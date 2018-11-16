Caribbean Cricket Cruise with ITC Sports Travel

There’s nothing quite like experiencing cricket in the Caribbean. With a soundtrack of calypso, reggae and soca, matches here are invariably exciting, full-blooded affairs. Combine this with a fantastic climate, swaying palms, plenty of sunshine and the odd drop of rum and you’ve got the perfect recipe for the ultimate cricketing experience.

ITC Sports Travel specialises in touring the world to take in the very best sporting action, with cricket a particular favourite. They also happen to specialise in itineraries to the Caribbean islands and with over 30 years’ experience sending clients around the world on hosted tours, you can be sure you’ll be in safe hands.

In fact, for the 2019 tour ITC Sports Travel is pulling out all the stops and putting on a fantastic cricketing cruise for fans who wish to combine the on-field action with plenty of luxury and a true Caribbean experience. What’s more, the tour will be hosted by the one and only David Gower OBE, who will offer expert insight throughout the once-in-a-lifetime voyage.

You’ll be cruising on board the amazing Crystal Esprit; this butler-serviced yacht functions as a five-star hotel on the water and you’ll find your every whim catered for on board. The cruise visits seven different islands en route, so you’ll be able to soak up plenty of atmosphere and experience each island’s diverse culture and character… and you only need to unpack once!

What’s more, for those keen to pack in even more cricket action, there’s also a pre-cruise land-based holiday in Barbados taking in the two ODIs at the Kensington Oval, and a post-cruise itinerary to St Lucia for the final ODI and the first T20 between the West Indies and England.

To learn more about this ultimate sporting holiday, visit the ITC Sports Travel website.