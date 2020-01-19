I’ve seen this movie plenty of times. It starts off with what looks like a pretty even fight, but one team gradually gets on top, and then the weaker side eventually folds. And when the end happens it often happens quickly – as if the inferior force knows that its cause is hopeless and submits almost willingly.
The major difference this movie, however, is that it’s England in the ascendancy and their opponents on their knees. I think I prefer this version. Don’t you?
This Test has been a surreal experience. It reminds me so much of watching England losing in India. Kohli and Co win a crucial toss, ground our bowlers into the dust, and then our weary batsmen crumble as the pitch itself crumbles. Defeat is almost inevitable after day one because our batters simply don’t have the skill or knowhow to resist the Indian spinners once our opponents have put a big score on the board.
This particular defeat in Port Elizabeth is a lot more alarming for South Africa, however. When England lose in India it’s disappointing but understandable. The Indian batsmen can really play – Kohli, Pujara and Co are obviously world class – and their spinners like Ashwin and Jadeja have sensational records at home.
The Cricket Boks, on the other hand, have been thrashed at home by a team that rarely travels well. Their nemesis with the bat was Ollie Pope, a youngster who’d never scored a Test hundred before, and they’ve been blown away by the bowling of Dom Bess, a rookie off-spinner who was packed off to Yorkshire on loan not so long ago, and the part-time spin of Joe Root (who before today averaged 50 with the ball in Test cricket). It’s pretty bleak stuff.
South African cricket is a mess. It’s a shambles. Whereas the South African rugby team are world champions, and produce ferociously competitive sides even when its talent levels aren’t particularly high, the cricketers are a pale imitation of what South African sport is supposed to be about. I knew that the Proteas weren’t particularly strong before this tour, but I didn’t expect them to be this bad.
Is this the worst South African batting line-up of all time? If might well be. The likes of Kirsten, Kallis, and Amla have been replaced by a sorry collection of wannabes and probably never will bes. Quinton de Kock is their only world class operator. And as for Faf du Plessis, well, I watch a lot of cricket and I’ve rarely seen him make runs. I thought he was overrated at Lancashire all those years ago and I’ve seen little to change my mind. He’s an average Test player at best.
But sorry as I feel for the Cricket Boks – mainly because the English county system has played a significant role in their downfall – I can’t help but feel very encouraged by England. We seem to be heading in a very different direction. Although, given the advantages that English cricket enjoys over South African cricket – the ICC and the Big Three need to take a long hard look at themselves – perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised.
Joe Root’s team have been absolutely fantastic in these last two games. Yes there’s a chance we’ll return to earth with a considerable bump when we play stronger XIs, and English domestic cricket clearly has its own (mostly self inflicted) problems, but you can only beat the teams in front of you. And we’ve done this rather well recently. In times gone by we might have won a crucial toss and squandered the opportunity.
What’s more, our emerging generation of players looks more promising than the last (at least in the light of a comprehensive win). Dom Bess is learning how to bowl off-spin much faster than Moeen Ali, with his career economy rate of 3.5, ever did. Bess picked up the first five wickets to fall in South Africa’s first innings – only the third English spinner to achieve this unusual feat – and although he’s yet to pick up a wicket in the second innings, he’s conceded less than one run per over. This has put the Saffers under enormous pressure. So much so, in fact, that they seemed to switch off against Root and play down the wrong line.
I’ve really enjoyed watching Bess in this game. He’s accurate, varies his pace a bit, uses the crease well, and even flattens his angle of delivery on occasion to surprise the batsman. I don’t recall Moeen ever doing those things in combination. Mo gave it a rip, which was perhaps his greatest asset, but he never filled me with confidence away from home. What’s more, poor Mo never seemed confident when expectations were high and conditions suited him. Bess, on the other hand, looks like he’s a thinking bowler who relishes the challenge. I certainly wouldn’t go back now. Our youngster need to be given time to develop.
Time will tell, of course, as South Africa’s batsmen haven’t put Bess under any pressure at all – they seem totally unable to balance attack and defence – but I feel a lot more confident about the Somerset combination (I assume Leach will be the second spinner when required) than I ever did about the talented but somewhat mercurial Mo and Adil Rashid. England should go to Sri Lanka in March and compete just as well if not better than we did last year.
Mark Wood has also impressed me in this game. In fact, I no longer feel that Jofra Archer should be a shoo in at Johannesburg (if he’s fit). Jofra is a star, and he should play many Test matches for England, but if it’s a choice between Wood and Archer then I’m sticking with the man in possession. Personally I’d like to include both of them (with Sam Curran missing out) but I can’t see England’s management team being so ruthless.
My hope moving forward is that England can now find some elusive consistency. Therefore, after we complete the victory tomorrow – and all the weather forecasts I’ve seen suggest there will be more than enough play to do so – then it’s vital for us to back up this performance with another positive display in the 4th Test. This doesn’t feel like another false dawn but we’ve been burned before.
James Morgan
To me, Archer should be a shoo-in at the moment any time he’s fit–although let’s wait to see if Wood lasts the match before selecting him for the Wanderers!
Re Moeen never looking confident with high expectations–the cynic in me suggests that that’s what you get when you transform a part-time spin-bowling top-order batsman into a bowling all-rounder. I mean, Tim Bresnan and Graeme Swann were wonderful to have coming in at eight and nine several years ago, but no-one suggested playing them in place of Paul Collingwood or Andrew Strauss when they retired. I actually think Moeen’s done extraordinarily well considering….that he’s not actually a specialist bowler. I can only think of one Test player who’s done that in my memory (Ravi Shastri, the other way round).
Maybe a bit tough on Faf? He still averages over 40 in Tests. I seem to recall wistful comments about having batters averaging that high in the England squad not that long ago 🙂 And he seems to have the additional factor of being a Captain that the team greatly respects and will follow.
I’d argue that an average of 41 is about average for an established Test batsman over the last two decades. It’s not poor; it’s not great. It’s ok. It’s respectable. It’s ‘average’.
England’s problem for many years is that we haven’t had many established Test batsmen. Faf just about meets that 40+ benchmark. He’s decent. But you’d expect a bit more from a team’s best specialist batsman. And that’s my point really. If a guy averaging 41 is your best player then you’re probably not particularly good.
It is hard to calibrate the performance of the bowlers because the SA batting is so weak, de Kock being more or less their only class batsman, on current form. The bowlers have, therefore, all done well, and bowled with obvious discipline in Tests 2 and 3. The value of the wickets obtained is rather devalued because so many of them have been Hamza et al. Whoever is fit, though, I would not drop Sam Curran, who has the wood on de Kock in a big way (three times so far, I think). The batsmen, however, have had more to contend with, as Rabada and Nortje have been pretty testing, and the others reasonable Test standard (Philander more absent than present, though). As a result, the fine innings played by Burns (forgotten man) Sibley, Stokes and Pope, all get full tariff for difficulty, as well as any appropriate style points
South African cricket will only improve after Brexit and the Kolpak rule is addressed. With the Rand relatively weak so many of their top players are over here playing for our counties. Their ‘depth’ has been decimated.
For years certain BTL types told us that all was wrong with SA was the ‘transformation agenda’. It’s been quietly ditched recently – and look at the difference it’s made! It never was the main problem.
I was reminded of it because of talk Bavuma will be recalled. I really wanted him to do well and he’s given some great moments (especially running out Warner in Perth) but the bottom line is he’s had nearly 40 tests and is averaging only just over 30. he couldn’t average 40 in D2 of the CC. It’s that desperate.
Perhaps CSA should encourage all their players who can get Kolpaks to take them (that would be Elgar and Pretorius for starters) and then withdraw from international competiton saying they can no longer field a side worthy of the name. It needs something dramatic or the game will just jog on pretending nothing’s happening. The ICC will probably have something in place to screw any board that tries something drastic. Kolpaks aren’t the whole problem because there aren’t loads of SA batsmen on them. The problem is they aren’t producing much batting talent and that which they are was promptly poached by the Big Three (and I don’t blame Labuschagne but when he went to Australia he didn’t speak English and nobody pronounced his name correctly – but an income 10x as high and the certitude of more fixtures against top sides was no something he, or probably anyone, was going to turn down).
BTW this isn’t the worst SA batting ever but it is the worst since pre-WW1. I keep expecting to see that George Lohmann or SF Barnes has taken 17 wickets in the match.
I only got the early part of the days play, when SA donated their last four first innings wickets and reached 15-0 after being made to follow on. Their second innings looks even ghastlier judging by the scorecard and the identity of the bowling destroyer. Wood and Archer joining forces appeals immensely, but the person I would drop to make it happen is not Curran but Broad (his three late first innings wickets were all given rather than being taken – De Kock in particular should be ashamed of the shot he attempted to play). Du Plessis is clearly failing to inspire as a captain and his decision to delay taking the new ball on the 4th morning in Cape Town cost his side any chance they might have had of getting back into that game. I think that the final test pitch has to be quick and bouncy, not withstanding that England may have both Wood and Archer at their disposal and SA will not have Rabada – a draw there still means a lost home series for SA. Bess has clearly outbowled Maharaj in this series and SA do not apparently have another spinner that they are prepared to pick, so if they are going to do it it will be by means of pace bowling.
I am not sure who should make room for Archer, if anybody. However, you are slightly unfair to Broad, who bowled well without reward at the start of the first innings, and was not the beneficiary of that awful stroke by de Kock. That honour went to Curran, so you cannot hold it against Broad. I would be more inclined to play one of Archer and Wood, assuming that either of them is fit next week.
Just one comment. India won 1 out of the last 10 tosses against England in Tests. (4 out of 5 by Alastair Cook, which resulted in 3 losses and 1 draw, and Root won all 5 the last time India toured). So that memory must have been a very specific Test in India …