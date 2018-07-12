We Came, We Saw, But It Didn’t Come Home

Bollocks. It just wasn’t meant to be. Much as we wanted to believe this particular England team could go all the way, they just weren’t quite good enough. There’s no shame in that, of course. This young group of players were given no chance a few weeks ago. But I can’t deny they were second best on the night and we can have few complaints. Well played Croatia. You utter bastards 🙂
Much as I find this current group of players quite likeable, however, I am a bit confused by the national mood. Everyone seems really proud of what we’ve achieved. I don’t quite feel the same way though. In fact I have very mixed feelings. On the one hand it was a brilliant ride, and I think Southgate has put some solid foundations in place for future success. On the other hand we got outplayed by Croatia, a country with a population of just 4 million. That’s smaller than Scotland.
I guess it all comes down to expectations. If you expected England to crash and burn horribly then you’ll be delighted we reached the semis. However, I always expected us to qualify from the group, and when the draw opened up generously (to say the least) I was genuinely hopeful we’d reach the final. A country with England’s wealth and talent pool should be able to beat Colombia, Sweden, and Croatia. In years to come we’ll see this World Cup as a huge opportunity missed. That’s what hurts the most.
I also find it a tad surreal that this team are being treated like heroes. There’s no middle-ground in English football. The teams we send to major finals either make the nation proud (1990, 1996, 2018) or get treated like a national disgrace (pretty much every other year). Isn’t the truth somewhere in between? In my opinion the current team did quite well but no more, and no less. Our sporting press and all the supporters seem a bit too emotional and a tad fickle in my humble opinion.
I know there has been talk about exceeding expectations but an argument could be made that this team simply lived up to their world ranking. England are currently 12th in the FIFA table. In this world cup we beat Tunisia (ranked 21st), Panama (55th), and Sweden (24th). We essentially drew with Colombia (16th) and lost to Croatia (20th). It’s a bit irrelevant but Belgium are ranked 3rd for what that’s worth.
Overall, therefore, I feel we needed a bit of a reality check. We all bought into the dream that football was coming home. But in reality all that came home were chickens … to roost. Typically we all got carried away by the hype. Will we never learn? There’s much to admire about our team but they never seriously looked like champions.
England have proved they’re a good team, and that makes a lovely refreshing change, but there’s still substantial room for improvement – especially when one considers the wealth of the premier league and the place football holds in the national consciousness. Cricket would kill for a ounce of the coverage that football gets.
And I guess that’s why, despite getting so close to our first appearance in a world cup final since 1966, that I’m merely disappointed rather than devastated today. When we lost on penalties in 1990 and 1996 I felt like I’d been kicked in the crotch. It took me three or four days to get over it. I was so despondent because I felt we deserved to win those games and were good enough to win the whole tournament. Sadly I don’t think I can say the same about the current squad. The truth is that although Southgate’s team has done well they’re not a champion team … at least not yet.
I also feel less than distraught because this team’s best days are clearly ahead of them. This feels like the beginning not an end. Southgate has created a really solid platform we can build upon. If he can integrate some of our world cup winning youth players over the next few years then we should be formidable by 2022.
What’s more, although I don’t think the current team has many real stars (I thought Kane was very disappointing last night), I do think several of the XI have the potential to become world class in time. Although John Stones was to blame for Croatia’s winner, he has grown in stature this month and might develop into one hell of a player. Ditto Harry Maguire. I also love the look of Marcus Rashford. And if you don’t love everything about Jordan Pickford then you’re dead inside.
Perhaps it’s this sense of optimism that explains the nation’s pride today? Although this team didn’t kill any giants, and frequently struggled to score from open play, one can’t deny its more intangible achievements – particularly the way they’ve brought the country together for a few glorious hours.
Our country has been so divided recently. Our politics is a shit-storm, with a government and opposition that are clearly riddled with divisions and huge ideological differences. The future looks very uncertain – not because the UK isn’t a fantastic country but because the divisions run so deep over Brexit, the future of liberal capitalism, and Corbyn’s socialist alternative. There’s seems little middle-ground here either I’m afraid.
So what did England’s football team achieve? Not a hell of a lot in pure football terms. They had the match by the scruff of the neck last night but couldn’t manage the game and ultimately fell apart. However, they did make the nation forget about its broader problems for a moment. And they temporarily united people who have been tearing each other’s eyes out for the last couple of years.
Come to think of it. That’s one hell of an achievement.
James Morgan
James, an average England team, with 1 class player in Kane, although he went missing as the competition progressed.
Went 1 round further than I expected, due to an easy draw. Croatia deserved their win. No plan B, no creativity in the middle.
Could have done with a Gazza. Although this England squad ‘may’ improve, can’t see Spain or Germany being that poor in future.
Also Holland & Italy will be back. So its a missed chance.
More importantly back to the cricket, even if it is white ball stuff.
I suggested as much on Twitter last night after the game and got quite a lot of abuse. People seem disproportionately proud of this team’s achievements. Perhaps it’s because the ride was so enjoyable? However, they have certainly restored some pride and given everyone that sense of optimism I described. It’s all bitter-sweet to me. So close and yet my gut tells me we were further away than many think. Mixed feelings. Really should’ve won last night.
Until football administrators tackle the growing problem of foreign infiltration on our game it is impossible to visualise a day when young talent will be given sufficient opportunity to mature. They need to take a leaf out of cricket’s book and restrict foreign players, as well as owners and managers. Whether Brexit will create a more conducive environment for this is debatable. The premiership is presently a cash cow above a breeding ground for domestic talent, a slave to the sponsors and worldwide TV ratings.
