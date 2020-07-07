Live cricket will finally return to our TV screens tomorrow (if the weather behaves). How we’ve all missed it. Billy Crawford is here to celebrate the belated start of the English summer …

This week marks the long awaited return of competitive cricket to our televisions and radios. It may seem trivial in these difficult times but, after the challenges of the last few months, it will provide a welcome relief for many of us. As Gary Lineker said upon the resumption of Premier League football: “we know it’s not important but we’ve missed it”.

Many of us up and down the country have missed our cricket greatly. It may sound slightly quaint but there is a reassuring certainty about our summer pastime. Somehow it feels that if a game of cricket is going on, even one held within a bio-secure bubble, then there is a little piece of normality in an abnormal world.

Perhaps that is why so many were keen to keep playing throughout World War 2. Even when battle was raging against Hitler’s war machine, we kept the game alive. Whether it was in Prisoner of War camps with makeshift stumps or on the field at Lord’s dodging the Doodlebugs, a little corner of England was to be found anywhere that people heard the sound of bat on ball. On Wednesday the living rooms and kitchens of our country will do so again.

We must be glad, not just that there are tourists willing to come, but also who they are. For true cricket aficionados a series against the West Indies will always stir the passions. For those of a certain vintage there will be fond remanissences of the great Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards. They will remember Michael Holding gliding gracefully across the Oval turf on his way to taking 14 English wickets in 1976 as the tourists taught Tony Grieg and his men the true meaning of grovelling. They will also recall Malcolm Marshall skittling England with one arm in plaster in 1984. Alas, he was gone too soon.

For those of us of a different generation we will smile and think of the magic of Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose in their prime. And shudder as we remember Brian Lara grinding us into the dust as he compiled not one but two world record scores.

In more recent times there have been equally memorable English triumphs. Andy Caddick’s four wickets in an over at Headingley in 2000 brings a warm glow to many hearts. The thought of Steve Harmison roaring in at Sabina Park to turn the tables on the West Indies with 7-12 in 2004 also warms the cockles.

These days, because the Caribbean does not hold the financial muscle or influence in the corridors of power that is enjoyed by England, India and Australia, recent series have been more truncated affairs. Even so, they have still been able to provide some wonderful moments such as Shai Hope’s twin centuries at Headingley three summers ago.

This summer’s tourists will be led, as they were then, by Jason Holder. The Bajan cuts an impressive figure and not just because he stands at 6ft 7in tall. Holder has led the West Indies through yet another period of upheaval with a grace and calm authority that few of his recent predecessors have managed. Put simply, when Jason Holder speaks people listen.

What of the Englishmen? Joe Root will miss the first Test as he awaits the birth of his second child. This will give us the chance to assess the leadership qualities of Ben Stokes. One hopes that he will not find the captaincy as heavy a burden as Andrew Flintoff once did.

It will also be interesting to see how the new look top four of Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Joe Denley will fair against an impressive battery of West Indian fast bowlers. The quartet boast only 39 Test caps between them. The first three men, in particular, promise much for the future.

Those of us who hark back to a more innocent age, before the advent of hyper-professionalism and armies of fitness coaches, will also be fascinated to see the progress of the visitors’ off spinner Rakheem Cornwall. The Antiguan is a fine bowler and should not be defined by his, admittedly sturdy, frame.

Cricket has always been a game for those of all shapes and sizes. It will be refreshing if Cornwall can prove that it’s possible to be successful without a physique that appears to have been hewn from granite.

There is plenty to look forward to then as the players of England and the West Indies belatedly take to the field in Hampshire on Wednesday morning. Given the government’s recent U-turn on recreational cricket, those on the village green can hope to emulate them this weekend as well.

So perhaps our summer will not be lost after all. It may not be the one we expected, although for many of us the postponement of the gaudy Hundred is no bad thing, but at least it may be an English summer of sorts.

In the grand scheme of things our national pastime does not matter much, but to those of us who hold it dear, its resumption is a reassuring step on the road back to normality.

Billy Crawford