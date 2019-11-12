At last! Some red ball cricket. At last! England’s top order actually made some runs. Both have been a long time coming.

Yes it was only against a ‘New Zealand XI’, which could mean absolutely anything when you think about it, but how refreshing it was to see the overnight scorecard from England’s first warm-up ahead of their two-test series against the Kiwis.

England finished a shortened first day on 285-1 with both Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley scoring unbeaten centuries. I can’t remember the last time we scored nearly three hundred runs for the loss of just a single wicket. It sure makes a nice change from being 58 all out – which is precisely what happened in Aukland the last time we toured this part of the world.

It’s important not to get carried away though. After all, we can’t be exactly sure where the ‘New Zealand XI’ got their players from. I didn’t recognise the names of any of their bowlers, and some of them don’t even have Cricinfo profiles. It could well have been a compilation of New Zealand farmers, part-time rugby players, or Lord Of The Rings extras.

Nevertheless it was great to see two young batsmen perform so well on their England debuts. This game doesn’t have first class status – perhaps another indication that this wasn’t the most intense of warm-ups – but it does bode well for the future, not least because it seems clear our fledgling top 3 will be given licence to bat time. Apparently it took Sibley 60 balls to score a boundary. Talk about channeling one’s inner Boycott.

England’s batsmen have had somewhat mixed messages about the correct approach to Test innings in the past. Joe Root has always insisted that he wants his teams to play very positively – perhaps because his ultimate boss, Harebrained Harrison at the ECB, once declared that England should play aggressively and risk losing to win.

What’s more, accumulators have often been somewhat mistreated by the selectors in the past. Nick Compton, for example, has frequently spoken about how he never felt at home in the England side. He sometimes felt under pressure to score quickly and couldn’t always play his natural game.

As someone who always used to admire Jonathan Trott, and loved the way Alastair Cook compiled innings in the subcontinent, personally I don’t care how England’s top 3 makes runs – as long as they start making them again. Therefore it’s great news that the Jason Roy experiment is over and Ed Smith has now put his faith in more traditional red ball openers.

Although there’s a slight danger that innings can go nowhere if the batsmen get too bogged down – when England played New Zealand at Aukland in 2013 the aforementioned Compton made 13 of 77 balls, Bell made 17 off 60 and a young Root made 45 off 176 balls (a strike rate of just 25.6) – I can’t see that happening to this particular batting side. If the top order start steadily then the stroke-players down the order are almost certain to catch up.

In other news it emerged yesterday that Jonny Bairstow has been reprimanded by the ICC for swearing loudly when he was dismissed in the 3rd T20 at the weekend. What do you all make of this?

Although it’s obviously not great to hear sportsmen yelling obscenities at the top of their voice, it’s important to point out that Jonny was simply expressing frustration with himself. He wasn’t abusing a Kiwi player or the umpires. What’s more, anyone with even a very basic lipreading ability will know that players in other sports (notably football and rugby) swear their heads off all the time. But luckily for them there’s no microphone located a metre away to pick it up.

This is the crucial point in my view. Had the ICC not installed stump mics for general entertainment purposes (yes it’s also for snicko but noises other than edges can be filtered out) then Jonny wouldn’t find himself on the naughty step. So is it then a bit unfair to make an example of him?

It’s worth mentioning that a similar incident happened to Ben Stokes a couple of years ago. Here’s a link so you can read what happened. Reprimanding Stokes seemed harsh at the time and I was under the impression that the ICC were going to change the ruling to avoid a repeat.

It seems they didn’t act after all. The f****** b******s.

James Morgan

