It’s time for a marmite post. You’ll either love this or hate it. Here’s Adam Kiddle on why it’s still ok to boo Steve Smith. Although I personally think the booing has got a tad tedious now, Adam makes some really good points …
Firstly, let me set my stall out here. I wouldn’t boo Steve Smith. In fact, I didn’t. I was at Edgbaston Day 3 and—while enjoying the atmosphere as much as anyone else in the Hollies—I saved my voice for cheering wickets and sighing audibly at the ease with which the Aussies piled on the runs.
However, less than two years ago, English fans endured a dismal sleepless winter as we watched collapse after collapse in an excruciating 4-0 loss Down Under – a series in which Mitchell Starc made the ball talk to the tune of 93mph off-breaks, while James Anderson, the greatest swing bowler of his generation, needed a pink ball and floodlights for any sign of his not-so-secret weapon.
The fact of the matter is that although SandpaperGate ignited in South Africa, no one really knows when the Aussie ball tampering started. Many England fans therefore wonder whether Australia’s Ashes win down under had as much validity as one of Lance Armstrong’s yellow jackets.
Sure, we can talk about punishment served, but certain fans feel as though Messrs Smith, Warner and Bancroft took the global reputation of the game they love into their own hands and handled it with reckless abandon.
Hence, the booing.
It might not be how I would choose to express myself, but some people think continued booing is justified, and I understand their dismay.
What’s more, I find the increasing number of pundits, commentators, and now politicians criticising the booing extremely frustrating. They mistake booing aimed at Steve Smith the cheat for booing aimed at Steve Smith the world-class batsman (or Steve Smith the brave team-player).
Now that Smith has scored two fine centuries and taken a nasty hit to the head, consensus among the commentariat appears to be that the booing should stop. “How can you boo a guy who has played like that?” they say. “How can you a boo a guy so brave to come back after that hit?” they say. Their contention, one assumes, is that 400 runs plus a Jofra Archer thunderbolt to the head erases Cape Town from the memory banks.
However, I repeat. Steve Smith’s ability as a batsman was never in doubt. Nobody is booing Smudger the batsman. They’re booing Smith the cheat. They’re two completely different issues. England fans respect the batsman but they don’t yet respect the man. And who are we to moralise and tell them when to forgive and forget?
Where is the same clamour for the booing of David Warner to stop? Ditto for Bancroft? I seem to have missed that. Would it perhaps be anything to do with neither being able to buy a run? Surely not. And herein lies the contradiction.
As so often in the age of cancel culture, people choose to conflate two separate issues about the same subject and engage in recreational outrage in order to serve their own agenda. In this case, people who don’t want Steve Smith booed—for one reason or another—are telling you that you shouldn’t because he’s the leading run-scorer in the series, despite knowing full well that his ability has nothing to do with it.
He cheated. And that hasn’t changed.
I will be at The Oval, too. I won’t boo then, either. But it won’t be because the 800-odd runs Smith has inevitably amassed by that point have convinced me to stop. Just as I have the right to make that choice, so do those who will continue to boo. No amount of runs or blows to the head will change that fact.
Adam Kiddie
Here’s what the Australian PM tweeted about the booing.
I think the natural response to this is “sod off”. I don’t think anyone needs any lectures about right and wrong from a politician 🙂
I agree.
Integrity isn’t something you learn. It’s wha you do when nobody is watching. It’s something you either have or you don’t have. I really don’t get it when people say they’ve learned their lesson and now know what they did was wrong. They knew it was wrong all along but we’re prepared to take the risk of getting caught. Now that they’ve been caught once, they won’t take the risk of being caught a second time.
Bang on.
I’m bored with those who boo…Yes, really bored. I’d tell them they are hypocrites, and remind them of Mike Atherton and his pocket full of dirt, or JK Lever and his sun-cream, or those sweets English players have used for years (or what Monty Panesar has been saying about what might be called creative ways of gaining an edge in his time). Boo Smith, Warner & Bancroft the first time they play against us…OK. But now? just grow up.
Oh, and I’m not an Aussie, BTW, I’m English. Just in case any one wonders…
I agree with you. Kiddie is trying to defend the indefensible and not making much of a fist of it.
Booing should stop. It is no longer making the original point about sandpaper, and therefore tends to undermine the moral position. And it is really, seriously, tedious. But your point about the last Ashes down under is well made. That series looks to have sandpaper all over it, given the curious fact that Anderson couldn’t swing it except under lights, while Starc could get that late swing at will. Which, in turn, means that the Cricket Australia investigation covered up much more than it revealed.
I have no great issues with booing them as they come out to bat or field etc although I am bored with it given the general hypocrisy of it.
The issue I have is with the booing as Smith went off injured and when he came back on. That was just childish. Far be it for me to compare cricket fans to football ones but there is a comparison in this case and that is that, even in football, opposition fans always seem to be generous to members of the opposition who take medical treatment and have to leave the pitch as a result.
I’m sorry, call me old-fashioned but booing is boorish, ill- mannered and not befitting of any spectator to justify. My mother would have clipped me round the ear behaving like that, particularly in public.
We have systems in place to punish cheating (and also let’s not forget we have seen many examples of it from England, Pakistan and South Africa, of the ones documented) and this creeping idea that some forms of cheating are worse than others is complete rationalisation. Bullshit to be honest!
Marmite reply – terrifically expressed but a fallacious argument. Smith the person is Smith the cricketer, so boo if you want to have a bit of fun and don’t see any earthly reason why the possibility that he has sustained a grave injury should force a rethink. Besides, Giles Falconer’s point is bang-on.
An incredible deluge of twaddle has been written and said about ball-tampering in the past half-century, more, in fact, than about the intricate moral and ethical dilemma of a sport that prides itself on decent behaviour yet allows its practitioners to assault each other’s bodies with an extremely dangerous weapon. Mad.
As an Englishman living in Australia I’ve had plenty of mileage out of Sandpapergate in terms of winding up the locals but any sober analysis has to accept that no team is “clean” on this issue and taking any kind of moral high ground is a very tricky exercise. Minty saliva is every bit as illegal as sandpaper after all. Plus I think a nine month ban, losing the captaincy and vice-captaincy and a bucket load of opprobrium is sufficient punishment.
I do agree with the point that the cheating and the batting ability are 2 separate issues – which is actually exactly why the booing of Smith on Saturday was so disappointing. There is a time to boo Smith as a cheat (if you wish) – but there is also a time to appreciate high skill and incredible courage. As well as a time to exercise some basic humanity and be thankful that someone who could very easily have been killed was in a position to come back out and bat. If venting your spleen about cheating is more important to you than doing the latter, then there’s not really much I can add.
If you watch a fair amount of tennis played in France (not just Roland Garros), you’ll understand quite clearly that’s there’s an element of pantomime to spectating sports. Of course it’s everywhere, but the French love it more than most. Crowds like it when there an opportunity to create a villain, or a bit of drama, or a sub-plot. Of course, it often doesn’t really exist in reality, but it makes watching more fun.
Nearly all the booing towards Smith isn’t malicious (a small number of people may harbour ill will towards him), although it may occasionally be ill-judged, but there are a lot of words coming from crowds in every sport which are arguably ill-judged. Group behaviour and booze brings that out in people.
There is something so tediously sanctimonious, pious, humourless and unaware about those people castigating the booers. In particular it’s extremely unwelcome (and I’d suggest counter-productive) when Australians try to recalibrate British spectators’ moral compasses.
Indeed. Mightily hypocritical, I might suggest.
It seems to me that a substantial number of cricket watchers don’t really know what’s actually gone on as regards the three sandpaperers.
These are the things that people seem to realise.
1. The three players were involved in cheating. Warner instigated it, Bancroft was too green to refuse and Smith didn’t veto it.
2. Once caught, Smith lied about it before admitting it about a week later.
3. Lehmann denied knowledge of it, said he wouldn’t resign, then resigned.
The following things, people don’t seem to realise.
1. The lengthy bans came from CA, not the ICC.
2. The lengthy bans happened to follow Warner’s (at least, others were involved) decision to contribute heavily to a strike fund aimed at preventing CA from reducing funding in the lower leagues.
3. Despite CA’s insistence that ‘top to bottom’ changes must be made, nothing has changed. Longer was next in line for the coaching position and Lehmann now runs the Australian youth side(!).
Consequently, Aussies who complain at the excessive bans in the light of other players’ cheating attempts ought to direct their annoyance right back to their own backyard.
The architects of the booing are CA who hung out Smith, Warner and Bancroft to dry. CA instigated the ‘win at all costs’ mentality and, when players that they select who have no problem ignoring rules and authority and are likely to ‘win at all costs’ (Warner, primarily) get caught, having ignored CA’s rules and authority in terms of strike action, suddenly don’t like having done unto themselves that which they happily did unto others, they feed them to the wolves with enormous bans.
Aussie fans who cite Atherton’s pocketful of dirt, Akram’s bottle tops and the rest of the examples of ball tampering are dead right. However, whose fault is it that Smith et al’s cheating was made into such a big deal? CA. And absolutely nothing has changed in terms of their stance regarding winning.
The English fans have been given the opportunity to boo these three players, on a plate by CA. Possibly even encouraged to do so by them.
The sand papering was cheating and it was bad – but no worse than many other sides over the years. Warner is a thug, but not a one dimensional thug – he showed solidarity to players in the lower leagues against CA and it’s that for which he’s being punished. CA were and are happy to pick a thug providing he’s their thug. When the thug decides to bite the hand that feeds him, the hand slapped him much harder than the ICC or any other cricket organisation had done to any ball tamperers previously.
It’s CA who are the villains of this piece and they’re more than happy for the English to help them mete out further punishment n order for them to look good.
CA stinks.