We have won world and European championships from under 17’s to under 20’s, yet there is no sign these players are going to be brought on by their clubs. In the pursuit of instant success foreign mercenaries are being shoehorned in whilst the youngsters are farmed out on loan to lower division clubs. How can any true English fan support a premiership team nowadays, when you’re just supporting fly by nights with little or no loyalty who are sabotaging the domestic game. Contracts mean nothing to any of them. Most are not particularly talented and do not add much to the game here. It just means other countries have success at our expense, as we provide them with a breeding ground for their talents. Let’s go back to a numerical restriction per club so we can keep the best and dump the rest.
When Gareth Southgate was first interviewed after his appointment he pointed out that when he was playing there were well over 150 premiership players for any prospective England manager to choose from, now there are fewer than half that. When is this going to end and who really cares?
Think you’ve highlighted exactly why I’ve fallen out of love with club football. Many of the players in England’s team were new to me because I simply don’t watch the premiership anymore. International football, however, is a different kettle of fish and I’ll always enjoy it. The world cup is a great event.
I’m more optimistic about England’s production line because I hear they’ve finally made some long overdue changes to training techniques and facilities at international level. Hopefully this means more players will come through the premiership club ranks. One can only hope that the cream will eventually rise to the top.
Southgate is a personable, and clearly quite capable, manager. The team (aided by a favourable draw with a strategically important loss to Belgium in the final group game) went about as far as they could reasonably have expected to and unlike their predecessors didn’t come over like a bunch of disinterested prima donnas. They actually won friends for their character and what they did manage to achieve on the pitch. Job done insofar as it could have been.
In a way Croatia did us a kindness as I don’t think the final would’ve been a happy experience for this England team. Can you imagine what France might’ve done to them? As it stands, I’m not very hopeful about the third place play off either.
So yes, good progress made from the very low base of 2016 – but let’s not get carried away. Great that we’re becoming free kick supremos (Tripper’s goal last night was excellent) but finishing skills in open play are a huge Achilles heel. For that reason, if Kane does win the Golden Boot on the basis of penalty kicks and routing Panama, sadly I don’t think he’ll be the most convincing winner ever. Still, we could still be lumbered with Wayne ” one tap-in in three World Cups” Rooney so I guess I shouldn’t be too critical.
In the interviews that I saw Gareth Southgate gave good and reasonable answers to the questions put to him, pretty much without any trace of management speak, which helped set the tone of the coverage and the general mood. The ECB could help itself by taking note, ditto the cricketers from the conduct of the footballers. Last night they were beaten by a stronger team, but overall England found a goalkeeper and a defender who can take free kicks. The lost penalties baggage should help the manager in the future when he gets home.
Sorry James but I think you’re being a bit disingenuous. Maybe it’s an age thing as someone somewhat older than you, not old enough to remember the boys of 66 but having to live through 8 years of non qualification during 74 and 78. Glorious defeat in 1990 and the perennial under achievers of the Golden Generation, then a further 8 years of doom and gloom.
What I love so much about this group of players is they have not only over achieved, but have united the country in getting behind Spurs players, Liverpool, Man Utd etc. Hell I’d have even cleaned Danny Welbecks boots for a month if he’d come on scored.
Please don’t insult us with the size of Croatia, what does that matter when they have players playing for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus. Stick to cricket mate!
Croatia are a good team but they were “there for the taking” to quote one of the TV pundits. My general point is that England have huge resources, a big population, and every advantage going for them. Losing to a team ranked 20th in the World (a team who we beat 5-1 as recently as 2009, which is still Croatia’s record defeat by the way) shouldn’t really be something we’re proud of. I don’t think many countries with England’s resources would be proud of losing in the semis when they had control of the game at half time and a brilliant route to the final.
I don’t claim to know everything about football, and fully appreciate that it’s not my specialist subject (!), but I do think people have let the emotion affect their thinking a little. It’s great to restore some pride, and see a young team playing their hearts out, but the bar has to be set pretty low if we’re delighted with elimination in the semis to a team ranked below us (a team that needed extra time to beat Denmark). What’s more, let’s not forget that our team have players at big clubs too: Man Utd, Liverpool, Man City, Tottenham etc. It’s not like we were underdogs. We were expected to win but didn’t. That’s why I don’t get the ‘so proud’ angle. This world cup was a pleasant surprise but I think pride is going too far.
Meanwhile on Planet Cricket it seems England are playing an ODI today. Who knew??!!
I had begun to hate football, the cheating, diving deliberately attacking and hurting targeted players. Still loved to watch football matches by children who were keen on passing etc and going for goal rather than the opponent. How refreshing. This England team seemed young adult versions of them. Their passing was their priority. Very impressive how many times they got the ball in the box. What they lacked was a striker to put the ball away without hesitation. That’s what strikers do. No doubt Southgate is aware of that. Plenty of opportunities but also hesitation at the vital moment. But the team played beautifully from the first match. It made me love our team again and football at that level. What was coming home wasn’t the cup but football. No wonder the nation is proud. I enjoyed every game. The semi was never lost until the whistle. It really was a humdinger from end to end. I’ve watched England fade away in the past and been humiliated. We went down fighting. There really is a difference in how you lose a game. We really pushed Croatia who has a stable of top internationals. This idea that winning is everything gives license to dirty tricks. Let’s get back to enjoyment of the game itself. Or we may lose the sport.
Just a bit more food for thought. Please don’t shoot the messenger. I’m not trying to put the current team down, I’m just trying to illustrate how perspectives are sometimes a tad bizarre: