Unpopular Opinions: Bradman Was Not The Greatest

Today we welcome new writer Abhishek Ghan to TFT. It’s a brave debut. Who is / was the greatest of all time if not the Don?
Now before I begin, let me just say that I’m as much in awe of the staggering statistics of Don Bradman as anyone else. But it is important to establish the fact that numbers do not tell the complete story.
Don Bradman played all his international games either in Australia or England. Both these countries have been known to assist seamers more than spinners. So, Don Bradman’s skills as a batsman were never really tested beyond this point. After all, it’s when conditions aren’t in your favour, and you don’t have home support, that you’re really tested as a player.
In Wisden’s ranking of the top players of all time, Bradman is the clear leader above everyone else. But although he played on uncovered pitches, Bradman’s average wasn’t nearly as impressive on sticky wickets as it was on normal pitches.
|Wicket
|I
|Runs
|Ave
|100s
|50s
|0s
|Normal
|65
|6712
|119.90
|29
|12
|3
|Sticky
|15
|284
|20.29
|0
|1
|4
There’s no saying as to how Bradman would have fared against spinners on subcontinent pitches. We have seen many players who averaged more than 45 on seaming tracks struggle on spinning wickets – Ricky Ponting, Graeme Smith, Adam Gilchrist, Desmond Haynes just to name a few.
During the Bradman era, the strongest side other than Australia was England. There was no other cricket playing nation that was even remotely close to these two sides. India during that era, for example, played 15 tests of which they won none, lost 10 and drew 5 tests. Obviously Bradman could only score runs against the opposition in front of him, but subsequent greats of the game had to face broader challenges that tested their techniques in different ways.
Apart from the brief period surrounding the Bodyline series, fast bowling was never as successful on uncovered pitches. Most teams used to play with two or even three spinners. The most successful fast bowler in that era, Harold Larwood, played 21 tests between 1926-1933 and took only 78 wickets at an average of 28.4. Yet he is considered by many commentators to be the best paceman of his generation. This just goes to show how unfair the pitches were to quick bowlers.
And then there’s the helmets issue. If not wearing a lid was such a big disadvantage, shouldn’t it be reflected in fast bowlers’ records? Let us have a look at the top 5 leading wicket takers in 1920s and 30s:
|No
|Bowler
|Type
|M
|Wkts
|Ave
|SR
|5 WI
|10 WM
|1
|CV Grimmett (Australia)
|Leg-spin
|37
|216
|24.21
|67.1
|21
|7
|2
|MW Tate (England)
|Medium pace
|39
|155
|26.16
|80.7
|7
|1
|3
|H Verity (England)
|Slow left arm
|40
|144
|24.37
|77.5
|5
|2
|4
|WJ O’Reilly (Australia)
|Leg spin
|26
|136
|23.68
|72.8
|10
|3
|5
|AA Mailey (Australia)
|Leg spin
|21
|99
|33.91
|61.8
|6
|2
There isn’t a single fast bowler on this list! Batting on uncovered pitches against fast bowlers must have been tough but it wasn’t as unplayable as many people believe.
In conclusion, there is absolutely no denying that Bradman is one of the absolute greatest to have embraced the game. But is there really enough evidence to prove that Bradman was the undisputed best batsman of all time?
Bradman’s average was phenomenal. But we shouldn’t write off subsequent cricketers in this debate simply because they averaged less.
Let the debate begin …
Abhishek Ghan
As far as I’m concerned there IS no debate to begin.
I tend to agree. Anyone who averages almost 40 more than his nearest rival on uncovered wickets is like comparing the Beatles to the Bay City Rollers. Bradman was and is unique amongst batsmen (sorry I don’t do batters), and would have been exceptional on any wicket in any era.
I agree, Doug. He was unique and demonstrably head and shoulders above any other batsman.
Bradman’s margin of superiority over the rest for me makes his case indisputable. You point to the fact that he did not play against a great range of opposition, which is correct, but as against that he did not get to feast on the minnows very often for precisely that reason. He played one test series against India, at home, and took them for four centuries. He also played one test series against West Indies in which he was dominant. Other than that all his test runs came against England and South Africa.
I think his stature stems from the folklores of cricket as much as it does from the pure numbers. He was a leader for the entire nation of Australia, not just the other ten Australians he played alongside. While I do agree about the fact that he probably played on less diverse surfaces than today’s batters, we can only judge him on what we have seen. For reasons beyond his control, he was more prolific than anyone else ever will be in Test cricket.
Also, the modern era’s numbers are comparatively lower because of the same reason – there is so much diversity amongst the oppositions and in the surfaces now. Everyone’s breaking down your technique and preferences with video analysis, statistics and better fitness levels for bowlers. It’s tough to succeed, and that’s why the modern metric of 50 runs as a great average stands correct.
I suppose Steve Smith might claim to be the greatest ever after Bradman by the time he’s done, but I simply can’t see anyone ever overtaking what he did – not merely because of his numbers, but because of the circumstances in which he earned each run in his tally.
His stature stems from the fact he averages 40 more per innings than anyone else who’s ever played the game!
To be honest, I think you’re looking for controversy where there is none.
Shortly before he died, Bradman was asked what he thought his average would be if he was playing now. “Around 40” was his estimate. “Oh” said the interviewer “Is modern bowling and fielding so much better?”. “No” said Bradman “but I am 89 years old” !!!
Is it really necessary to denigrate the unique achievements of Bradman for the sake of some copy ?
Denigrate is harsh! The author says he admires Bradman hugely. It’s just an opinion to spark debate. I thought it would be interesting.
Hee hee. Nice try, but no-one else averaged over about 60 then and no-one has since. Bradman was an off-the-scale genius. He may not have faced much of certain types of bowling, but he also didn’t get to feast on dross from some of the second-rate Test teams of today. There are great batsmen (Headley, Hobbs, Sobers, Pollock, Richards, Sachin, Lara off the top of my head), and then, way above them all, is The Don.
It’s always been well nigh impossible to compare players of different eras as only physically seeing the player can you make a telling assessment. Sufficient to say the greats of any time would likely be great in any era.
To be the greatest, stats have always been misleading on their own. Here undoubtedly Bradman reigns supreme. It’s what you leave out; like the conditions, quality of opposition and state of the game that cannot be realistically quantified. Personally I would like to see some sort of De Loitus rating along the Dexter line to take these comparative issues into account.
For me the greatest in any sport are those who can do something no other competitor can. It’s that ‘genius’ quality. Here in cricket I look no further than Gary Sobers, whom I saw frequently playing for Notts as well as the Windies. Apart from his unrivalled all round abilities the speed he moved in the crease meant he could change his shot mid stream and still middle the ball. I’ve not seen another player do that. Even Bradman watching a double century from him in Australia said he’d never seen the like. Lara and Richards may have been more prolific and exceptional as batsmen but not as cricketers.
I have always found wickets per match a better indicator of quality than total wickets or averages. For those above:
Grimmett – 5.83
Tate – 3.97
Verity – 3.60
O’Reilly – 5.23
Mailey – 4.71
As for Bradman – he stands alone.
Could I add that I have not found a site where bowlers are ranked according this criterion – nor one where I can work it out other than individually. Can anyone help?
About 30 seconds work in a spreadsheet, the raw data is on Cricinfo.
Thank you.
Could I ask how you processed the raw data?
I agree with you that wickets per match is a good shorthand guide to bowling quality. However, don’t forget that tests in Australia pre WW2 were timeless, meaning that potentially more wickets would be taken per test more often. There’s always another little factor to take into consideration when doing these cross-era comparisons. Another would be to pick up the author’s lazy comment “Both these countries have been known to assist seamers more than spinners”. Through the 1930s, who were the dominant bowlers for Australia – Tim Wall? Ernie McCormack? Actually, a succession of spinners. Does that suggest the pitches in Australia may not have favoured seamers? Things change over time.
Another incidental aside – to me, the most impressive stat of Bradman’s is that if you apply any reasonable number of innings played criterion, his career average is more than 50% (61.5%) higher than the career average of any other player anyway. More than 50% better. You don’t fluke that.
The interwar period was a time of relatively weak fast-bowling and some high acoring on batsmen-friendly pitches. Obviously there were fewer teams and SA and WI were not the forces they would become.
All that said, the trouble for the Bradman dethroners is that none of the other batsmen of the period (Sutcliffe, Hammond, Ponsford, McCabe, Paynter, Leyland, Headley, whoever) could average within 39 of what Bradman achieved. Case closed – except for deranged Indian nationalists.
Would Bradman have averaged 99 against Roberts-Holding-Croft-Garner? Almost certainly not. What would he have averaged against the WI attack of the last two decades? A lot more, I would suggest.
Bradman was a Freemason. Make of that what you will except note it doesn’t get mentioned much. So were: Jardine, Sutcliffe, Woodfull, Oldfield and Bill Bowes from the Bodyline series and who’s in the public domain. Others from later on include Frank Worrell, the Nawab of Pataudi and Clive Lloyd. Oh, and so was almost every England football manager up to at least Ron Greenwood.
I’d like to request James to make sure that this debate does not get personal at any stage. Everyone’s free to express their views just like others. Author hasn’t mentioned any Indian name in this article and yet he’s accused of being partial.
Maybe Simon wants author to name an Indian Batsman who he himself considers better than Bradman but he’s in denial and is hence being so aggressive.
Sir, im really impressed by your work i hope you will do such great work in future too.
A great study only a fan of don can do, Thanks for sharing this, hope to hear more blog posts from you dude!!🥂
Thank u Simon H for calling out my nationality even though its not nothing to do with the article. The purpose of this article as mentioned in the article itself is not to belittle Bradman’s achievement in any way. No batsman should ever get written off just because of Bradman’s superior average. That’s it!! Those times were different. I just wanted everyone to be aware of these facts before they declare Bradman as the GOAT.
Also, I knew this was going to be controversial but it has gotten too intense too quick and quite frankly,I’m loving it!!