The twelfth season of the money-spinning IPL gets underway this month and as ever, the competition is set to be fierce.

Last season’s two finalists the Sunrisers Hyderabad and eventual winners the Chennai Super Kings head the betting in the Indian Premier League and once again there will be a plethora of English stars heading to Asia.

But who are they? And how much did they go for in the auction?

Sam Billings – Chennai Super Kings

Kent keeper Sam Billings was retained by defending champions the Chennai Super Kings after impressive last year as the side bounced back after a two-year suspension.

Billing is set to earn nearly $140,000 for the tournament.

David Willey – Chennai Super Kings

Yorkshire all-rounder David Willey joins fellow countryman in retaining his status in the Chennai title winning squad.

He is also set to make rather a lot more than Billings with a pay packet just shy of $279,000.

Sam Curran – Kings XI Punjab

Sam Curran stole the show in the auction grabbing himself an £800,000 deal with Kings XI Punjab.

The 20-year-old left arm seamer received the third highest bid after setting the world alight for England since June last year.

Harry Gurney – Kolkata Knight Riders

Left arm Nottinghamshire seamer Harry Gurney was delighted to land a deal with the Knight Riders and will play in the competition for the very first time.

Gurney stands to pocket around £83,000 for the deal.

Joe Denly – Kolkata Knight Riders

Kent batsman Joe Denly joins Harry Gurney at the Knight Riders but stands to pocket about £100,000 for his contract.

Ben Stokes – Rajasthan Royals

One of the global stars of cricket, Ben Stokes retains his place with the Royals and is set to pick up a whopping $1.7 million for the tournament (nice work if you can get it).

Jos Buttler – Rajasthan Royals

The Royals have a formidable pair in both Stokes and Buttler with the big hitting Englishman in for another season and set to earn just over $600,000.

Liam Livingston – Rajasthan Royals

Cumbrian big hitter was somewhat surprised to land an IPL deal but was picked up by the Royals and looks set to pick up around £55,000.

Moeen Ali – Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was no surprise to see 31-year-old all-rounder Moeen Ali retain his place with the Challengers. Something of a T20 stalwart, Ali is the only Englishman representing the side at this year’s IPL.

Jonny Bairstow – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yorkshireman YJB will feature for last years finalists the Sunrisers and is set to pocket himself a healthy £240,000 for the tournament.

With less than a month to go to the first toss, the 2019 IPL is once again going to have the eyes of the cricket world firmly on it.

As England finish up their tour in the West Indies, the English players above have already headed off to prepare for the tournament and with a World Cup and Ashes series set to place this year, the gloves are off for the three lions.

Sponsored Article