessitating contrasting skills and a totally different mindset. Therefore, is it even fair to ask England’s top players to transition from one form of the game to another overnight?

Plenty of supporters would already like to see England separate their red and white ball sides entirely. But this doesn’t seem to offer a solution either. White ball cricket is where players make their money. Therefore, given a choice between life on the franchise circuit or the grind of the county championship, young cricketers are going to make one choice.

Josh Samuel

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

Add comment

Read more

The Case Against Virat Kohli

By Alex Ferguson
In News
8 hours ago
4 Min read
5 comments

Today Alex Ferguson returns to TFT with both guns blazing. And he’s got India’s former captain Virat Kohli firmly in his sights. Do you agree with Alex or will the history books offer a more sympathetic appraisal of Kohli’s legacy? In the past, the player that you looked out for when you checked out the Indian scorecard was Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, Kapil Dev. But in these heady days, it’s Virat Kohli. It’s like Lionel Messi. Regardless of what you think of him, you can’t...

Read on5 comments

Australia Can’t Afford To Enjoy England’s Demise Too Much

By James Morgan
In News
2 days ago
4 Min read
20 comments

Thus far our Ashes post-mortem has focused exclusively on England. And understandably so. English cricket is in a terrible state. Supporters are at each other’s throats and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that our domestic calendar simply can’t prioritise our Test team unless the ECB either drop their beloved pet project, The Hundred, or sacrifice 50 over cricket instead. However, what about our Australian cousins? Presumably everything in their garden is rosy after winning the Ashes 4-0...

Read on20 comments

White-Posh: English Cricket’s Class Problem

By Harry Eckersley
In News
5 days ago
7 Min read
28 comments

Today new writer Harry Eckersley, who has something of an inside track when it comes to the county game, discusses the lack of state-educated cricketers in England’s first-class structure. As the dust settles on another Ashes defeat down under, England fans searching for a crumb of comfort could point to another whitewash averted. In reality, this was 5-0 in all but name. The handwringing has begun and the inevitable autopsy into The State of English Cricket™ is well underway. Let’s be...

Read on28 comments

Manoeuvring Around the Great Roadblock

By James Morgan
In News
1 week ago
7 Min read
20 comments

This is the most depressed that I’ve ever been as an England cricket supporter. And I sense that many of you feel the same way. Therefore, I’ve taken some time out this weekend to quickly scribble down my thoughts on the current malaise. Apologies if this reads like a stream of consciousness… Why am I so down in the dumps? It’s not so much that England’s Test team is bad – we’ve known that for a while – what’s upset me so much is that the debate surrounding the future is heading in completely...

Read on20 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting